Shopping

35 Christmas and Hanukkah Gifts Under $100 That Look Way More Expensive Than They Really Are

By Danica Creahan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Gifts Under $100 2022
ETonline, Anthropologie, Keurig, Out Place, Beats

If you didn't get a chance to shop all the Cyber week sales, don't stress — there's still time to score great gifts on a budget. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or holiday shopping for a loved one, you can find budget-friendly options for just about everything. To make it easy for you, we've put together a list of the best gifts under $100 that only feel like a splurge because they look way more expensive than they actually are. 

No matter their ages or interests, thoughtful gifts don't have to break the bank. If they're a nightmare without their morning coffee, make their A.M. routine a little prettier with a Keurig designed by Jonathan Adler. Fashion-obsessed friends and family will love stylish new jackets for the winter. For audiophiles, a pair of Beats by Dre headphones or portable JBL speaker is in their future. No idea what to get the kids in your life? An Encanto-themed LEGO set is sure to put a smile on their face.

Below, shop 35 of our favorite gifts to give this season — all under $100. Don’t forget to check out ET’s gift guides, with great gift ideas for every budget, including gifts under $30, $50 and gifts for men and women to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible this holiday season. 

Men's and Women's Fashion Gifts Under $100

Anthropologie Maeve Cowl-Neck Pullover Sweater
Anthropologie Maeve Cowl-Neck Pullover Sweater
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Maeve Cowl-Neck Pullover Sweater

A snuggly new sweater is always a welcome gift, and this cotton-blend knit from Anthropologie has an elegant cowl neck.

$138$97
Men's For Days Classic Hoodie
Men's For Days Classic Hoodie
For Days
Men's For Days Classic Hoodie

Keep him cozy — and stylish — in a cotton terry fleece hoodie in your choice of black, grey, aqua, deep sea green, pink, or chocolate brown.

$92$64
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers. 

$110$55
Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings
Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings
Brilliant Earth
Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings

Classy and timeless, a simple pair of pearl studs will never go out of style.

$95
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket

Stay warm while looking cool in this stylish bomber with a faux sherpa collar.

$70
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women Vegan Leather Crocodile Purse Classic Clutch Handbag
Amazon
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag

Add a '90s vibe to her look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder. 

$59
City Adventurer Backpack Micro 3L
City Adventurer Backpack Micro 3L
lululemon
City Adventurer Backpack Micro 3L

Perfect for on the go, this bag can be worn as a backpack or crossbody purse. It has interior pockets to keep your things nicely organized. 

$78
Livy Ring Set Of 3
Livy Ring Set Of 3
Kendra Scott
Livy Ring Set Of 3

She'll sparkle and shine when she stacks these versatile, stone-studded set of three rings to mix or match.

$90
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
Amazon
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket

Stay warm and cozy all winter long with this reality star-approved puffer from Amazon — made from a classic faux down coat material.

$80$70

Beauty, Grooming and Fragrance Gifts Under $100

Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set
Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set
Sephora
Tatcha Dewy Skin Essentials Set

Tatcha is a luxury Japanese skincare company with award-winning products. Start your morning skincare routine with this set to hydrate your skin for that dewy look. 

$82$66
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Set
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Set
Sephora
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Set

Popular for a reason, get double the warm and spicy florals of Black Opium with a full and travel-size version of the perfume.

$85
Scotch Porter Beard Collection
Scotch Porter Beard Collection
Scotch Porter
Scotch Porter Beard Collection

What better gift to give your loved one than the Beard Collection? Featuring key ingredients that include Biotin Liposomes, Burdock Root & White Willow to condition and moisturize to promote a healthy, soft, thick-growing beard.

$70
Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
Tarte
Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe

The ultimate holiday eyeshadow collection comes with two limited-edition palettes with 36 new shades infused with Amazonian clay.

$54
PHLUR Missing Person Perfume Set
PHLUR Missing Person Perfume Set
Sephora
PHLUR Missing Person Perfume Set

Said to evoke the scent of your lover's skin, PHLUR's Missing Person is perfumed with skin musk, bergamot nectar, and blonde wood. This gift set includes a full-size and travel spray of the scent.

$98
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Amazon
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000

A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. 

$60$50
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Sephora
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette

Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood. 

$92

Home Gifts Under $100

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan

Everyone needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans that can do more than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces. 

$145$99
Demi Kettle and Mugs Set
Demi Kettle and Mugs Set
Le Creuset
Demi Kettle and Mugs Set

Treat the tea or coffee lover in your life to Le Creuset's stunning petite kettle and mug set.

$132$100
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Champagne Glasses
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Champagne Glasses
Nordstrom
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Champagne Glasses

Make champagne toasts even more special with luxe hand-blown champagne glasses in your choice of color.

$95
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels. 

$70
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Start your day in style with the limited-edition Jonathan Adler x Keurig collaboration.

$100
PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo
PowerXL grill air fryer combo
Target
PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo

Save counter space with this versatile gadget that can grill and air fry to your heart (and stomach’s) content. 

$190$80
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker

This ice cream maker from Cuisinart eases the work that goes into making your favorite frozen desserts. 

$86

Tech Gifts Under $100

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Anker is known for inexpensive electronics. Not only are its noise cancelling headphones on sale, they also have more than 34,000 global reviews with an average of 4.5 stars. 

$60$48
WITH COUPON
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
Amazon
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera

It doesn't matter who you're doing your holiday shopping for -- this Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera is the perfect gift.

$100$80
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones

Great for noise cancellation, these Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.

$100
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Target
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)

Want to play some music, dim the lights or put on your favorite show? Just ask Google. The Nest Mini is compatible with thousands of smart devices including lights, thermostats and TVs. 

$49$20
Sunrise Alarm Clock
Fitfort Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
Amazon
Sunrise Alarm Clock

Designed especially for heavy sleepers and kids, this alarm clock has 7 color changing lights to choose from and 20 brightness levels. It also doubles as a beautiful bedside lamp, night light, and reading lamp. 

$60$40
JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker

This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your friend's and family members' stockings this Christmas.  

$80

Kids' Gifts Under $100

LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House
LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House
Walmart
LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House

If you still haven't gotten tired of hearing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" for the zillionth time, this Encanto-themed lego set is sure to keep your kids busy.

$50$40
Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard
Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard
Walmart
Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard

Glide into the future with a hoverboard for 66% off!

$79$48
Barbie Camper Playset With Barbie
Barbie Camper Playset
Amazon
Barbie Camper Playset With Barbie

Take Barbie on a camping trip in this Barbie Camper Playset, complete with a slide, pool, and plenty of accessories.

$100
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet
Amazon
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet

This 590-piece set from Lego allows you to recreate the Infinity Gauntlet with your own two hands in great detail. The result boasts movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet attached to the base. Now, you can finally wield all of the Infinity Stones (just in Lego form).

$80$64
Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System
Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System
Amazon
Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System

Fun for the entire family, this Bluetooth Karaoke System is perfect for your child who loves to sing and entertain. This Singing Machine features disco lights, a microphone and CD player that will display your lyrics on the TV when you connect it.

$75$67
Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle Playset Super Pack, Expanding Playset
Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle Playset Super Pack, Expanding Playset
Amazon
Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle Playset Super Pack, Expanding Playset

A magic wand that lets them transform their castle and tell fortunes makes for hours of fun.

$57$40

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: The 15 Best Gifts Under $100

35 Best Gifts Under $30 for Holiday Shopping On a Budget in 2022

The Best Gifts Under $50 to Give This Holiday Season

Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022

20 White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal

The 16 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More

Shop Great Gifts for Your Mom This Holiday Season at Spongelle

24 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Well Worth the Splurge

15 Dreamy Gifts for a Better Night’s Sleep This Winter

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts to Give This Year

The 19 Best Gifts for Chefs to Make the Holidays Sweet