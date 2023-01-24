Abercrombie's Winter Sale Ends Tonight: Shop TikTok's Favorite Jeans, Sweaters, and More Now
Whether you've been waiting for the right time to try Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-approved denim or looking to stock up on more of your favorite jeans, now is the time. In honor of the new season, the women and men's apparel brand is offering shoppers 20% off the entire website and up to 50% off on select styles until tonight. Right now, you can shop incredible deals on denim, sweaters, outerwear, office-friendly clothes, wedding guest dresses, and more winter fashion essentials. The Abercrombie Winter Sale also includes new arrivals to snag in the new year, so be sure to check out these looks before the sale ends.
Without a doubt, Abercrombie's most beloved item has to be its jeans. The brand's denim collection blew up on TikTok for their superior comfort and fit, as well as the Curve Love line. Curve Love jeans are designed with an extra two inches through the hip to accommodate for curvier bodies — no more choosing between jeans that fit either your waist or your bum. Additionally, Abercrombie's denim selection ranges from a 23-37 inch waist and five inseam options for the perfect fit.
Aside from internet-famous jeans, Abercrombie's best sale of the year includes plenty of sweaters, skirts, jackets, bodysuits, and so much more. Below, we've selected our favorite pieces — it's so hard to choose just a few — to shop before Abercrombie's Winter Sale ends tonight.
The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
Bodysuits are great for layering, and this option features a collarbone-baring square neck.
The slightly cropped length of this cardi makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.
The tailored yet effortless fit of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down.
You can seamlessly dress these straight-legged leather pants up or down for any occasion — they're also available in Curve Love.
Chic and sexy without trying too hard, a well-fitting sweater dress is a winter wardrobe staple for a reason.
The '90s straight leg jeans you know and love now come in a brown shade, plus every wash under the sun as well as Curve Love.
All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this piece is great for winter.
This strapless midi sweater dress is the perfect casual look for a winter wedding.
Try Abercrombie's 90's-style jeans in a baggy, relaxed-fit silhouette and low rise.
