24 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools of 2022 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More
For every person willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all beauty product technology. For those people, beauty tools are the perfect gift.
The following beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to your skincare routine for that product lover -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and the hair dryer that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around. These beauty tools are a no-brainer when it comes to adding to your daily skincare and beauty routine.
We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential for anyone who likes to look good and feel good.
Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools of 2022 to improve your hair and skincare routine ahead.
ET Style's Picks for Best Beauty Tools 2022:
RELATED CONTENT:
New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized
Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch
Shop Today's Ulta Beauty Deals & Save 50% on Winter Skincare Upgrades
Shop Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for 2022 and Beyond
Best New Year Beauty Sales to Shop Now: ILIA, Pat McGrath, Ulta, More
Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Throw Blankets Are Up to 50% Off Now