12 Best Summer Sandals Deals at Nordstrom Rack: Save Up to 70% on Birkenstock, Steve Madden and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom Rack Sandals Sale
Nordstrom Rack and ET Online

Now you can get ready for days in the sun and lounging at the beach with Nordstrom Rack's Sandals Sale, featuring up to 70% off sandals of all styles from major brands like Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Cole Haan, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Coach, Franco Sarto and so many more. 

In addition to summer sandals, Nordstrom Rack's Beach Party sale has deals on other summer essentials, such as swimwear, sunglasses, hats, dresses and even sunscreen. Find deals from your favorite brands like Prada, Sun Bum, Ray-Ban, Good American, Splendid, La Blanca and more. But, hurry — the deals end on May 8. 

Shop Summer Essentials

Check out the Nordstrom Rack summer sale and shop our favorite sandals for every occasion below. 

MIA Kiana Flatform Sandal
MIA Kiana Flatform Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
MIA Kiana Flatform Sandal

These flatform sandals are perfect for pulling off a retro Y2K look this summer. Take your summer wardrobe to new heights (literally and figuratively) with these ultra-comfy sandals at half of the original price.

$50$25
Tretorn Tragrant Slide Sandal
Tretorn Tragrant Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Tretorn Tragrant Slide Sandal

Enjoy your summer in the sun with these rainbow logo slide sandals. Plus, it makes it even better that these comfy shoes are 70% off.

$50$15
Birkenstock Papillio Soley Wedge Sandal
Papillio by Birkenstock Soley Wedge Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Birkenstock Papillio Soley Wedge Sandal

Who doesn't love a cute wedge sandal for summer?

$140$90
Cole Haan Strappy Leather Sandal
Cole Haan Strappy Leather Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Cole Haan Strappy Leather Sandal

This gold strappy sandal features a cushioned sole, so you don't have to sacrifice comfort for a stylish sandal. 

$110$70
Sam Edelman Gerianne Flip Flop
Sam Edelman Gerianne Flip Flop
Nordstrom Rack
Sam Edelman Gerianne Flip Flop

You might think flip flops are boring, but Sam Edelman's interpretation of the classic flip flop turns these sandals into a brunch outfit must-have. 

$60$35
Coach Ulyssa Waterproof Slide Sandal
Coach Ulyssa Waterproof Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Coach Ulyssa Waterproof Slide Sandal

At nearly 50% off, we can't resist these stylish translucent slides from Coach. Plus, these Nordstrom Rack exclusive slide sandals are available in 8 different colorways. 

$95$50
Madewell Boardwalk Double-Strap Slide Sandal
Madewell Boardwalk Double-Strap Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Madewell Boardwalk Double-Strap Slide Sandal

Head to brunch in a cute sundress and these double-strap slide sandals from Madewell.

$59$45
Kate Spade New York Marcella Slide Sandal
Kate Spade New York Marcella Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Kate Spade New York Marcella Slide Sandal

Shop Nordstrom Rack's sale on sandals and snag these adorable rose pink slides from Kate Spade New York (at 39% off).

$148$90
Birkenstock Madrid Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Madrid Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Birkenstock Madrid Slide Sandal

Save 33% on these Birkenstock sandals at Nordstrom Rack and slide into your new favorite summer footwear.

$90$60
Chase and Chloe Eve Slide Sandal
Chase and Chloe Eve Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Chase and Chloe Eve Slide Sandal

Try this vibrant puffy strap slide sandal to amp up your summer style. Choose from five different color options. 

$45$25
Steve Madden Alodie Sandal
Steve Madden Alodie Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Steve Madden Alodie Sandal

These cute Steve Madden braided sandals are perfect for walking along the boardwalk, running errand or even strolling the beach.

$80$45
Melissa Crush Open Toe Sandal
Melissa Crush Open Toe Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Melissa Crush Open Toe Sandal

The shiny finish on these colorblock sandals really elevates this look. 

$85$30

