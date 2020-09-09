Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Select Sale Styles
Prepping for an upcoming backpacking or camping trip? Save big on outdoor gear at online retailer Backcountry's 30% off gear and apparel sale on brands like Stoic and Basin & Range. This offer is available until Sept. 12.
Plus, continue to save up to 40% on gear and apparel from Backcountry. No promo code is needed -- the deals will be automatically applied.
Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry sale.
Patagonia's Lost Wildflower Dress is flowy, wrinkle resistant and has adjustable straps.
This Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka is perfect for wearing around town or on your outdoor excursions.
This Fjallraven Raven 24L Backpack has enough room for you to put a days worth of gear in, whether you are outdoors or casually going out for the day.
The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top is an insulated jacket that is now 40% off.
Stoic Cargo Tech Capri's are made of moisture-wicking fabric. These pants have plenty of pockets to keep all your necessities.
These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 40% off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Patagonia is the swim-ready one-piece suit for all of your water adventures. This bathing suit is currently 50% off at Backcountry, while supplies last.
We absolutely love this North Face Fleece zip up jacket. It is perfect for layering and super soft. This jacket will keeps you very warm too. This zip up jacket is available in many different colors Save 35% of this jacket, while supplies last.
These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last.
The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe is the perfect footwear for the great outdoors or working out indoors.
RELATED CONTENT:
REI Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Outdoor Gear and More
The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Hiking Boots, Coolers and More
Amazon Labor Day Sale: The 38 Best Travel Gear Deals
Wayfair Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Home Decor and Furniture
Overstock Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Home Decor
AllModern Sale: Save Over 60% on Furniture, Decor and More