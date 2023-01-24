Shopping

Abercrombie's Winter Sale Ends Tonight: Shop TikTok's Favorite Jeans, Sweaters, and More Now

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you've been waiting for the right time to try Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-approved denim or looking to stock up on more of your favorite jeans, now is the time. In honor of the new season, the women and men's apparel brand is offering shoppers 20% off the entire website and up to 50% off on select styles until tonight. Right now, you can shop incredible deals on denim, sweaters, outerwear, office-friendly clothes, wedding guest dresses, and more winter fashion essentials. The Abercrombie Winter Sale also includes new arrivals to snag in the new year, so be sure to check out these looks before the sale ends.

Without a doubt, Abercrombie's most beloved item has to be its jeans. The brand's denim collection blew up on TikTok for their superior comfort and fit, as well as the Curve Love line. Curve Love jeans are designed with an extra two inches through the hip to accommodate for curvier bodies — no more choosing between jeans that fit either your waist or your bum. Additionally, Abercrombie's denim selection ranges from a 23-37 inch waist and five inseam options for the perfect fit. 

Aside from internet-famous jeans, Abercrombie's best sale of the year includes plenty of sweaters, skirts, jackets, bodysuits, and so much more. Below, we've selected our favorite pieces — it's so hard to choose just a few — to shop before Abercrombie's Winter Sale ends tonight.

Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. 

$89$71
Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit

Bodysuits are great for layering, and this option features a collarbone-baring square neck.

$50$40
Abercrombie and Fitch Classic Short Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Classic Short Cardigan

The slightly cropped length of this cardi makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.

$70$28
Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant

The tailored yet effortless fit of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down.

$90$72
Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants
Abercrombie and Fitch
Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants

You can seamlessly dress these straight-legged leather pants up or down for any occasion — they're also available in Curve Love.

$110$88
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Cable Mini Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Cable Mini Sweater Dress

Chic and sexy without trying too hard, a well-fitting sweater dress is a winter wardrobe staple for a reason.

$80$38
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

The '90s straight leg jeans you know and love now come in a brown shade, plus every wash under the sun as well as Curve Love.

$90$72
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat
Abercrombie and Fitch
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat

All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this piece is great for winter.

$200$160
Abercrombie and Fitch Corset Midi Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Corset Midi Sweater Dress

This strapless midi sweater dress is the perfect casual look for a winter wedding. 

$110$44
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean

Try Abercrombie's 90's-style jeans in a baggy, relaxed-fit silhouette and low rise. 

$90$50

