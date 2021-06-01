Kourtney Kardashian's go-to moisturizer is on Amazon! The star has featured the Kopari Organic Coconut Melt on the "How to Look Good Naked" story on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

The multitasking skincare product is made from pure, organic coconut oil. The balmy formula can be used not only as a body moisturizer, but also as a hydrating hair mask, dry shave oil, bath boost, stretch mark oil, makeup remover and under-eye balm. The Coconut Melt is available for $28 on Amazon.

Poosh states, "[Kourtney will] combine thicker creams and serums she doesn’t want to put on her face and instead slather them all over her body."

If you're looking for more celeb-favorites to shop on Amazon, the online retailer has a bunch to shop right now, including the Lizzo-loved booty-lifting leggings and Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers. Prime Day 2021 is also coming up. The two-day shopping extravaganza is expected to take place this month. Check back as ET Style learns more about the sale and keeps you updated on the best deals.

