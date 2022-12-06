Affordable Little Luxuries We Found on TikTok for $50 or Less: Dior Lip Oil, Chanel Hand Cream and More
As much as we wish we could spend hundreds and even thousands on gifts for each of our loved ones, luxurious gifts aren't always feasible. But just because you can't afford to buy them a Chanel purse or Montblanc pen doesn't mean a nice gift is out of the question. Recently on TikTok, we've noticed plenty of gift guides composed of affordable luxuries: small presents from designer brands, upgraded versions of everyday products and simple items made of high-quality materials.
This holiday season, treat the material girl (or boy) in your life to a decadent gift that won't put you in debt — inspired by our TikTok feeds. One of the most popular beauty products of the year, Dior's Lip Glow Oil, is certainly pricier than your average chapstick at $38. But given its notoriety and gorgeous packaging, it's a gift that any beauty lover would appreciate.
From $50 cashmere sweaters (yes, really!) and silk eye masks to pure Spanish saffron and Instagram-approved olive oil, we've rounded up the best affordable luxuries for everyone on your list. Below, shop our favorite picks from brands such as Chanel, Dior, Jo Malone and more.
For the sleepiest person you know, treat them to a 100% mulberry silk eye mask for their best night's sleep yet.
With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for your hands.
Yes, you can really get cashmere sweaters for just $50. This 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is available in plenty of colors, plus mens' sizes.
Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy, and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished this winter.
Elevate his office wardrobe with a textured silk jacquard tie, available in red, navy and black.
For the classiest person you know, a Chanel hand cream with rose and iris flower extracts will help them beat winter dryness.
Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and the Kardashians are just a few A-listers who love Venus et Fleur roses. This mini eternity rose is made to last a whole year or longer.
A wonderful gift for anyone — especially budding professionals — Papier's stationary sets can be personalized with their name and address and come in hundreds of designs, including this sleek jaguar motif.
Upgrade their self-care routine with an indulgent rose-scented bath oil from English parfumerie Jo Malone.
Crafted in Scotland from ultra-soft lambswool, this colorful tartan scarf is an affordable alternative to the uber popular Acne Studios scarf we've been seeing everywhere.
Not only does this candle smell heavenly with a sultry blend of amber, black vanilla, and jasmine, but it comes in a decorative glass vessel that doubles as home decor.
One of the most beloved fragrances for men, with notes of bergamot and amber, is available in a gel body cleanser.
Not only is the packaging of this olive oil adorable, but this duo of cooking and finishing olive oil is a versatile kitchen staple for any amateur chef.
Available in black, grey, cognac, navy and red, these cashmere-lined leather gloves will keep their hands warm in style all winter long. At just one dollar above our $50 budget, they're a worthwhile mini-splurge.
It comes in a touch higher than our price point, but we couldn't resist this flavorful gift. For the gourmet foodie in your life, a tin of quality Spanish saffron is a unique and luxurious gift they'll treasure.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
