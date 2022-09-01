Anthropologie Kicks Off Fall With a Labor Day Sale — Take An Extra 50% Off Clothing, Bedding and Decor
Anthropologie's Labor Day Sale has arrived marking the perfect time to shop for the fall season. While we're shopping the savings at Amazon, SKIMS, Coach, Michael Kors, and Apple, Anthropologie just dropped a massive discount for its Labor Day sale and you can save an extra 50% off sale items. From furniture and bedding to wardrobe upgrades, there are double discounts on all of our favorite fall styles.
Whether you’re searching for the dreamiest set of bed sheets or fall staples to add to your wardrobe, you don't want to sleep on Anthropologie's Labor Day sale. Anthropologie is known for its high quality designs and the pieces on sale are perfect for updating all your living spaces and closets this fall. Several of these must-have discounted styles are sure to sell out quickly on the digital racks.
This is a long-weekend event you don’t want to miss, so shop our top picks for the best Labor Day deals at Anthropologie ahead.
Best Clothing Deals
This off-the-shoulder top is designed to be structured yet delicate. Standout this fall when wearing this flattering purple top.
Great color to start the fall season. One reviewer said "The material is nice and not super thin. If you’re into shortly cropped items, I would suggest this!"
High-rise jeans like these are versatile and comfortable - just what you need.
Style this corset top with a pair of high-waisted pants for the perfect evening look.
In addition to the ruffle detail, this skirt has a wrapped maxi silhouette that can be adjusted.
If you're looking for the perfect cocktail or wedding guest dress this fall, Anthropologie has got you covered. This versatile halter neck mini dress can be worn with or without tights for a year round look.
Best Bedding Deals
This cotton collection makes for the coziest sleep sanctuary with its texture and movement.
Add this cozy throw blanket to your bedroom or living room.
With eye-catching, unfurling blossoms, this jacquard-woven collection instantly refreshes any bedroom.
The textured embellishments on these shams add more color to your bedding.
This romantic, eye-catching pillow instantly refreshes any surface. Plus, it comes in three different colors.
The intricately pieced-together design of this quilted collection brings a cozy look and feel to any bedroom.
Best Home & Furniture Deals
In addition to holding your essentials, it can also be used as a decorative item.
Upholstered in crosshatch fabric, this armless chair evokes a polished, preppy style.
This contemporary ottoman will impress your guests when they walk into your home.
Featuring sage-dusted minerals and fruity apricot rose, this candle is infused with myrrh, red cedar, and citrus sandalwood.
This botanical arrangement can be scented and artistically enhanced by adding your favorite fragrance oil.
