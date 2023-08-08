Sales & Deals

Wayfair's Anniversary Sale Is Here: Save Up to 70% on Furniture, Appliances and More Home Upgrades

By Sydney Sweetwood
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair Anniversary Sale
The end of summer is near and fall is officially on the horizon, which means that soon enough we'll be spending more time cozying up indoors. Luckily, Wayfair has kicked off its 20th Anniversary Sale with deals on everything home to help update your living space ahead of the new season. From sectionals and coffee tables to stylish area rugs, Wayfair has everything you need to achieve a warm and inviting feeling at home.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Until Tuesday, August 15, Wayfair is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a week's worth of huge savings. You can save up to 70% on furniture, decor, bedding, mattresses, major appliances and more. Whether you're looking for a sleeper sofa to comfortably host guests over the Labor Day weekend or a new washer and dryer to upgrade laundry day, Wayfair is offering discounts across all categories that you won't want to miss. 

The Wayfair sale event is chock-full of deals from top brands such as Samsung, Cuisinart, Dyson, Joss & Main, Sealy and more. Ahead, shop all of the best deals from Wayfair's Anniversary Sale to refresh your home this week.  

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

Ebern Designs Mia-Joan 2 - Piece Slipcovered Sectional
Ebern Designs Mia-Joan 2 - Piece Slipcovered Sectional
Wayfair
Ebern Designs Mia-Joan 2 - Piece Slipcovered Sectional

Now you can sit back and relax with this L-shaped tufted sectional sofa. It also comes with an ottoman so you can store extra pillows, blankets and more to accommodate guests.  

$640$500
Zipcode Design Doynton Coffee Table
Zipcode Design Doynton Coffee Table
Wayfair
Zipcode Design Doynton Coffee Table

The circular Doynton Coffee Table is designed with a steel frame and tempered glass tabletop to match any style. Plus, it helps protect your floor from scratches with fitted floor caps. 

$139$103
Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Wayfair
Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this warm solid pine dining table.

$725$270
AllModern Hailee 84'' Leather Sofa
AllModern Hailee 84'' Leather Sofa
Wayfair
AllModern Hailee 84'' Leather Sofa

Save over $1,000 on this genuine leather sofa during Wayfair's massive sale.

$2,550$850
Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console
Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console
Wayfair
Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan's sleek Bulhary Media Console is designed with a middle glass shelf and two closed storage compartments for all of your media essentials. 

$615$220
Sand & Stable Upholstered Armchair
Esme Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Upholstered Armchair

This accent chair adds a beachy look to your living room or sunroom with its square, wicker arms, and splayed legs. Choose your favorite out of seven colors. 

$280$254
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)
Luca Barstools
Wayfair
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 60% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.

$408$127
Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart
Amata 32'' Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart
Wayfair
Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Looking for more kitchen prep space and storage? This compact rolling cart features two drawers and a cabinet provide enough storage space for everything from dry ingredients to utensils and appliances.

$430$220
Etta Avenue Tellico 50" Upholstered Loveseat
Etta Avenue Tellico 50" Upholstered Loveseat
Wayfair
Etta Avenue Tellico 50" Upholstered Loveseat

This loveseat features a mid-century modern silhouette with a luminous gold metallic finish for a stylish and inviting look.

$999$480

Best Wayfair Appliance Deals

Samsung 6 cu. ft. Smart Gas Slide-in Convection Range
Samsung 6 cu. ft. Smart Gas Slide-in Convection Range
Wayfair
Samsung 6 cu. ft. Smart Gas Slide-in Convection Range

Save $700 on the new Samsung front control slide-in gas range with Smart Dial and air fry. It is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen.

$2,399$1,699
Frigidaire Series 13.9 cu. ft. Energy Star Top Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire Series 28" 13.9 Cubic Feet Energy Star Top Freezer Refrigerator
Wayfair
Frigidaire Series 13.9 cu. ft. Energy Star Top Freezer Refrigerator

Timeless style meets the latest in cooling technology, innovative storage solutions, and precision temperature control with this fridge from Frigidaire. Save money and maximize energy efficiency with the Energy Star-certified appliance.

$979$579
Samsung Side by Side 26.7 cu. ft. Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung 35.875" Side by Side 26.7 cu. ft. Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Wayfair
Samsung Side by Side 26.7 cu. ft. Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub

Search recipes and grocery shop through apps right on your fridge. You can also play music from your favorite apps like Spotify. Plus, mirror your TV directly on the Family Hub and never miss a moment of your favorite show.

$2,332$1,899
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Wayfair
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Bake, broil, toast, warm and air fry with the multi-use Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven. 

$555$281
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Wayfair
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender

Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale during Way Day.

$450$350
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker
Wayfair
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker

Enjoy fresh, chewable ice that retains its flavor with the TikTok-favorite GE nugget ice maker. 

$629$579

Best Wayfair Mattress Deals

Sealy Cool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
SealyCool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair
Sealy Cool 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Save over 50% on Sealy's medium mattress that combines a layer of SealyCool gel-infused memory foam with a traditional support foam for a deep level of conforming support.

$800$360
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Wayfair
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.

$1,139$470
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

The mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.

$1,299$756
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Wayfair
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected. 

$1,199$410
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Nora 12" Mattress
Wayfair
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. 

$1,020$530

Best Wayfair Rug Deals

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner
Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner
Wayfair
Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner

Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas both indoors and outdoors such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.

$379$184
Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Wayfair
Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Take 55% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors. 

$520$234
Trent Austin Design Griffiths Performance Gray/Cream Rug
Trent Austin Design Griffiths Performance Gray/Cream Rug
Wayfair
Trent Austin Design Griffiths Performance Gray/Cream Rug

Area rugs bring the perfect contemporary touch to any space. This versatile, elegant rug is designed to withstand high-traffic areas within your home. 

$315$168

