12 Best Summer Sandals Deals at Nordstrom Rack: Save Up to 70% on Birkenstock, Steve Madden and More
Now you can get ready for days in the sun and lounging at the beach with Nordstrom Rack's Sandals Sale, featuring up to 70% off sandals of all styles from major brands like Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Cole Haan, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Coach, Franco Sarto and so many more.
In addition to summer sandals, Nordstrom Rack's Beach Party sale has deals on other summer essentials, such as swimwear, sunglasses, hats, dresses and even sunscreen. Find deals from your favorite brands like Prada, Sun Bum, Ray-Ban, Good American, Splendid, La Blanca and more. But, hurry — the deals end on May 8.
Check out the Nordstrom Rack summer sale and shop our favorite sandals for every occasion below.
These flatform sandals are perfect for pulling off a retro Y2K look this summer. Take your summer wardrobe to new heights (literally and figuratively) with these ultra-comfy sandals at half of the original price.
Enjoy your summer in the sun with these rainbow logo slide sandals. Plus, it makes it even better that these comfy shoes are 70% off.
Who doesn't love a cute wedge sandal for summer?
This gold strappy sandal features a cushioned sole, so you don't have to sacrifice comfort for a stylish sandal.
You might think flip flops are boring, but Sam Edelman's interpretation of the classic flip flop turns these sandals into a brunch outfit must-have.
At nearly 50% off, we can't resist these stylish translucent slides from Coach. Plus, these Nordstrom Rack exclusive slide sandals are available in 8 different colorways.
Head to brunch in a cute sundress and these double-strap slide sandals from Madewell.
Shop Nordstrom Rack's sale on sandals and snag these adorable rose pink slides from Kate Spade New York (at 39% off).
Save 33% on these Birkenstock sandals at Nordstrom Rack and slide into your new favorite summer footwear.
Try this vibrant puffy strap slide sandal to amp up your summer style. Choose from five different color options.
These cute Steve Madden braided sandals are perfect for walking along the boardwalk, running errand or even strolling the beach.
The shiny finish on these colorblock sandals really elevates this look.
