Wayfair knows that January is a time to refresh and reset, to take stock of what we have and what we need for our living spaces. And this weekend, the home retailer is giving customers another chance to save big. It is the final day to shop Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearance Sale and score on top-rated home goods. The sale features markdowns up to 60% off on everything you need to upgrade your home, including home decor, bedding, kitchen appliances, furniture, lighting and more.

Head over to Wayfair and check out all the amazing deals for yourself. There's a ton of deals to choose from and not much time left, so be sure to check out this list of best-sellers to ensure you get all the most popular items at incredible prices before they're out of stock. The sale boasts unbelievable discounts on everything from huge-ticket items like this genuine leather sectional and mattresses for less than $200.

Check out the discounts from the Wayfair 72-Hour Clearance Sale event and browse through ET's top picks below.

Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer Wayfair Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer Get custom kitchen cabinets for discount prices with these deceptively strong cabinet inserts. Just measure your cabinet interior and let Wayfair set you up for organizational success. $140 $95 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mattress Sales and Bedding Deals to Shop MLK Weekend

The Best MLK Weekend Sales to Shop Now

The Best Furniture Sales To Shop This Week

The 10 Best Treadmills and Ellipticals for Home Workouts

Amazon's Best Deals on Home Decor for 2022

The Best Home Fitness and Exercise Equipment Deals at Best Buy's Sale