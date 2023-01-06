Best Buy Just Kicked Off A 3-Day Sale With New Year Tech Deals On TVs, Headphones, Appliances and More
Tech is always one of the top categories for shoppers during the new year to upgrade their homes, stick to those fitness resolutions, and work productively. For updating your devices in 2023, Best Buy just kicked off a sale today with huge deals on everything from 4K TVs and smartphones to fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. Now through Sunday, January 8, the three-day sale features deals on top-rated tech from brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Beats and Sony.
During Best Buy's 3-Day Sale, shoppers have the chance to save on quality tech across every category. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your TV before the Super Bowl or your home could use a new washer and dryer, the Best Buy sale is a one-stop-shop for tech savings. Before the year gets too busy, head over to Best Buy to save money on the gadgets you and your family will love.
Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from Best Buy before the sale ends Sunday.
Best TV Deals at Best Buy
From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs.
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,000. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
With 8.3 million self-lit pixels and ultra-powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built-in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, and access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Just press and ask Alexa to watch what you want, when you want.
Best Fitness Deals at Best Buy
With just the turn of a dial you can automatically change your resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results you want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights.
Save $500 on a high performance cardio experience that delivers a wide variety of features like adaptive workouts, on-demand classes, and real-time coaching. Features include a 20” W x 60” L running belt, ComfortTechtm cushioning, 15% motorized incline for hill training, Bluetooth heart rate tracking, and more.
Soothe sore muscles with Therabody's Theragun Prime massage device. The brushless motor features QuietForce technology for low sound, while Bluetooth connectivity provides convenient control and guidance via the Therabody app.
The Fitbit Sense unlocks a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership for new users which includes personalized tools like Daily Readiness—so you can do what's best for your body.
Best Buy's Best Deals on Headphones
Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go.
Made for music with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Bud are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound. These earbuds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
The Beats Fit Pro Earbuds fit securely in your ears. With three different listening modes and the enhanced Apple H1 Chip, you can customize your listening experience.
Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.
Best Buy's Best Deals on Appliances
In case you missed out on the holiday deals on home and kitchen appliances, Best Buy is keeping the discounts coming for the new year. From Keurig coffee makers to robot vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.
Start your new year by cooking up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once.
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $360 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea.
A cooling tower when you need it, the Dyson TP01 features Air Multiplier purifier fan technology that projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air.
With its durable aluminum construction, this Bella 12-Piece Cookware Set allows for fast and even heating, and its non-stick coating enables easy food release and cleaning.
