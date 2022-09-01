Anthropologie's Labor Day Sale has arrived marking the perfect time to shop for the fall season. While we're shopping the savings at Amazon, SKIMS, Coach, Michael Kors, and Apple, Anthropologie just dropped a massive discount for its Labor Day sale and you can save an extra 50% off sale items. From furniture and bedding to wardrobe upgrades, there are double discounts on all of our favorite fall styles.

Extra 50% Off Anthropologie

Whether you’re searching for the dreamiest set of bed sheets or fall staples to add to your wardrobe, you don't want to sleep on Anthropologie's Labor Day sale. Anthropologie is known for its high quality designs and the pieces on sale are perfect for updating all your living spaces and closets this fall. Several of these must-have discounted styles are sure to sell out quickly on the digital racks.

This is a long-weekend event you don’t want to miss, so shop our top picks for the best Labor Day deals at Anthropologie ahead.

Best Clothing Deals

Pilcro Cropped Cardigan Anthropologie Pilcro Cropped Cardigan Great color to start the fall season. One reviewer said "The material is nice and not super thin. If you’re into shortly cropped items, I would suggest this!" $78 $25 Buy Now

Best Bedding Deals

Best Home & Furniture Deals

Terrace Candle Anthropologie Terrace Candle Featuring sage-dusted minerals and fruity apricot rose, this candle is infused with myrrh, red cedar, and citrus sandalwood. $30 $10 Buy Now

