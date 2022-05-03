Now you can get ready for days in the sun and lounging at the beach with Nordstrom Rack's Sandals Sale, featuring up to 70% off sandals of all styles from major brands like Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Cole Haan, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Coach, Franco Sarto and so many more.

In addition to summer sandals, Nordstrom Rack's Beach Party sale has deals on other summer essentials, such as swimwear, sunglasses, hats, dresses and even sunscreen. Find deals from your favorite brands like Prada, Sun Bum, Ray-Ban, Good American, Splendid, La Blanca and more. But, hurry — the deals end on May 8.

Check out the Nordstrom Rack summer sale and shop our favorite sandals for every occasion below.

MIA Kiana Flatform Sandal Nordstrom Rack MIA Kiana Flatform Sandal These flatform sandals are perfect for pulling off a retro Y2K look this summer. Take your summer wardrobe to new heights (literally and figuratively) with these ultra-comfy sandals at half of the original price. $50 $25 Buy Now

Tretorn Tragrant Slide Sandal Nordstrom Rack Tretorn Tragrant Slide Sandal Enjoy your summer in the sun with these rainbow logo slide sandals. Plus, it makes it even better that these comfy shoes are 70% off. $50 $15 Buy Now

