All the best summer sales have a little bit of everything, which is why the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a bit of everything. From shoes to vitamin C serums and even celeb-approved blankets, shoppers can splurge on designer brands and wardrobe essentials (including underwear and bras alike). You don't need a reason to revamp your athleisure apparel, but if you did, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is an excellent excuse to splurge on some new leggings.

The yearly sale offers various unique designs, including soft gradient, faux leather and colorful legging options. You can find a sculpting pair of leggings from the celeb-loved brand Spanx. Otherwise, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale also has enough leggings to stock your drawers with evening, workout and athleisure wear.

The annual sale has a variety of form-fitting and boot-cut leggings that have a 4-star-rating or higher. With almost 700 reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating, the Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings have earned reviewers' praise. Not only does this pair of leggings have pockets, but it also features reflective details that help you stay safe when you're jogging at night. One reviewer adds, "They have the perfect amount of compression and yet are still quite breathable."

Apart from customer-approved Sweaty Betty leggings, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale includes sculpting and supportive designs that make you feel comfortable throughout the day. With designs from ALO, Zella, Topshop and more, every pair of leggings has a unique set of features like pockets, moisture-wicking fabric, tummy control and eye-grabbing faux leather fabric. Nordstrom is full of leggings for every purpose and event, but the sale only lasts until July 31. So, you might want to decide between a pair of seamless leggings or some embossed high waist leggings before the sale ends.

In addition to saving up to 60% across every category, you can maximize your savings by signing up for a new Nordstrom credit card. When you use a new Nordstrom credit card during the Anniversary Sale, you get a $40 Bonus Note. Plus, you can start rising through the Nordstrom cardholder tiers to prep for next year's Anniversary Sale. You know: So you can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale several days ahead of everyone else next year.

The Best Leggings at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. $98 $65 Buy Now

