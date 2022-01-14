Shopping

Wayfair January Clearance Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Furniture and Home Upgrades

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Wayfair

Wayfair knows that January is a time to refresh and reset, to take stock of what we have and what we need for our living spaces. And this weekend, the home retailer is giving customers another chance to save big. From January 14-18, shop their January 72-Hour Clearance Sale and score on top-rated home goods. The sale features markdowns of up to 60% off on everything you need to reorganize your home from furniture to storage solutions to kitchen appliances, mattresses, home decor and more. 

Wayfair's January Clearance sale is the perfect opportunity to purchase storage solutions for your newly implemented organization system, kitchen appliances to aid you in that new recipe you've been dying to try out or stock up on home goods to spruce up your space for 2022 and beyond.

Head over to Wayfair and check out all the amazing deals for yourself. And be sure to check out this list of best-sellers, so you can make sure you get all the most popular items at incredible prices before they're out of stock. The sale boasts unbelievable discounts on everything from huge-ticket items like this genuine leather sectional and mattresses from $199.

Check out the deep discounts from the Wayfair 72-Hour Clearance Sale event and browse through ET's top picks below. 

Wade Logan Mullican Low Profile Platform Bed
Wade Logan Mullican Low Profile Platform Bed
Wayfair
Wade Logan Mullican Low Profile Platform Bed
Add a touch of glamour to your bedroom with this upholstered bedframe.
$296$290
Computer Desk With Bookshelf For Home Office Study Writing Desk
Computer Desk With Bookshelf For Home Office Study Writing Desk
Wayfair
Computer Desk With Bookshelf For Home Office Study Writing Desk
Work from home with this upgraded desk set up including added bookshelf to maximize your organization and minimize your space.
$220$105
Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer
Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer
Wayfair
Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer
Get custom kitchen cabinets for discount prices with these deceptively strong cabinet inserts. Just measure your cabinet interior and let Wayfair set you up for organizational success.
$140$95
Three Posts Cynthiana Luxury Ultra Soft Microfiber Sheet Set
Three Posts Cynthiana Luxury Ultra Soft Microfiber Sheet Set
Wayfair
Three Posts Cynthiana Luxury Ultra Soft Microfiber Sheet Set
Turn your bed into a comfortable haven with these ultra-luxe sheets, now on ultra-sale.
$100$30
AllModern Aisha Bar and Counter Stool
AllModern Aisha Bar and Counter Stool
Wayfair
AllModern Aisha Bar and Counter Stool
Upgrade your kitchen counter or island easily with these chic bar stools.
$297$220 (SET OF 2)
AllModern Williams 7 Drawer 56'' W Dresser
AllModern Williams 7 Drawer 56'' W Dresser
Wayfair
AllModern Williams 7 Drawer 56'' W Dresser
Bedroom storage space has never been more stylish than with this mid-century dresser, which easily matches any kind of decor.
$1,299$940
Hendrix 30'' Wide Velvet Barrel Chair
Hendrix 30'' Wide Velvet Barrel Chair
Wayfair
Hendrix 30'' Wide Velvet Barrel Chair
This adorable accent chair is 45% off the regular price. 
$400$250
Viking Hammered Copper Clad 10 Piece Cookware Set
Viking Hammered Copper Clad 10 Piece Cookware Set
Wayfair
Viking Hammered Copper Clad 10 Piece Cookware Set
If you really want to make the cook in your life happy and get a fantastic deal, you can get this copper cookware set for 60% off. 
$1,250$750
Dash 2Qt Compact Air Fryer
Dash 2Qt Compact Air Fryer
Wayfair
Dash 2Qt Compact Air Fryer
Enjoy a healthier way to fry your favorite foods with this Compact Air Fryer.
$70$50
Rachael Ray 14-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set
Rachael Ray Hard Enamel 14 Piece Aluminum Cookware Set
Wayfair
Rachael Ray 14-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set
Kitchen experts and beginners alike will appreciate the essential pieces included in this cookware set.
$300$160
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Wayfair
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Sit back and unwind on this luxurious sectional -- now 50% off at Wayfair, but only for a limited time.
$8,778$4,395
Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug
Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug
Wayfair
Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug
Add an elegant touch to any space with this fluffy and plush accent rug.
$52$33
Gracie Oaks Eberardo TV Stand
Gracie Oaks Eberardo TV Stand
Wayfair
Gracie Oaks Eberardo TV Stand
This TV stand will add a cozy, practical touch to any home living space -- and its storage offerings are a bonus!
$440$260
GoWISE Air Fryer
GoWISE Air Fryer
Wayfair
GoWISE Air Fryer
Simplify your cooking workload this year with a programmable air fryer from GoWISE.
$150$59
Harshbarger Writing Desk
Harshbarger Writing Desk
Wayfair
Harshbarger Writing Desk
Elevate your WFH game with this versatile office desk.
$130$107
Farmhouse Venetian Dresser Mirror
Farmhouse Venetian Dresser Mirror
Wayfair
Farmhouse Venetian Dresser Mirror
This elegant mirror looks great in the living room or the bedroom, but at 60% off, it's the price tag that really looks great.  
$840$344
Gotham Original Copper Cookware Set
Gotham Original Copper Cookware Set
Wayfair
Gotham Original Copper Cookware Set
Freshen up your cookware stock with this chic copper set from Gotham while it's 30% off.
$230$176
Stainless Steel Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Stainless Steel Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Wayfair
Stainless Steel Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
This compact air fryer and toaster oven does more than toast bread -- it bakes, roasts and broils all on your countertop! Shop now to get it for 54% off. 
$425$230
Queen 12" Medium Sealy Mattress in a Box Memory Foam
Sealy Mattress in a Box Memory Foam
Wayfair
Queen 12" Medium Sealy Mattress in a Box Memory Foam
Indulge in a great night of sleep every night with this Sealy memory foam mattress -- now 60% off at Wayfair.
$1,099$530
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Bissell CrossWave® All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Wayfair
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Clean everything from your hardwood floors to your area rug with this Bissell Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum.
$310$227

