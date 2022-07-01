Best Buy's 4th of July Sale is Here — Shop The Best TV Deals Happening Right Now
Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic sales, and the tech retailer is starting off the July 4th holiday weekend with incredible offers on big-ticket items like major appliances, Apple products, laptops and more. In particular, the Best Buy 4th of July Sale is bursting with can't-miss TV deals.
The retailer has included a plethora of top-rated TV brands in its sale, such as Toshiba, Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio and Insignia. You can even bundle together select sound bars and TVs to save even more. You'll want to pick the perfect TV for you and your family soon because Best Buy's Fourth of July Sale ends on Monday, July 4.
We found some great deals for the loyal Samsung fans, discounts on TVs perfect for small spaces, as well as some TV options under $100. Whether you're on a strict budget or looking for a 4K gaming TV, you'll be able to update your home entertainment system at Best Buy for less.
Shop our picks for top-rated TVs on sale during the Best Buy Fourth of July Sale.
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.
Shop this 55" smart 4K TV from Toshiba for half off its original price. This smart TV easily connects with Amazon Alexa devices, so you can experience a hands-free streaming experience.
If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Amazon Alexa devices, Google Home, Apple Play2 and Apple Homekit.
At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.
This 4K smart UHD TV uses an AI system to continuously transform your entertainment experience. This Samsung TV features 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot, which means you get to experience theater-quality screen time without having to leave your living room. It also has low lag rates and minimized blur.
If you want to save a lot of money and still get all the clarity and quality of a Sony TV, this 83-inch smart TV uses cognitive TV processing to deliver lifelike picture quality by understanding the way humans see and hear. Plus, you also save up to $200 on a Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos when you bundle it with this 4K TV.
You can also find OLED TVs for medium-sized rooms and spaces at a discount, just like this 55" TV from LG.
Thanks to the 4K HDR Processor X1, you get to experience crisp and clear images every time you turn on this Sony smart TV.
This LED HD Insignia TV is the perfect size for someone's first apartment or a small TV stand. If you're searching for a TV option that's also friendly to your budget, then try this Insignia LED HD TV that's under $100.
This Sony 4K UHD Smart Google TV features the XR Triluminos Pro Color, which gives you a nearly infinite amount of accurate colors, so you can get a true-to-color experience whenever you watch movies or play your favorite game. With this Google TV, you can also watch over 700,000 movies and TV series episodes for free.
Experience crystal-clear picture quality, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, a full-array backlight, and active pixel tuning. Plus, saving $60 on this Vizio TV just makes this Memorial Day deal even better.
Check out more of the best 4th of July sales to shop this weekend.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Buy's 4th of July Sale 2022: Save Hundreds on Appliances
Samsung's Fourth of July Sale: Save on TVs, Phones, Appliances & More
38 Fourth of July Sales to Shop Now: Save on TVs, Fashion, and More
The Best Washer & Dryer Sales: Save Up to $1,300 at Samsung
The Best July 4th Mattress Sales: Nectar, DreamCloud, Allswell & More
The 40 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Before July 12
Shop Wayfair's 4th of July Sale for Up to 60% Off Furniture and Decor
Best Smartphone Deals from Samsung: S22 Ultra, Z Fold3, and Z Flip 3