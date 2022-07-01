Shopping

Best Buy's 4th of July Sale is Here — Shop The Best TV Deals Happening Right Now

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals
Best Buy

Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic sales, and the tech retailer is starting off the July 4th holiday weekend with incredible offers on big-ticket items like major appliances, Apple products, laptops and more. In particular, the Best Buy 4th of July Sale is bursting with can't-miss TV deals. 

The retailer has included a plethora of top-rated TV brands in its sale, such as Toshiba, Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio and Insignia. You can even bundle together select sound bars and TVs to save even more. You'll want to pick the perfect TV for you and your family soon because Best Buy's Fourth of July Sale ends on Monday, July 4.

Shop 4th of July TV Deals

We found some great deals for the loyal Samsung fans, discounts on TVs perfect for small spaces, as well as some TV options under $100. Whether you're on a strict budget or looking for a 4K gaming TV, you'll be able to update your home entertainment system at Best Buy for less.

Shop our picks for top-rated TVs on sale during the Best Buy Fourth of July Sale.

Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.

$1,200$1,000
Toshiba 55" Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa
Toshiba 55" Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Toshiba 55" Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa

Shop this 55" smart 4K TV from Toshiba for half off its original price. This smart TV easily connects with Amazon Alexa devices, so you can experience a hands-free streaming experience.

$800$400
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Amazon Alexa devices, Google Home, Apple Play2 and Apple Homekit. 

$1,500$1,275
Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV
Toshiba 32-inch LED HD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV

At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.

$200$140
Samsung 85" Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 85" Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85" Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

This 4K smart UHD TV uses an AI system to continuously transform your entertainment experience. This Samsung TV features 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot, which means you get to experience theater-quality screen time without having to leave your living room. It also has low lag rates and minimized blur.

$2,700$2,200
Sony 83" Class A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony 83" Class A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 83" Class A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

If you want to save a lot of money and still get all the clarity and quality of a Sony TV, this 83-inch smart TV uses cognitive TV processing to deliver lifelike picture quality by understanding the way humans see and hear. Plus, you also save up to $200 on a Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos when you bundle it with this 4K TV.

$6,000$5,500
LG 55" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 55" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 55" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

You can also find OLED TVs for medium-sized rooms and spaces at a discount, just like this 55" TV from LG.

$1,300$1,100
Sony 65" X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony 65" X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 65" X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Thanks to the 4K HDR Processor X1, you get to experience crisp and clear images every time you turn on this Sony smart TV.

$1,000$900
Insignia Class N10 Series LED HD TV 24"
Insignia Class N10 Series LED HD TV 24"
Best Buy
Insignia Class N10 Series LED HD TV 24"

This LED HD Insignia TV is the perfect size for someone's first apartment or a small TV stand. If you're searching for a TV option that's also friendly to your budget, then try this Insignia LED HD TV that's under $100. 

$140$90
Sony 55" Class Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony 55" Class Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 55" Class Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

This Sony 4K UHD Smart Google TV features the XR Triluminos Pro Color, which gives you a nearly infinite amount of accurate colors, so you can get a true-to-color experience whenever you watch movies or play your favorite game. With this Google TV, you can also watch over 700,000 movies and TV series episodes for free. 

$1,700$1,000
Vizio 50" Class V-Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV
Vizio 50" Class V-Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV
Best Buy
Vizio 50" Class V-Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Experience crystal-clear picture quality, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, a full-array backlight, and active pixel tuning.  Plus, saving $60 on this Vizio TV just makes this Memorial Day deal even better.

$360$300

Check out more of the best 4th of July sales to shop this weekend. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Buy's 4th of July Sale 2022: Save Hundreds on Appliances

Samsung's Fourth of July Sale: Save on TVs, Phones, Appliances & More

38 Fourth of July Sales to Shop Now: Save on TVs, Fashion, and More

The Best Washer & Dryer Sales: Save Up to $1,300 at Samsung

The Best July 4th Mattress Sales: Nectar, DreamCloud, Allswell & More

The 40 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Before July 12

Shop Wayfair's 4th of July Sale for Up to 60% Off Furniture and Decor

Best Smartphone Deals from Samsung: S22 Ultra, Z Fold3, and Z Flip 3