Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic sales, and in particular the retailer's Best Buy Memorial Day Sale is bursting with can't-miss deals on TVs.

The retailer has included a plethora of top-rated TV brands in its sale, such as Toshiba, Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio and Insignia. You can even bundle together select sound bars and TVs to save even more. You'll want to pick the perfect TV for you and your family soon because Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale on TVs ends on Monday, May 30.

We found some great deals for the loyal Samsung fans, deals on TVs perfect for small spaces, as well as some great deals on smart televisions under $100. Whether you're on a budget or looking for a TV with a very specific feature, you'll find something to update your living room entertainment system at the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale.

Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV Best Buy Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device. $200 $140 Buy Now

Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K Tizen Smart TV Samsung Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K Tizen Smart TV Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV includes showcases a matte finish on its screen to avoid reflections. Samsung crafted this TV to create a more art-like display. The Quantum HDR technology gives you an expansive range of color and contrast, so you can experience more lifelike images as you stream, watch and play. Plus, you can turn on Art Mode to transform your Samsung TV into a work of art. $1,500 $1,300 Buy Now

