We Want Everything from Emma Roberts' Latest Spring Collection with DSW's Crown Vintage

By Rebecca Rovenstine
DSW

Just when we thought we couldn't be more excited for spring, Emma Roberts' latest collection with DSW's owned brand Crown Vintage just dropped. The American Horror Story and We're the Millers actress has undeniable style, so it comes as no surprise that she is Crown Vintage’s brand muse. From platforms and fisherman sandals to wedges and loafers, this collection features all of our favorite spring shoe trends you need to try. 

"There’s just an energy in spring that makes you want to put on a great pair of sandals, get outside, and soak it all up," Roberts said in a press release about the collection. "Great style reveals a part of yourself. It's sharing who you are with the world. Everything in my closet has a story to tell." 

We are loving Roberts' picks for the Crown Vintage collection because everything is seriously so cute and perfect for spring and summer. Featuring natural, organic and boho details, the high-quality shoes and accessories from the collection are also affordable. Not only does every style retail for under $100, but they're all on sale right now, too. 

Below, we've rounded up our favorite styles from the new collab between Crown Vintage and Emma Roberts that are exclusively available at DSW. 

Crown Vintage Avaji Sandal
Crown Vintage Avaji Sandal
DSW
Crown Vintage Avaji Sandal

Roberts said these sandals are "A fresh design, but feels so fresh this season."

$89$60
Crown Vintage Raindrop Crossbody
Crown Vintage Raindrop Crossbody
DSW
Crown Vintage Raindrop Crossbody

You don't want a bag weighing you down in the warmer months. This rattan crossbody is the ideal size to hold all your essentials. 

$58$30
Crown Vintage Millia Sandal
Crown Vintage Millia Sandal
DSW
Crown Vintage Millia Sandal

Roberts like these sandals because of the comfort and height they provide. She also said, "This sandal has all my favorite details. The woven design, the cork sole, the block heel, the buckle at the ankle. It's like all the best things about sandals in one."

$90$60
Crown Vintage Chain Link Panama Hat
Crown Vintage Chain Link Panama Hat
DSW
Crown Vintage Chain Link Panama Hat

Keep the sun at bay while stepping up your wardrobe with this straw Panama hat. It has a chain accent around the brim creating a chic-boho vibe.

$48$35
Crown Vintage Hendra Wedge Sandal
Crown Vintage Hendra Wedge Sandal
DSW
Crown Vintage Hendra Wedge Sandal

"I'm obsessed with how versatile the Hendra is," said Roberts. "You can seriously wear these sandals with anything. You can dress these up with a flowy sundress or wear them with jeans."

$79$60
Crown Vintage Woven Circular Crossbody
Crown Vintage Woven Circular Crossbody
DSW
Crown Vintage Woven Circular Crossbody

You'll want to wear this woven crossbody everywhere this spring. It'll look great at festivals, on the beach and anywhere else you find yourself. 

$68$35
Crown Vintage Sage Penny Loafer
Crown Vintage Sage Penny Loafer
DSW
Crown Vintage Sage Penny Loafer

A chunky heel on a loafer is a trend we are loving right now. This adorable pair would be a perfect shoe to wear at work as they'll easily transition to any activities afterward. 

$80$60
Crown Vintage Luna Sandal
Crown Vintage Luna Sandal
DSW
Crown Vintage Luna Sandal

Roberts explained why you should have this swanky footwear in your closet, "A great pair of sandals is like an instant mood boost."

$80$50
Crown Vintage Cadenne Espadrille Slip-On
Crown Vintage Cadenne Espadrille Slip-On
DSW
Crown Vintage Cadenne Espadrille Slip-On

"Crown Vintage picks up on all the best '70s inspiration," said Roberts about this stylish and retro slip-on. You can grab it in metallic gold or a more subtle suede. 

$89$60
Crown Vintage Jaussie Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Crown Vintage Jaussie Espadrille Wedge Sandal
DSW
Crown Vintage Jaussie Espadrille Wedge Sandal

You can't go wrong with a wedge in the spring. You can grab this classic style in blue, black or taupe.

$79$60

