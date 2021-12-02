Wayfair is giving customers another chance to shop their Cyber Monday sale with a slew of even more Cyber Week deals that are available to shop now. It features markdowns on everything from furniture and home decor, to kitchen appliances, mattresses and more.

Wayfair's Cyber Week sale -- which offers deals of up to 70% off everything you’ll need for holiday entertaining or a winter home refresh -- is only open until December 6, so head over to Wayfair now and check out all the amazing deals for yourself!

With the holiday shopping season just around the corner -- and shipping delays proving to be more prevalent than ever before -- online Cyber Week deals are a budget friendly way to purchase home essentials right from your computer, smart phone or tablet. Since most of us have been spending a lot more time at home this year, Wayfair's Cyber Week sale sale offers the perfect opportunity to purchase holiday gifts, pet essentials, housewarming gifts, or stock up on home goods to spruce up your space -- all at amazing prices and without the hassle of having to go in store anywhere.

Wayfair's Cyber Week sale boasts tons of amazing offers -- like discounts of up to 65% off kitchen essentials, up to 70% off area rugs, 50% off living room furniture, bedroom furniture starting at $125, holiday decor up to 30% off, and so much more. No Wayfair coupon is needed to score these can't-miss deals.

Check out the deep discounts from the Wayfair Cyber Week Sale event and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Hedy TV Stand Wayfair Hedy TV Stand If you're looking for a simple and sturdy TV stand, this one is 39% off the regular price -- that's more than $200 off! $655 $212 Buy Now

Dichy Coffee Table Wayfair Dichy Coffee Table For unconventional living room seating, a round coffee table is an excellent use of space. Shop now to get this one for more than $100 off the regular price. $645 $540 Buy Now

