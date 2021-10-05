Shopping

What You Need to Know About Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

By Fox Van Allen‍
Woman with package
Oscar Wong via Getty

Forget waiting until November: There are great Black Friday-worthy deals at Amazon right now.

The e-commerce giant kicked off its 2021 holiday sale season with what the company is calling "Black Friday-worthy deals." In addition to previously announced deals on beauty products, Amazon has slashed prices on its own Alexa-backed gadgets, toys, apparel, kitchenware, pet gifts, celebrity-loved beauty products and more. You'll find deals on some of the most sought-after gifts of 2021, including Apple AirPods Pro, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, cast iron Le Creuset ovens and even Amazon gift cards.

In addition to these huge pre-Black Friday deals, Amazon unveiled a number of helpful gift guides designed to ease your holiday shopping. Those shopping for presents for kids will want to check out Amazon's Holiday Toy List, the retailer's picks for the hottest toys of 2021. You can also shop Amazon's stocking stuffer suggestions, a list of Amazon customers' most-loved gifts, fall and winter holiday decor picks and more.

With holiday 2021 shipping deadlines pushed earlier this year than ever, Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale offers the perfect opportunity to get gifts for all the important people on your list -- and save a lot of money while doing so. Here's what you need to know about Amazon's big sale, and some of the best deals you can get at Amazon right now.

Amazon's pre-Black Friday Gift Card Deal

Free $10 Amazon Gift Card Deal
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon
Free $10 Amazon Gift Card Deal
Gift cards are almost as good as cash, which is what makes this deal so exciting: Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards.
$50SPEND $50, GET A $10 CREDIT

Amazon's pre-Black Friday Gadget Deals

Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
Save $40 on the Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display with Alexa.
$110$70
Amazon Kindle
Amazon Kindle
Amazon
Amazon Kindle
This Kindle, with a built-in front light, features 8 GB of storage. Unlike less-expensive Kindle models, this one is not ad supported.
$110$80
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Though this Paperwhite is the 2018 model, it features higher resolution than the current Kindle model. Plus, it's waterproof.
$130$75
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
The 2021 Ring Video Doorbell Wired features two-way talk, motion detection, night vision and optional 60-day video cloud storage (for an added fee).
$60
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon’s 4K-ready streaming stick supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, plus Dolby Atmos audio. The 4.7-star-rated streamer comes with an Alexa voice remote that will also control your TV and soundbar.
$50$34
Fire HD 10 Tablet
Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon is offering closeout pricing on the ad-supported Fire HD 10 tablet (2019 version). This model features 64GB storage (expandable to 512GB), 2GB of RAM and a 10.1-inch HD screen.
$190$120
Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Amazon
Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Available in pink, purple and blue, the kid-proof Fire 7 Kids tablet features robust parental controls, 16GB of storage and a two-year worry-free guarantee -- if your kids break it, Amazon will replace it for free.
$100$60

Amazon's pre-Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Le Creuset Enameled Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Sauteuse Oven
Perfect for soups, casseroles and one-pot meals, this 3.5-quart cast iron is loved by Amazon reviewers for its ability to maintain even and consistent heat -- with no seasoning required. Available in 11 colors.
$300$180
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart
Instant Pot 6 Quart
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart
This popular, programmable 9-in-1 kitchen appliance serves as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, saute pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer.
$120$100
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1
Amazon
Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1
The Instant Omni is incredibly versatile. The countertop kitchen appliance can air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, warm and serve as a convection oven. 
$250$200
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Serious chefs love Vitamix blenders, and for good reason. The blades of this programmable smart blender create friction heat that can cook soups in the blender in minutes. It also makes a perfectly blended smoothie, grinds peanut butter and coffee beans, mixes batter and even kneads bread dough.
$700$525

More pre-Black Friday Kitchen Deals

  • Save 20% on Breville coffee makers
  • Save 25% on Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender
  • Save up to 20% on Vitamix accessories
  • Save 40% on Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer
  • Save 38% on Ninja Foodi power blender and processor
  • Save up to 25% on Stone Lain dinnerware
  • Save up to 35% on Instant Pot dutch ovens

Shop Kitchen Deals at Amazon

Amazon's pre-Black Friday Toy Deals

  • Save up to 50% on STEM toys and kits from Learning Resources, National Geographic, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and more
  • Save up to 30% on Hasbro Games, NERF, and Play-Doh
  • Save up to 30% on Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Hot Wheels
  • Save up to 30% on Dolls from Baby Alive, Journey Girls, KidKraft, L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High, and more
  • Save up to 30% on Games from Catan, Exploding Kittens, PlayMonster, Ravensburger, Winning Moves, and more
  • Save up to 15% on STEM toys from PlayShifu

Shop Amazon's Holiday Toy List

Amazon's pre-Black Friday Home Deals

  • Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums and steam mops
  • Save up to 15% on Casper mattresses
  • Save 15% or more on select furniture
  • Save 10% or more on select rugs and home office furniture
  • Save up to 40% on home essentials
  • Save up to 20% on Medify Air Purifiers

Shop Home Deals at Amazon

Amazon's pre-Black Friday Electronics Deals

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
The trendy Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours.
$250$180
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen device that doubles as a tablet. It features a 13-inch HD display, 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor.
$430$300
Galaxy SmartTag
Galaxy SmartTag
Amazon
Galaxy SmartTag
Samsung's answer to the Apple AirTag, the Galaxy SmartTag is a Bluetooth-enabled tracker that helps you find lost keys, wallet, bag or whatever you attach it to.
$40$30

More pre-Black Friday Electronics Deals

  • Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds
  • Save on select Sony headphones
  • Save up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more
  • Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony
  • Save on select Beats headphones
  • Save over 50% on Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Deal
  • Save up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics
  • Save on select Bose headphones
  • Save up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames
  • Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses
  • Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22
  • Save up to 33% on Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft
  • Save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer

Shop Electronics Deals at Amazon

Amazon's pre-Black Friday Beauty Deals

Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale overlaps with its Holiday Beauty Haul event, happening now through Oct. 25. You'll be able to find a number of limited-time deals on some big name beauty products and appliances. The first phase of the Holiday Beauty Haul, titled "Holiday Look," runs through Oct. 7. The second phase, "Winter Skincare," runs Oct. 8-11.

Oribe The Collector's Set
Oribe The Collector's Set
Amazon
Oribe The Collector's Set
Give the Oribe-obsessed the gift of everything. This 11-piece set has everything you need for cleansing, conditioning, styling and refining.
$280$168
Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner - 2 Pack
Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Amazon
Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner - 2 Pack
When it comes to winged liner, Urban Decay has you covered. 
$33$20
Neutrogena Hydro Boost
Neutrogena Hydro Boost
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost
This gel moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid comes at the recommendation of Kerry Washington who named it the one skin-care product she can't live without. 
$19$17 AT AMAZON

More Amazon pre-Black Friday Beauty Deals

  • Save 40% or more on shampoos and conditioners from Matrix, Pureology, and more
  • Save up to 35% on makeup from Maybelline, NYX, L'Oreal Paris, and more
  • Save up to 35% on hair care from American Crew, Old Spice, and more
  • Save up to 40% on self-care appliances
  • Save 40% or more on hair appliances from Revlon, T3, and more

Amazon's pre-Black Friday Small Business Deals

  • Save up to 35% on the Taco vs Burrito card game
  • Save up to 15% on the FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection
  • Save up to 40% on select Bed Jet Climate Comfort for Beds
  • Save up to 30% on select Leather Honey Cleaner and Conditioner
  • Save 15% on Namore desk organizers
  • Save 50% or more on Hope Love Shine masks
  • Save 15% on Relaxcation bath bombs gift set

Shop Small Business Deals

Amazon's pre-Black Friday Pet Deals

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel
Amazon
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel
The squirrel hunt is on! Dogs go crazy for this genius toy that stimulates their natural instincts.
$13$10
  • Save up to 20% on Stella & Chewy’s
  • Save up to 20% on Outward Hound
  • Save on PetSafe dog chew toys
  • Save up to 40% on select pet supplies from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics, Wag, and Kitzy

Shop Pet Deals at Amazon

Amazon's pre-Black Friday Outdoor Deals

  • Save up to 30% on select NCAA tailgate products
  • Save up to 30% on select Segway electric scooters
  • Save on select Makita power tools and saws
  • Save on select BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX drills
  • Save on select DEWALT 20V MAX battery packs and table saws
  • Up to 30% on Greenworks 40V outdoor tools
  • Save on Camco RV parts and accessories

Shop Outdoor Deals at Amazon

