Just when we thought we couldn't be more excited for spring, Emma Roberts' latest collection with DSW's owned brand Crown Vintage just dropped. The American Horror Story and We're the Millers actress has undeniable style, so it comes as no surprise that she is Crown Vintage’s brand muse. From platforms and fisherman sandals to wedges and loafers, this collection features all of our favorite spring shoe trends you need to try.

Shop the Collection Now

"There’s just an energy in spring that makes you want to put on a great pair of sandals, get outside, and soak it all up," Roberts said in a press release about the collection. "Great style reveals a part of yourself. It's sharing who you are with the world. Everything in my closet has a story to tell."

We are loving Roberts' picks for the Crown Vintage collection because everything is seriously so cute and perfect for spring and summer. Featuring natural, organic and boho details, the high-quality shoes and accessories from the collection are also affordable. Not only does every style retail for under $100, but they're all on sale right now, too.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite styles from the new collab between Crown Vintage and Emma Roberts that are exclusively available at DSW.

Crown Vintage Millia Sandal DSW Crown Vintage Millia Sandal Roberts like these sandals because of the comfort and height they provide. She also said, "This sandal has all my favorite details. The woven design, the cork sole, the block heel, the buckle at the ankle. It's like all the best things about sandals in one." $90 $60 Shop Now

Crown Vintage Sage Penny Loafer DSW Crown Vintage Sage Penny Loafer A chunky heel on a loafer is a trend we are loving right now. This adorable pair would be a perfect shoe to wear at work as they'll easily transition to any activities afterward. $80 $60 Shop Now

