35 Christmas and Hanukkah Gifts Under $100 That Look Way More Expensive Than They Really Are
If you didn't get a chance to shop all the Cyber week sales, don't stress — there's still time to score great gifts on a budget. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or holiday shopping for a loved one, you can find budget-friendly options for just about everything. To make it easy for you, we've put together a list of the best gifts under $100 that only feel like a splurge because they look way more expensive than they actually are.
No matter their ages or interests, thoughtful gifts don't have to break the bank. If they're a nightmare without their morning coffee, make their A.M. routine a little prettier with a Keurig designed by Jonathan Adler. Fashion-obsessed friends and family will love stylish new jackets for the winter. For audiophiles, a pair of Beats by Dre headphones or portable JBL speaker is in their future. No idea what to get the kids in your life? An Encanto-themed LEGO set is sure to put a smile on their face.
Below, shop 35 of our favorite gifts to give this season — all under $100. Don’t forget to check out ET’s gift guides, with great gift ideas for every budget, including gifts under $30, $50 and gifts for men and women to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible this holiday season.
Men's and Women's Fashion Gifts Under $100
A snuggly new sweater is always a welcome gift, and this cotton-blend knit from Anthropologie has an elegant cowl neck.
Keep him cozy — and stylish — in a cotton terry fleece hoodie in your choice of black, grey, aqua, deep sea green, pink, or chocolate brown.
UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers.
Classy and timeless, a simple pair of pearl studs will never go out of style.
Stay warm while looking cool in this stylish bomber with a faux sherpa collar.
Add a '90s vibe to her look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder.
Perfect for on the go, this bag can be worn as a backpack or crossbody purse. It has interior pockets to keep your things nicely organized.
She'll sparkle and shine when she stacks these versatile, stone-studded set of three rings to mix or match.
Stay warm and cozy all winter long with this reality star-approved puffer from Amazon — made from a classic faux down coat material.
Beauty, Grooming and Fragrance Gifts Under $100
Tatcha is a luxury Japanese skincare company with award-winning products. Start your morning skincare routine with this set to hydrate your skin for that dewy look.
Popular for a reason, get double the warm and spicy florals of Black Opium with a full and travel-size version of the perfume.
What better gift to give your loved one than the Beard Collection? Featuring key ingredients that include Biotin Liposomes, Burdock Root & White Willow to condition and moisturize to promote a healthy, soft, thick-growing beard.
The ultimate holiday eyeshadow collection comes with two limited-edition palettes with 36 new shades infused with Amazonian clay.
Said to evoke the scent of your lover's skin, PHLUR's Missing Person is perfumed with skin musk, bergamot nectar, and blonde wood. This gift set includes a full-size and travel spray of the scent.
A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge.
Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood.
Home Gifts Under $100
Everyone needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans that can do more than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces.
Treat the tea or coffee lover in your life to Le Creuset's stunning petite kettle and mug set.
Make champagne toasts even more special with luxe hand-blown champagne glasses in your choice of color.
A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels.
Start your day in style with the limited-edition Jonathan Adler x Keurig collaboration.
Save counter space with this versatile gadget that can grill and air fry to your heart (and stomach’s) content.
This ice cream maker from Cuisinart eases the work that goes into making your favorite frozen desserts.
Tech Gifts Under $100
Anker is known for inexpensive electronics. Not only are its noise cancelling headphones on sale, they also have more than 34,000 global reviews with an average of 4.5 stars.
It doesn't matter who you're doing your holiday shopping for -- this Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera is the perfect gift.
Great for noise cancellation, these Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
Want to play some music, dim the lights or put on your favorite show? Just ask Google. The Nest Mini is compatible with thousands of smart devices including lights, thermostats and TVs.
Designed especially for heavy sleepers and kids, this alarm clock has 7 color changing lights to choose from and 20 brightness levels. It also doubles as a beautiful bedside lamp, night light, and reading lamp.
This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your friend's and family members' stockings this Christmas.
Kids' Gifts Under $100
If you still haven't gotten tired of hearing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" for the zillionth time, this Encanto-themed lego set is sure to keep your kids busy.
Glide into the future with a hoverboard for 66% off!
Take Barbie on a camping trip in this Barbie Camper Playset, complete with a slide, pool, and plenty of accessories.
This 590-piece set from Lego allows you to recreate the Infinity Gauntlet with your own two hands in great detail. The result boasts movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet attached to the base. Now, you can finally wield all of the Infinity Stones (just in Lego form).
Fun for the entire family, this Bluetooth Karaoke System is perfect for your child who loves to sing and entertain. This Singing Machine features disco lights, a microphone and CD player that will display your lyrics on the TV when you connect it.
A magic wand that lets them transform their castle and tell fortunes makes for hours of fun.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list
RELATED CONTENT:
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: The 15 Best Gifts Under $100
35 Best Gifts Under $30 for Holiday Shopping On a Budget in 2022
The Best Gifts Under $50 to Give This Holiday Season
Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022
20 White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal
The 16 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More
Shop Great Gifts for Your Mom This Holiday Season at Spongelle
24 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Well Worth the Splurge
15 Dreamy Gifts for a Better Night’s Sleep This Winter
Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts to Give This Year