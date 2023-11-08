This holiday season, treat the material girl (or boy) in your life to a decadent gift that won't put you in debt — inspired by TikTok.
As much as we wish we could spend hundreds and even thousands on gifts for each of our loved ones, luxurious gifts aren't always feasible. But just because you can't afford to buy them a Chanel purse or Montblanc pen doesn't mean a nice gift is out of the question.
Recently, on TikTok, we've noticed plenty of gift guides composed of affordable luxuries: small presents from designer brands, upgraded versions of everyday products and simple items made of high-quality materials.
This holiday season, treat the material girl (or boy) in your life to a decadent gift that won't put you in debt — inspired by our TikTok feeds. One of the most popular beauty products of the year, Dior's Lip Glow Oil, is certainly pricier than your average chapstick at $40. But given its notoriety and gorgeous packaging, it's a gift that any beauty lover would appreciate.
From $50 cashmere sweaters (yes, really!) and silk ties to gold hoops and Instagram-approved olive oil, we've rounded up the best affordable luxuries for everyone on your list. Below, shop our favorite picks from brands such as Chanel, Aesop, Mejuri and more.
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished.
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for their hands.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Yes, you can really get cashmere sweaters for just $50. This 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is available in a wide range of stunning colors.
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Make your special person's nights extra luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that are gentle on the skin and hair as they sleep.
Nordstrom Edwin Neat Silk Tie
Elevate his office wardrobe with a textured silk jacquard tie, available in black, grey and purple.
Perfame Elixir No. 29
Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Perfame's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative.
Venus et Fleur Le Mini Round
Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and the Kardashians are just a few A-listers who love Venus et Fleur roses. This mini eternity rose is made to last a whole year or longer.
LAFCO New York – Foyer Amber Black Vanilla
This candle smells heavenly with its sultry blend of amber, black vanilla and jasmine. Plus, it comes in a decorative glass vessel that doubles as home decor.
Mejuri Tube Huggie Hoops
Made of durable gold vermeil, these delicate hoops will elevate any outfit.
Graza 'Drizzle' & 'Sizzle' Extra Virgin Olive Oil Duo
Not only is the packaging of this olive oil adorable, but this duo of cooking and finishing olive oil is also a versatile kitchen staple for any amateur chef.
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Upgrade his skincare routine with this non-greasy moisturizer for men infused with caffeine and vitamin C.
Chanel ROUGE COCO BAUME Hydrating Conditioning Lip Balm
Made with Chanel's advanced Hydratendre complex, they'll feel like a million bucks every time they swipe on this lip balm.
Timberland Men's Blix Slimfold Leather Wallet
Available in brown, navy, black or tan, this slim, genuine leather wallet by Timberland looks just the right amount of worn.
L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil
Make any shower feel like a spa day with this delicious-scented moisturizing shower oil that leaves skin feeling hydrated and silky-soft.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
