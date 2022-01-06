24 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools of 2022 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

For every person willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all beauty product technology. For those people, beauty tools are the perfect gift.

The following beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to your skincare routine for that product lover -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and the hair dryer that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around. These beauty tools are a no-brainer when it comes to adding to your daily skincare and beauty routine.

We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential for anyone who likes to look good and feel good.

Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools of 2022 to improve your hair and skincare routine ahead.

ET Style's Picks for Best Beauty Tools 2022:

NuFace Fix Amazon NuFace Fix Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up -- it firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go. $149 $113 Buy Now

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer If you've been eyeing the acclaimed Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for a while now, this is the time to finally add to cart. According to the brand, using this hair dryer, which is specifically designed to protect the hair from extreme heat damage, will help boost smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways. This purchase includes Dyson-designed 1.4" Round brush and Dyson-designed Detangling comb. $400 Buy Now

Ziip Beauty Electrical Facial Device Nordstrom Ziip Beauty Electrical Facial Device The beauty industry is constantly innovating to create amazing skin care products and this FDA-cleared facial device is one of them. It uses a nano and microcurrent to increase cellular activity, activating skin-firming collagen and elastin when collagen production slows down. Shoppers who have reviewed the product say it leaves their skin fresher, tighter and less puffy. $495 AT NEIMAN MARCUS BUY NOW

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar Sephora Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar Think of this as a massage tool for the face. In just four minutes, lift and tone the face with this vibrating gold bar that relaxes clenched muscles for a more sculpted chin and neck. $195 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Waxing Kit Amazon Waxing Kit If you're into DIY beauty, this waxing kit is made for a busy people who don't have a lot time to get to the salon. $55 $50 Buy Now

Linduray Skincare Derma Roller Amazon Linduray Skincare Derma Roller If you go to a salon for microneedling, this derma roller can save you a lot of cash. This beauty tool is designed to help repair skin damaged by acne and some Amazon reviewers say it works wonders on their skin overnight. $13 Buy now

SLIP Silk Queen Pillowcase Amazon SLIP Silk Queen Pillowcase Here's an idea to sleep your way to beauty: The Slip Silk Pillowcase. It's a product Victoria Beckham loves -- it's not absorbent, so the night time beauty creams and treatments stay on your face and hair to work their magic instead of landing on your cotton pillow case. $89 AT AMAZON Buy Now

NuFace Trinity Complete NuFace NuFace Trinity Complete A favorite among celebs and beauty influencers alike, the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest skin concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minute per day. All you need to do is apply the gel primer and glide the device along the facial contour and neck in an upward motion. This complete set comes with the lip and eye attachment, wrinkle reducer red light attachment, gel primer and charging cradle. $525 Buy Now

PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Amazon PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use facial tool that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion. $159 $139 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Amazon Beautyblender Makeup Sponge The foundation blender that all beauty lovers must have This beauty blender makeup sponge smoothes out your foundation to enhance natural beauty without covering it up. $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer. $36 AT AMAZON Buy Now

