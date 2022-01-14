Wayfair knows that January is a time to refresh and reset, to take stock of what we have and what we need for our living spaces. And this weekend, the home retailer is giving customers another chance to save big. From January 14-18, shop their January 72-Hour Clearance Sale and score on top-rated home goods. The sale features markdowns of up to 60% off on everything you need to reorganize your home from furniture to storage solutions to kitchen appliances, mattresses, home decor and more.

Wayfair's January Clearance sale is the perfect opportunity to purchase storage solutions for your newly implemented organization system, kitchen appliances to aid you in that new recipe you've been dying to try out or stock up on home goods to spruce up your space for 2022 and beyond.

Head over to Wayfair and check out all the amazing deals for yourself. And be sure to check out this list of best-sellers, so you can make sure you get all the most popular items at incredible prices before they're out of stock. The sale boasts unbelievable discounts on everything from huge-ticket items like this genuine leather sectional and mattresses from $199.

Check out the deep discounts from the Wayfair 72-Hour Clearance Sale event and browse through ET's top picks below.

Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer Wayfair Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer Get custom kitchen cabinets for discount prices with these deceptively strong cabinet inserts. Just measure your cabinet interior and let Wayfair set you up for organizational success. $140 $95 Buy Now

