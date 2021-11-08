Shopping

Wayfair's Black Friday Sneak Peek Ends Tonight: Save Up to 70% Off Furniture and Home Upgrades

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair Black Friday Sales to Shop Now
Wayfair

Wayfair kicked off the holiday season with early Black Friday sales that feature markdowns on everything from furniture and home decor, to kitchen appliances, outdoor patio essentials and more! The online homeware retailer is letting customers get a head start on their holiday shopping with a slew of Black Friday sales that are available to shop now. 

Wayfair's Black Friday Sneak Peek -- which features deals of up to 70% off everything you’ll need for holiday entertaining or a winter home refresh -- ends tonight, so head over to Wayfair now and check out all the amazing deals for yourself!

With the holiday shopping season just around the corner -- and shipping delays proving to be more prevalent than ever before -- online Black Friday deals are a budget friendly way to purchase home essentials right from your computer, smart phone or tablet. Since most of us have been spending a lot more time at home this year, Wayfair's Black Friday Sneak Peek offers the perfect opportunity to purchase holiday gifts, housewarming gifts, or stock up on home goods to spruce up your space -- all at amazing prices and without the hassle of having to go in store anywhere.

Wayfair's Black Friday sale boasts tons of amazing offers -- like discounts of up to 50% off kitchen essentials, up to 70% off area rugs, 40% off living room furniture, 30% off bedroom furniture starting, holiday decor up to 30% off, office furniture from $150 and so much more. No Wayfair coupon is needed to score these can't-miss deals.

Check out the best offers from Wayfair's Black Friday Sneak Peek event, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

Dash 2Qt Compact Air Fryer
Dash 2Qt Compact Air Fryer
Wayfair
Dash 2Qt Compact Air Fryer
Enjoy a healthier way to fry your favorite foods with this Compact Air Fryer.
$70$50
Sealy Mattress in a Box Memory Foam
Sealy Mattress in a Box Memory Foam
Wayfair
Sealy Mattress in a Box Memory Foam
Indulge in a great night of sleep every night with this Sealy memory foam mattress -- now 60% off at Wayfair.
$1,099$530
Sol 72 Outdoor Iron Fire Pit
Sol 72 Outdoor Iron Fire Pit
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Iron Fire Pit
Cozy up to this warming outdoor fire pit that will help to keep any backyard space comfortable -- even through the chilly winter months.
$75$62
Rachael Ray 14-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set
Rachael Ray Hard Enamel 14 Piece Aluminum Cookware Set
Wayfair
Rachael Ray 14-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set
Kitchen experts and beginners alike will appreciate the essential pieces included in this cookware set.
$300$150
Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte
Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte
Wayfair
Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte
Cook up some flavorful stews and soups this holiday season with this classic French oven.
$443$310
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
Wayfair
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
Seamlessly clean any space with the cult-favorite iRobot Roomba Vacuum -- now only $749 at Wayfair.
$800$749
Mercury Row Wide Side Chair
Mercury Row Wide Side Chair
Wayfair
Mercury Row Wide Side Chair
Sit back and relax with this top-rated, red polyester chair from Wayfair -- now 28% off.
$137$100
GoWISE Air Fryer
GoWISE Air Fryer
Wayfair
GoWISE Air Fryer
Simplify your cooking workload this holiday season with a programmable air fryer from GoWISE.
$150$59
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Wayfair
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Sit back and unwind on this luxurious sectional -- now 53% off at Wayfair, but only for a limited time.
$8,778$4,145
Gotham Original Copper Cookware Set
Gotham Original Copper Cookware Set
Wayfair
Gotham Original Copper Cookware Set
Freshen up your cookware stock with this chic copper set from Gotham.
$230$198
Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug
Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug
Wayfair
Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug
Add an elegant touch to any space with this fluffy and plush accent rug.
$52$32
Green Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Green Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Green Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Avoid any supply chain shortage issues and get this classically cute Christmas tree ahead of the holiday season.
$434$120
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer
Wayfair
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer
Give the perfect gift with this cult-favorite KitchenAid stand mixer that will help to cure any holiday baking woes.
$529
Gracie Oaks 16 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
Gracie Oaks 16 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
Wayfair
Gracie Oaks 16 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
Add a pop of color to your home dinnerware essentials with this turquoise set from Gracie Oaks.
$79$75
Harshbarger Writing Desk
Harshbarger Writing Desk
Wayfair
Harshbarger Writing Desk
Elevate your WFH game with this versatile office desk.
$130$93

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Best Buy Launched More Black Friday Sales: Shop the Early Deals Event

The Best Black Friday 2021 Deals You Can Shop Early

Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge

Early Black Friday Deals at Target: Sales to Shop Now

lululemon Black Friday 2021 Sale Is Coming! -- What We Know So Far

Amazon's Early Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

Tory Burch Black Friday Sale 2021: Here's Everything We Know So Far

 