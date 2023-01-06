Tech is always one of the top categories for shoppers during the new year to upgrade their homes, stick to those fitness resolutions, and work productively. For updating your devices in 2023, Best Buy just kicked off a sale today with huge deals on everything from 4K TVs and smartphones to fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. Now through Sunday, January 8, the three-day sale features deals on top-rated tech from brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Beats and Sony.

Shop the Best Buy Sale

During Best Buy's 3-Day Sale, shoppers have the chance to save on quality tech across every category. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your TV before the Super Bowl or your home could use a new washer and dryer, the Best Buy sale is a one-stop-shop for tech savings. Before the year gets too busy, head over to Best Buy to save money on the gadgets you and your family will love.

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from Best Buy before the sale ends Sunday.

Best TV Deals at Best Buy

From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs.

Best Fitness Deals at Best Buy

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Best Buy Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells With just the turn of a dial you can automatically change your resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results you want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. $430 $380 Shop Now

Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill Best Buy Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill Save $500 on a high performance cardio experience that delivers a wide variety of features like adaptive workouts, on-demand classes, and real-time coaching. Features include a 20” W x 60” L running belt, ComfortTechtm cushioning, 15% motorized incline for hill training, Bluetooth heart rate tracking, and more. $1,600 $1,100 Shop Now

Theragun Prime Best Buy Theragun Prime Soothe sore muscles with Therabody's Theragun Prime massage device. The brushless motor features QuietForce technology for low sound, while Bluetooth connectivity provides convenient control and guidance via the Therabody app. $300 $199 Shop Now

Best Buy's Best Deals on Headphones

Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go.

Beats Studio Buds Best Buy Beats Studio Buds Made for music with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Bud are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound. These earbuds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound. $150 $100 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. $150 $100 Shop Now

Best Buy's Best Deals on Appliances

In case you missed out on the holiday deals on home and kitchen appliances, Best Buy is keeping the discounts coming for the new year. From Keurig coffee makers to robot vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker Best Buy Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea. $190 $130 Shop Now

