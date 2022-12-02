If you didn't get a chance to shop all the Cyber week sales, don't stress — there's still time to score great gifts on a budget. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or holiday shopping for a loved one, you can find budget-friendly options for just about everything. To make it easy for you, we've put together a list of the best gifts under $100 that only feel like a splurge because they look way more expensive than they actually are.

No matter their ages or interests, thoughtful gifts don't have to break the bank. If they're a nightmare without their morning coffee, make their A.M. routine a little prettier with a Keurig designed by Jonathan Adler. Fashion-obsessed friends and family will love stylish new jackets for the winter. For audiophiles, a pair of Beats by Dre headphones or portable JBL speaker is in their future. No idea what to get the kids in your life? An Encanto-themed LEGO set is sure to put a smile on their face.

Below, shop 35 of our favorite gifts to give this season — all under $100. Don’t forget to check out ET’s gift guides, with great gift ideas for every budget, including gifts under $30, $50 and gifts for men and women to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible this holiday season.

Men's and Women's Fashion Gifts Under $100

Beauty, Grooming and Fragrance Gifts Under $100

Scotch Porter Beard Collection Scotch Porter Scotch Porter Beard Collection What better gift to give your loved one than the Beard Collection? Featuring key ingredients that include Biotin Liposomes, Burdock Root & White Willow to condition and moisturize to promote a healthy, soft, thick-growing beard. $70 Buy Now

Home Gifts Under $100

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan Everyone needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans that can do more than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces. $145 $99 Shop Now

Tech Gifts Under $100

Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon Sunrise Alarm Clock Designed especially for heavy sleepers and kids, this alarm clock has 7 color changing lights to choose from and 20 brightness levels. It also doubles as a beautiful bedside lamp, night light, and reading lamp. $60 $40 Buy Now

Kids' Gifts Under $100

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Amazon Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet This 590-piece set from Lego allows you to recreate the Infinity Gauntlet with your own two hands in great detail. The result boasts movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet attached to the base. Now, you can finally wield all of the Infinity Stones (just in Lego form). $80 $64 Shop Now

Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System Amazon Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System Fun for the entire family, this Bluetooth Karaoke System is perfect for your child who loves to sing and entertain. This Singing Machine features disco lights, a microphone and CD player that will display your lyrics on the TV when you connect it. $75 $67 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list

