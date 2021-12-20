Shopping

Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Home Decor, Furniture and More

By ETonline Staff
Wayfair

Wayfair is giving customers another chance to save big throughout the holiday season and well into 2022. Shop their End-of-Year Clearance 2021 sale for a chance to score big on a number of top-rated home goods. The end-of-year sale features markdowns of up to 60% off on everything from furniture and home decor, to kitchen appliances, mattresses, holiday accents, statement pieces, wall art and more. 

Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance sale -- which offers deals of up to 60% off everything you’ll need for holiday entertaining or a home refresh in the New Year -- is happening now through Jan. 4, so head over to Wayfair and check out all the amazing deals for yourself (before it's too late). If you weren't able to scoop up all of your desired home essentials and goods through Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, then this sale is the perfect event to shop!

While the holiday shopping season is nearly over -- and shipping delays proving to be more prevalent than ever before -- online deals still offer a budget-friendly way to purchase home essentials right from your computer, smart phone or tablet. Since most of us have been spending a lot more time at home this year, Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance sale offers the perfect opportunity to purchase last-minute holiday gifts, pet essentials, housewarming gifts, or stock up on home goods to spruce up your space for 2022 and beyond -- all at amazing prices and without the hassle of having to go in store anywhere.

Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance sale boasts tons of amazing offers -- like discounts of up to 50% off desks and home office essentials, area rugs, living room seating and furniture, dressers, kitchen appliances, lighting fixtures, a new storage solution, TV stands, patio furniture, stylish outdoor furniture, holiday decor, home improvement essentials, and so much more to help you elevate any home living space. No Wayfair coupon is needed to score these can't-miss deals.

Check out the deep discounts from the Wayfair End-of-Year clearance sale event and browse through ET Style's top picks below. Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

iRobot Roomba Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
Wayfair
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
Seamlessly clean any space with the cult-favorite iRobot Roomba Vacuum -- now only $749 at Wayfair.
$800$499
Hendrix 30'' Wide Velvet Barrel Chair
Hendrix 30'' Wide Velvet Barrel Chair
Wayfair
Hendrix 30'' Wide Velvet Barrel Chair
This adorable accent chair is 42% off the regular price. 
$400$240
Viking Hammered Copper Clad 10 Piece Cookware Set
Viking Hammered Copper Clad 10 Piece Cookware Set
Wayfair
Viking Hammered Copper Clad 10 Piece Cookware Set
If you really want to make the cook in your life happy and get a fantastic deal, you can get this copper cookware set for 60% off. 
$1,250$600
Hedy TV Stand
Hedy TV Stand
Wayfair
Hedy TV Stand
If you're looking for a simple and sturdy TV stand, this one is 39% off the regular price -- that's more than $200 off!
$655$370
Adriel Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Adriel Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Wayfair
Adriel Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
If you're considering outdoor entertaining this winter, a fire pit is in order. You can get this one now at a 72% discount.
$380$140
Dash 2Qt Compact Air Fryer
Dash 2Qt Compact Air Fryer
Wayfair
Dash 2Qt Compact Air Fryer
Enjoy a healthier way to fry your favorite foods with this Compact Air Fryer.
$70$50
Rachael Ray 14-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set
Rachael Ray Hard Enamel 14 Piece Aluminum Cookware Set
Wayfair
Rachael Ray 14-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set
Kitchen experts and beginners alike will appreciate the essential pieces included in this cookware set.
$300$150
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Wayfair
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Sit back and unwind on this luxurious sectional -- now 53% off at Wayfair, but only for a limited time.
$8,778$4,199
Green Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree with Lights
Green Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Green Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree with Lights
Avoid any supply chain shortage issues and get this classically cute Christmas tree ahead of the holiday season.
$236$112
Ibiza Wide Tufted Armchair
Ibiza Wide Tufted Armchair
Wayfair
Ibiza Wide Tufted Armchair
Elevate your home space with this sleek, wide-tufted chair -- now on sale at Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance sale.
$350$230
Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte
Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte
Wayfair
Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte
Cook up some flavorful stews and soups this holiday season with this classic French oven.
$443$200
Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug
Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug
Wayfair
Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug
Add an elegant touch to any space with this fluffy and plush accent rug.
$52$30
Lucid Swirl 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Lucid Swirl 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Wayfair
Lucid Swirl 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Don't want to shell out hundreds for a new mattress? Get this gel memory foam topper for almost 50% off, while supplies.
$170$93
Gracie Oaks Eberardo TV Stand
Gracie Oaks Eberardo TV Stand
Wayfair
Gracie Oaks Eberardo TV Stand
This TV stand will add a cozy, practical touch to any home living space -- and it's storage offerings are a bonus!
$340$143
Teele 18'' Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Teele 18'' Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Wayfair
Teele 18'' Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
This texture-rich pouf comes in 7 various colorways to bring a touch of warmth to your home and complement coastal and bohemian spaces alike.
$161$78
GoWISE Air Fryer
GoWISE Air Fryer
Wayfair
GoWISE Air Fryer
Simplify your cooking workload this holiday season with a programmable air fryer from GoWISE.
$150$79
Harshbarger Writing Desk
Harshbarger Writing Desk
Wayfair
Harshbarger Writing Desk
Elevate your WFH game with this versatile office desk.
$130$96
Gracie Oaks 16 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
Gracie Oaks 16 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
Wayfair
Gracie Oaks 16 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
Add a pop of color to your home dinnerware essentials with this turquoise set from Gracie Oaks.
$79$75
Dichy Coffee Table
Dichy Coffee Table Frame
Wayfair
Dichy Coffee Table
For unconventional living room seating, a round coffee table is an excellent use of space. Shop now to get this one for more than $100 off the regular price. 
$645 $560
Dunhill Fir Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Dunhill Fir Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Dunhill Fir Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Wayfair has an incredible selection of highly rated trees that can fit nicely into anyone’s holiday décor. If you’re overwhelmed by the sea of artificial Christmas tree options on the market, fear not — we’re here to help.
$320$158
Farmhouse Venetian Dresser Mirror
Farmhouse Venetian Dresser Mirror
Wayfair
Farmhouse Venetian Dresser Mirror
This elegant mirror looks great in the living room or the bedroom, but at 64% off, it's the price tag that really looks great.  
$840$315
Gotham Original Copper Cookware Set
Gotham Original Copper Cookware Set
Wayfair
Gotham Original Copper Cookware Set
Freshen up your cookware stock with this chic copper set from Gotham while it's 30% off.
$230$176
Stainless Steel Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Stainless Steel Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Wayfair
Stainless Steel Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
This compact air fryer and toaster oven does more than toast bread -- it bakes, roasts and broils all on your countertop! Shop now to get it for 54% off. 
$425$208
Nordic Spruce Green Realistic Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Nordic Spruce Green Realistic Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Nordic Spruce Green Realistic Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
If you're looking for an artificial tree that doesn't look fake, then look no further. 
$787$470
Queen 12" Medium Sealy Mattress in a Box Memory Foam
Sealy Mattress in a Box Memory Foam
Wayfair
Queen 12" Medium Sealy Mattress in a Box Memory Foam
Indulge in a great night of sleep every night with this Sealy memory foam mattress -- now 60% off at Wayfair.
$1,099$520
Bissell CrossWave® All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Bissell CrossWave® All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Wayfair
Bissell CrossWave® All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Clean everything from your hardwood floors to your area rug with this Bissell Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum.
$310$227

