Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic sales, and the tech retailer is starting off the July 4th holiday weekend with incredible offers on big-ticket items like major appliances, Apple products, laptops and more. In particular, the Best Buy 4th of July Sale is bursting with can't-miss TV deals.

The retailer has included a plethora of top-rated TV brands in its sale, such as Toshiba, Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio and Insignia. You can even bundle together select sound bars and TVs to save even more. You'll want to pick the perfect TV for you and your family soon because Best Buy's Fourth of July Sale ends on Monday, July 4.

Shop 4th of July TV Deals

We found some great deals for the loyal Samsung fans, discounts on TVs perfect for small spaces, as well as some TV options under $100. Whether you're on a strict budget or looking for a 4K gaming TV, you'll be able to update your home entertainment system at Best Buy for less.

Shop our picks for top-rated TVs on sale during the Best Buy Fourth of July Sale.

Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV Best Buy Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device. $200 $140 Buy Now

Check out more of the best 4th of July sales to shop this weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Buy's 4th of July Sale 2022: Save Hundreds on Appliances

Samsung's Fourth of July Sale: Save on TVs, Phones, Appliances & More

38 Fourth of July Sales to Shop Now: Save on TVs, Fashion, and More

The Best Washer & Dryer Sales: Save Up to $1,300 at Samsung

The Best July 4th Mattress Sales: Nectar, DreamCloud, Allswell & More

The 40 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Before July 12

Shop Wayfair's 4th of July Sale for Up to 60% Off Furniture and Decor

Best Smartphone Deals from Samsung: S22 Ultra, Z Fold3, and Z Flip 3