Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale Is Taking Up to 70% Off Furniture, Decor and Rugs

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Wayfair

If you've been holding off on upgrading your living space this year — waiting for the best deal — your time has finally come. Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale has arrived, and it is huge. For the next week, the home retailer is slashing up to 70% off on everything you'll need to upgrade your home, including bed frames, living room sets, lighting, rugs, home decor and much, much more. 

Head over to Wayfair and check out all the amazing deals for yourself. The retailer is offering the biggest sales we've seen since Black Friday, so you can get all their most popular items at their lowest prices in months. The sale, which extends through Feb. 21, includes 60% off indoor and outdoor furniture sets, 50% off bathroom fixtures from Moen and storage solutions starting at merely $13.

It doesn't matter which room is in need of a makeover, the Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale has something for everyone. Grab bestselling TV stands and living room tables starting at $100 or office furniture for $75. The sale also boasts unbelievable discounts on everything from huge-ticket items like this corner sectional with ottoman, which is available for 90% off its original price. No, that's not a typo.

With sales this good, you can be sure that these items will be flying off the shelves, so run and check out the deals for yourself while they're still in stock. Check out the discounts from the Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale event and browse through ET's top picks below. 

Nelms 149.5" Wide Right Hand Facing Corner Sectional with Ottoman
Nelms 149.5" Wide Right Hand Facing Corner Sectional with Ottoman
Wayfair
Nelms 149.5" Wide Right Hand Facing Corner Sectional with Ottoman
No, your eyes aren't lying to you -- this corner sectional and ottoman are on sale for 90% off its original price.
$15,700$1,670
Milo Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Bed
Milo Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Bed
Wayfair
Milo Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Bed
Take 70% off this tufted bed frame in five stylish colors.
$1,300$270
Kelly Clarkson Home Claire 70'' Wide Sideboard
Kelly Clarkson Home Claire 70'' Wide Sideboard
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Claire 70'' Wide Sideboard
Add a touch of the French countryside to your home with this uniquely distressed storage cabinet with glass doors, perfect for storing and displaying dishes, linens, books or anything else you might need a spot for.
$2,000$730
AllModern Williams 26'' Tall 2-Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand
Williams 26'' Tall 2 - Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand
Wayfair
AllModern Williams 26'' Tall 2-Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand
Add a touch of mid-century charm to your bedroom with this wooden two-drawer nightstand.
$399$266
Etta Avenue Brixton 6 Drawer 60'' W
Etta Avenue Brixton 6 Drawer 60'' W
Wayfair
Etta Avenue Brixton 6 Drawer 60'' W
Glam up your bedroom with this mirrored chest of drawers, hand finished for a touch of luxe elegance at a discount price.
$1,420$870
Foundstone Kinzey Standard 6 Piece Bedroom Set
Foundstone Kinzey Standard 6 Piece Bedroom Set
Wayfair
Foundstone Kinzey Standard 6 Piece Bedroom Set
Looking to do a complete overhaul? Grab this six piece bedroom set for 20% right now.
$2,250$1,780
Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer
Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer
Wayfair
Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer
Get custom kitchen cabinets for discount prices with these deceptively strong cabinet inserts. Just measure your cabinet interior and let Wayfair set you up for organizational success.
$140$95
Three Posts Cynthiana Luxury Ultra Soft Microfiber Sheet Set
Three Posts Cynthiana Luxury Ultra Soft Microfiber Sheet Set
Wayfair
Three Posts Cynthiana Luxury Ultra Soft Microfiber Sheet Set
Turn your bed into a comfortable haven with these ultra-luxe sheets, now on ultra-sale.
$100$30
AllModern Aisha Bar and Counter Stool
AllModern Aisha Bar and Counter Stool
Wayfair
AllModern Aisha Bar and Counter Stool
Upgrade your kitchen counter or island easily with these chic bar stools.
$297$195 (SET OF 2)
AllModern Williams 7 Drawer 56'' W Dresser
AllModern Williams 7 Drawer 56'' W Dresser
Wayfair
AllModern Williams 7 Drawer 56'' W Dresser
Bedroom storage space has never been more stylish than with this mid-century dresser, which easily matches any kind of decor.
$1,299$880
Hendrix 30'' Wide Velvet Barrel Chair
Hendrix 30'' Wide Velvet Barrel Chair
Wayfair
Hendrix 30'' Wide Velvet Barrel Chair
This adorable accent chair is 40% off the regular price. 
$400$250
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Wayfair
Hugo Wide Genuine Leather Sectional
Sit back and unwind on this luxurious sectional -- now 60% off at Wayfair, but only for a limited time.
$8,778$3,600
Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug
Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug
Wayfair
Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug
Add an elegant touch to any space with this fluffy and plush accent rug.
$52$28
Gracie Oaks Eberardo TV Stand
Gracie Oaks Eberardo TV Stand
Wayfair
Gracie Oaks Eberardo TV Stand
This TV stand will add a cozy, practical touch to any home living space -- and its storage offerings are a bonus!
$440$220
Johnnathon 65'' Velvet Flared Arm Loveseat
Johnnathon 65'' Velvet Flared Arm Loveseat
Wayfair
Johnnathon 65'' Velvet Flared Arm Loveseat
Enjoy this stunning velvet plush loveseat for 62% off.
$2,780$1,070
Beachcrest Home Thetford Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
Beachcrest Home Thetford Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Thetford Solid Wood Adirondack Chair
It's never too early to start getting ready for warm weather. Grab this comfortable Adirondak chair in four colors, now 65% off.
$337$118
Lark Manor Escoto Bar with Wine Storage
Lark Manor Escoto Bar with Wine Storage
Wayfair
Lark Manor Escoto Bar with Wine Storage
Make the most of your space with this stacked corner bar, which features storage for bottles, glassware and two glass covered doors.
$499$385
Foundstone Malena Southwestern Area Rug
Malena Southwestern Black/Ivory Area Rug
Wayfair
Foundstone Malena Southwestern Area Rug
Add a cozy pop to any room with this patterned rug, now 61% off.
$120$49
Kelly Clarkson Home Halle Microfiber Sheet Set
Kelly Clarkson Home Halle Microfiber Sheet Set
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Halle Microfiber Sheet Set
Don't skip over these hypoallergenic microfiber sheets from Kelly Clarkson Home, which are available for 80%.
$129$28
Mercury Row Yearby 65.5" Tree Floor Lamp
Mercury Row Yearby 65.5" Tree Floor Lamp
Wayfair
Mercury Row Yearby 65.5" Tree Floor Lamp
Brighten up your living space with this discounted floor lamp, or any of the other lighting solutions, now available for up to 70% off.
$285$163

