Wayfair kicked off the holiday season with early Black Friday sales that feature markdowns on everything from furniture and home decor, to kitchen appliances, outdoor patio essentials and more! The online homeware retailer is letting customers get a head start on their holiday shopping with a slew of Black Friday sales that are available to shop now.

Wayfair's Black Friday Sneak Peek -- which features deals of up to 70% off everything you’ll need for holiday entertaining or a winter home refresh -- ends tonight, so head over to Wayfair now and check out all the amazing deals for yourself!

With the holiday shopping season just around the corner -- and shipping delays proving to be more prevalent than ever before -- online Black Friday deals are a budget friendly way to purchase home essentials right from your computer, smart phone or tablet. Since most of us have been spending a lot more time at home this year, Wayfair's Black Friday Sneak Peek offers the perfect opportunity to purchase holiday gifts, housewarming gifts, or stock up on home goods to spruce up your space -- all at amazing prices and without the hassle of having to go in store anywhere.

Wayfair's Black Friday sale boasts tons of amazing offers -- like discounts of up to 50% off kitchen essentials, up to 70% off area rugs, 40% off living room furniture, 30% off bedroom furniture starting, holiday decor up to 30% off, office furniture from $150 and so much more. No Wayfair coupon is needed to score these can't-miss deals.

Check out the best offers from Wayfair's Black Friday Sneak Peek event, and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

