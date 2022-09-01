Shopping

Anthropologie Kicks Off Fall With a Labor Day Sale — Take An Extra 50% Off Clothing, Bedding and Decor

By ETonline Staff
Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale
Anthropologie

Anthropologie's Labor Day Sale has arrived marking the perfect time to shop for the fall season. While we're shopping the savings at Amazon, SKIMS, Coach, Michael Kors, and Apple, Anthropologie just dropped a massive discount for its Labor Day sale and you can save an extra 50% off sale items. From furniture and bedding to wardrobe upgrades, there are double discounts on all of our favorite fall styles. 

Extra 50% Off Anthropologie

Whether you’re searching for the dreamiest set of bed sheets or fall staples to add to your wardrobe, you don't want to sleep on Anthropologie's Labor Day sale. Anthropologie is known for its high quality designs and the pieces on sale are perfect for updating all your living spaces and closets this fall. Several of these must-have discounted styles are sure to sell out quickly on the digital racks.

This is a long-weekend event you don’t want to miss, so shop our top picks for the best Labor Day deals at Anthropologie ahead. 

Best Clothing Deals

Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Buttondown Top
Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Buttondown Top
Anthropologie
Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Buttondown Top

This off-the-shoulder top is designed to be structured yet delicate. Standout this fall when wearing this flattering purple top. 

$78$25
Pilcro Cropped Cardigan
Pilcro Cropped Cardigan
Anthropologie
Pilcro Cropped Cardigan

Great color to start the fall season. One reviewer said "The material is nice and not super thin. If you’re into shortly cropped items, I would suggest this!"

$78$25
Pilcro The Joey High-Rise Relaxed Jeans
Pilcro The Joey High-Rise Relaxed Jeans
Anthropologie
Pilcro The Joey High-Rise Relaxed Jeans

High-rise jeans like these are versatile and comfortable - just what you need.

$148$45
By Anthropologie Lace Corset Top
By Anthropologie Lace Corset Top
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Lace Corset Top

Style this corset top with a pair of high-waisted pants for the perfect evening look.

$88$30
Maeve Ruffled Wrap Maxi Skirt
Maeve Ruffled Wrap Maxi Skirt
Anthropologie
Maeve Ruffled Wrap Maxi Skirt

In addition to the ruffle detail, this skirt has a wrapped maxi silhouette that can be adjusted. 

$120$40
By Anthropologie Halter Neck Mini Dress
By Anthropologie Halter Neck Mini Dress
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Halter Neck Mini Dress

If you're looking for the perfect cocktail or wedding guest dress this fall, Anthropologie has got you covered. This versatile halter neck mini dress can be worn with or without tights for a year round look. 

$160$50

Best Bedding Deals

Textured Landry Queen Size Quilt
Textured Landry Quilt
Anthropologie
Textured Landry Queen Size Quilt

This cotton collection makes for the coziest sleep sanctuary with its texture and movement.

$298$105
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Amboy Knit Throw Blanket
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Amboy Knit Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Amboy Knit Throw Blanket

Add this cozy throw blanket to your bedroom or living room. 

$148$52
Jacquard-Woven Katerina Duvet Cover
Jacquard-Woven Katerina Duvet Cover
Anthropologie
Jacquard-Woven Katerina Duvet Cover

With eye-catching, unfurling blossoms, this jacquard-woven collection instantly refreshes any bedroom.

$268$100
Textured Landry Standard Size Shams
Textured Landry Shams
Anthropologie
Textured Landry Standard Size Shams

The textured embellishments on these shams add more color to your bedding.

$98$35
Woven Bronte Pillow
Woven Bronte Pillow
Anthropologie
Woven Bronte Pillow

This romantic, eye-catching pillow instantly refreshes any surface. Plus, it comes in three different colors. 

$88$30
Ellery Pieced Quilt
Ellery Pieced Quilt
Anthropologie
Ellery Pieced Quilt

The intricately pieced-together design of this quilted collection brings a cozy look and feel to any bedroom.

$298$100

Best Home & Furniture Deals

Olli Ella Piki Basket
Olli Ella Piki Basket
Anthropologie
Olli Ella Piki Basket

In addition to holding your essentials, it can also be used as a decorative item. 

$88$27
Frannie Elowen Dining Chair
Frannie Elowen Dining Chair
Anthropologie
Frannie Elowen Dining Chair

Upholstered in crosshatch fabric, this armless chair evokes a polished, preppy style.

$598$225
Mark D. Sikes Modular Ottoman
Mark D. Sikes Modular Ottoman
Anthropologie
Mark D. Sikes Modular Ottoman

This contemporary ottoman will impress your guests when they walk into your home.
 

$798$300
Terrace Candle
Terrace Candle
Anthropologie
Terrace Candle

Featuring sage-dusted minerals and fruity apricot rose, this candle is infused with myrrh, red cedar, and citrus sandalwood.

$30$10
Floral Bouquet Diffuser
Floral Bouquet Diffuser
Anthropologie
Floral Bouquet Diffuser

This botanical arrangement can be scented and artistically enhanced by adding your favorite fragrance oil.

$28$10

