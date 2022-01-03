Wayfair is giving customers another chance to save big throughout the holiday season and well into 2022. Until Tuesday, January 4, shop their End-of-Year Clearance for a chance to score big on a number of top-rated home goods. The end-of-year sale features markdowns of up to 60% off on everything from furniture and home decor, to kitchen appliances, mattresses, holiday accents, statement pieces, wall art and more.

Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance sale -- which offers deals of up to 60% off everything you’ll need for a home refresh in the New Year -- offers the perfect opportunity to purchase housewarming gifts, pet essentials, or stock up on home goods to spruce up your space for 2022 and beyond. Head over to Wayfair and check out all the amazing deals for yourself (before it's too late). If you weren't able to scoop up all of your desired home essentials and goods through Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, then this sale is the perfect event to shop!

Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance sale boasts tons of amazing offers -- like discounts of up to 50% off desks and home office essentials, area rugs, living room seating and furniture, dressers, kitchen appliances, lighting fixtures, a new storage solution, TV stands, patio furniture, stylish outdoor furniture, holiday decor, home improvement essentials, and so much more to help you elevate any home living space. No Wayfair coupon is needed to score these can't-miss deals.

Check out the deep discounts from the Wayfair End-of-Year clearance sale event and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Hedy TV Stand Wayfair Hedy TV Stand If you're looking for a simple and sturdy TV stand, this one is 39% off the regular price -- that's more than $200 off! $655 $360 Buy Now

Dichy Coffee Table Wayfair Dichy Coffee Table For unconventional living room seating, a round coffee table is an excellent use of space. Shop now to get this one for more than $100 off the regular price. $645 $560 Buy Now

