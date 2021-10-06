25 Best Beauty and Skin Care Tools 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More
For every person willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all beauty product technology. For those people, beauty tools are the perfect gift.
The following beauty tools for hair and skin are the perfect tools to add to your skincare routine for that product lover -- the one who wants a pimple-zapping wand and the hair dryer that broke the internet, but also seeks the best foundation blender around. These beauty tools are a no-brainer when it comes to adding to your daily skincare and beauty routine.
We’ve rounded up all the cutting-edge breakthroughs in the skin and hair arenas and balanced out this beauty shopping list with a few low-tech tools that are equally essential for anyone who likes to look good and feel good.
Now, go ahead and put the oatmeal back where it belongs, already. Shop the best beauty tools of 2021 to improve your hair and skincare routine ahead.
ET Style's Picks for Best Beauty Tools 2021:
RELATED CONTENT:
Doja Cat's First Makeup Line With BH Cosmetics Is Finally Here
Amazon's Pre-Black Friday Deals: Shop This Celeb-Loved Drying Lotion
The Must-Haves from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul
The Best Makeup Brushes for Flawless Application
Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed
Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul: Best Deals on NuFace Devices
The Best Makeup Dupes For High-End Products
How to Level Up Your Fall Skincare Routine
Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul: Best Beauty Products Under $35
Get the Cult-Favorite ILIA Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint for 15% Off
Shop Celeb-Loved Beauty Products at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul
Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Eye Patches Are on Sale at Amazon