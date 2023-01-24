Whether you've been waiting for the right time to try Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-approved denim or looking to stock up on more of your favorite jeans, now is the time. In honor of the new season, the women and men's apparel brand is offering shoppers 20% off the entire website and up to 50% off on select styles until tonight. Right now, you can shop incredible deals on denim, sweaters, outerwear, office-friendly clothes, wedding guest dresses, and more winter fashion essentials. The Abercrombie Winter Sale also includes new arrivals to snag in the new year, so be sure to check out these looks before the sale ends.

Shop Abercrombie Winter Sale

Without a doubt, Abercrombie's most beloved item has to be its jeans. The brand's denim collection blew up on TikTok for their superior comfort and fit, as well as the Curve Love line. Curve Love jeans are designed with an extra two inches through the hip to accommodate for curvier bodies — no more choosing between jeans that fit either your waist or your bum. Additionally, Abercrombie's denim selection ranges from a 23-37 inch waist and five inseam options for the perfect fit.

Aside from internet-famous jeans, Abercrombie's best sale of the year includes plenty of sweaters, skirts, jackets, bodysuits, and so much more. Below, we've selected our favorite pieces — it's so hard to choose just a few — to shop before Abercrombie's Winter Sale ends tonight.

Wool-Blend Blazer Coat Abercrombie and Fitch Wool-Blend Blazer Coat All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this piece is great for winter. $200 $160 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

Kyle Richards Shares Her Cozy Winter Must-Haves to Shop on Amazon

Patagonia Winter Sale: Save Up to 40% on Puffers, Fleeces, and More

The Best Winter Boots on Sale to Get You Through The Slushiest Season

The Best Cozy Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Fabulous All Winter Long

The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear This Winter

Shop The 12 Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon

The 18 Best Clothing Deals to Shop from Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale

The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

The 16 Best Deals on Comfy Boots, Sneakers and Slippers Up to 70% Off