Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Select Sale Styles

Prepping for an upcoming backpacking or camping trip? Save big on outdoor gear at online retailer Backcountry's 30% off gear and apparel sale on brands like Stoic and Basin & Range. This offer is available until Sept. 12.

Plus, continue to save up to 40% on gear and apparel from Backcountry. No promo code is needed -- the deals will be automatically applied.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry sale.

Lost Wildflower Dress Patagonia Backcountry Lost Wildflower Dress Patagonia Patagonia's Lost Wildflower Dress is flowy, wrinkle resistant and has adjustable straps. REGULARLY $149 $89.40 at Backcountry

Silver Fork 750 Down Parka Backcountry Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka Backcountry This Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka is perfect for wearing around town or on your outdoor excursions. REGULARLY $269.95 $161.97 at Backcountry

Raven 28L Backpack Fjallraven Backcountry Raven 28L Backpack Fjallraven This Fjallraven Raven 24L Backpack has enough room for you to put a days worth of gear in, whether you are outdoors or casually going out for the day. REGULARLY $109.95 $71.47 at Backcountry

Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top The North Face Backcountry Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top The North Face The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top is an insulated jacket that is now 40% off. REGULARLY $98.95 $59.97 at Backcountry

Cargo Tech Capri Stoic Backcountry Cargo Tech Capri Stoic Stoic Cargo Tech Capri's are made of moisture-wicking fabric. These pants have plenty of pockets to keep all your necessities. REGULARLY $59.95 $32.97 at Backcountry

Ella Jute Sandal Sorel Backcountry Ella Jute Sandal Sorel These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 40% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $79.95 $47.97 at Backcountry

Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit Patagonia Backcountry Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit Patagonia This Patagonia is the swim-ready one-piece suit for all of your water adventures. This bathing suit is currently 50% off at Backcountry, while supplies last. REGULARLY $149 $74.50 at Backcountry

Osito Fleece Jacket The North Face Backcountry Osito Fleece Jacket The North Face We absolutely love this North Face Fleece zip up jacket. It is perfect for layering and super soft. This jacket will keeps you very warm too. This zip up jacket is available in many different colors Save 35% of this jacket, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $98.95 $69.29 at Backcountry

Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Sorel Backcountry Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Sorel These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $149.95 $67.48 at Backcountry

Surge Pelham Shoe The North Face Backcountry Surge Pelham Shoe The North Face The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe is the perfect footwear for the great outdoors or working out indoors. REGULARLY $109.95 $65.97 at Backcountry

RELATED CONTENT:

REI Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Outdoor Gear and More

The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Hiking Boots, Coolers and More

Amazon Labor Day Sale: The 38 Best Travel Gear Deals

Wayfair Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Home Decor and Furniture

Overstock Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Home Decor

AllModern Sale: Save Over 60% on Furniture, Decor and More