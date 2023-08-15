The end of summer is near and fall is officially on the horizon, which means that soon enough we'll be spending more time cozying up indoors. Luckily, there is still one last day to shop Wayfair's massive Anniversary Sale with deals on everything you need to update your living space ahead of the new season. From sectionals and coffee tables to stylish area rugs, Wayfair is offering savings up to 70% off on furniture, appliances, home decor and more.

Until midnight tonight, you can save big on Wayfair's most sought-after products — including bedding and mattresses. Whether you're looking for a sleeper sofa to comfortably host guests over Labor Day weekend or a new washer and dryer to upgrade laundry days, Wayfair is offering discounts across all categories that you won't want to miss.

The Wayfair sale event is chock-full of deals from top brands such as Samsung, Cuisinart, Dyson, Joss & Main, Sealy and more. Your home is your sanctuary, so check out all of the best deals from Wayfair's Anniversary Sale to refresh your home before the savings are gone tomorrow.

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

Zipcode Design Doynton Coffee Table Wayfair Zipcode Design Doynton Coffee Table The circular Doynton Coffee Table is designed with a steel frame and tempered glass tabletop to match any style. Plus, it helps protect your floor from scratches with fitted floor caps. $139 $103 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Appliance Deals

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Wayfair Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale during Way Day. $450 $350 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Mattress Deals

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,020 $530 Shop Now

Best Wayfair Rug Deals

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner Wayfair Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas both indoors and outdoors such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways. $379 $184 Shop Now

