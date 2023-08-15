Wayfair's Anniversary Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save Up to 70% On Furniture and Appliances
The end of summer is near and fall is officially on the horizon, which means that soon enough we'll be spending more time cozying up indoors. Luckily, there is still one last day to shop Wayfair's massive Anniversary Sale with deals on everything you need to update your living space ahead of the new season. From sectionals and coffee tables to stylish area rugs, Wayfair is offering savings up to 70% off on furniture, appliances, home decor and more.
Until midnight tonight, you can save big on Wayfair's most sought-after products — including bedding and mattresses. Whether you're looking for a sleeper sofa to comfortably host guests over Labor Day weekend or a new washer and dryer to upgrade laundry days, Wayfair is offering discounts across all categories that you won't want to miss.
The Wayfair sale event is chock-full of deals from top brands such as Samsung, Cuisinart, Dyson, Joss & Main, Sealy and more. Your home is your sanctuary, so check out all of the best deals from Wayfair's Anniversary Sale to refresh your home before the savings are gone tomorrow.
Best Wayfair Furniture Deals
Now you can sit back and relax with this L-shaped tufted sectional sofa. It also comes with an ottoman so you can store extra pillows, blankets and more to accommodate guests.
The circular Doynton Coffee Table is designed with a steel frame and tempered glass tabletop to match any style. Plus, it helps protect your floor from scratches with fitted floor caps.
Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this warm solid pine dining table.
Save over $1,000 on this genuine leather sofa during Wayfair's massive sale.
Wade Logan's sleek Bulhary Media Console is designed with a middle glass shelf and two closed storage compartments for all of your media essentials.
This accent chair adds a beachy look to your living room or sunroom with its square, wicker arms, and splayed legs. Choose your favorite out of seven colors.
Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 60% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.
Looking for more kitchen prep space and storage? This compact rolling cart features two drawers and a cabinet provide enough storage space for everything from dry ingredients to utensils and appliances.
This loveseat features a mid-century modern silhouette with a luminous gold metallic finish for a stylish and inviting look.
Best Wayfair Appliance Deals
Save $700 on the new Samsung front control slide-in gas range with Smart Dial and air fry. It is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen.
Timeless style meets the latest in cooling technology, innovative storage solutions, and precision temperature control with this fridge from Frigidaire. Save money and maximize energy efficiency with the Energy Star-certified appliance.
Search recipes and grocery shop through apps right on your fridge. You can also play music from your favorite apps like Spotify. Plus, mirror your TV directly on the Family Hub and never miss a moment of your favorite show.
Bake, broil, toast, warm and air fry with the multi-use Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven.
Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale during Way Day.
Enjoy fresh, chewable ice that retains its flavor with the TikTok-favorite GE nugget ice maker.
Best Wayfair Mattress Deals
Save over 50% on Sealy's medium mattress that combines a layer of SealyCool gel-infused memory foam with a traditional support foam for a deep level of conforming support.
SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.
The mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand.
Best Wayfair Rug Deals
Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas both indoors and outdoors such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.
Take 55% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors.
Area rugs bring the perfect contemporary touch to any space. This versatile, elegant rug is designed to withstand high-traffic areas within your home.
