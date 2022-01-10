Style

Best Celeb-Approved Platform Boots to Shop for Winter

By Kyley Warren‍
Best Platform Shoes for Winter
Dolls Kill

If you've noticed an influx in the number of people sporting chunky, high-top bootie styles, your eyes definitely haven't been deceiving you -- platform boots are having a moment this winter. From TikTok to the closets of Hollywood's most stylish stars, these shoes are practically everywhere.

Not only are we totally here for this '90s trend resurgence, but we're also more than ready to invest in a timeless pair of our own platform boots to wear all winter long -- with style inspiration courtesy of celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Kourtney Kardashian, no less.

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez loves a good pair of boots. From walking the streets of New York to performing live on stage, the star always manages to up her style game (often quite literally) with a pair of daring, sky-high boots -- occasionally, even from her own DSW shoe collection. During a recent appearance on The Voice, J.Lo rocked a style of '70s-esque, white platform boots with a 7-inch heel during her performance. 

Jennifer Lopez The Voice
NBC

GET THE LOOK:

Icy Player's Club Adore Platform Boot Heels
Icy Player's Club Adore Platform Boot Heels
Dolls Kill
Icy Player's Club Adore Platform Boot Heels
$85 AT DOLLS KILL
Jennifer Lopez Primitina Platform Boot
Jennifer Lopez Primitina Platform Boot
DSW
Jennifer Lopez Primitina Platform Boot
$100 AT DSW
Sam Edelman Larina Waterproof Knee High Platform Boot
Sam Edelman Larina Waterproof Knee High Platform Boot
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Larina Waterproof Knee High Platform Boot
$250$150 AT NORDSTROM
Women's Gogo Chunky Block Heeled Platform Boots
Women's Gogo Chunky Block Heeled Platform Boots
Amazon
Women's Gogo Chunky Block Heeled Platform Boots
$50 AT AMAZON
Stradivarius Chunky Heeled Chelsea Boot
Stradivarius Chunky Heeled Chelsea Boot
ASOS
Stradivarius Chunky Heeled Chelsea Boot
$50 AT ASOS

Kourtney Kardashian's style has reached peak levels of grunge-chic this year -- and as a result, chunky platform boots have undoubtedly become a staple part of her wardrobe. Whether you're dressing them up or down, these shoes can provide so much outfit versatility and comfort.

GET THE LOOK:

Simmi London Chunky Lace Up Platform Boots
Simmi London Chunky Lace Up Platform Boots
ASOS
Simmi London Chunky Lace Up Platform Boots
$75$53 AT ASOS
Steve Madden Cypress Black Platform Boots
Steve Madden Cypress Black Platform Boots
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Cypress Black Platform Boots
$190 AT STEVE MADDEN
Rougher the Better Platform Boots
Rougher the Better Platform Boots
Dolls Kill
Rougher the Better Platform Boots
$60 AT DOLLS KILL
Dr. Martens Leather Platform Boots
Dr. Martens Leather Platform Boots
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Leather Platform Boots
$200 AT DR. MARTENS
Steve Madden Rainier Platform Bootie
Steve Madden Rainier Platform Bootie
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Rainier Platform Bootie
$150$100 AT NORDSTROM

What better way to kick start the new year than with a new pair of chunky, platform boots? Check out ET Style's picks for other affordable platform boots to shop this winter below. Looking to tap into all of the fashion trends happening in 2022 and beyond? Shop Kendall Jenner's comfy North Face shoes, and browse through Halle Berry's go-to Amazon leggings

Soda FLING Women Chunky Platform Combat Boot
Soda FLING Women Chunky Platform Combat Boot
Amazon
Soda FLING Women Chunky Platform Combat Boot
$43 AT AMAZON
AOKASII Platform Ankle Boots for Women
AOKASII Platform Ankle Boots for Women
Amazon
AOKASII Platform Ankle Boots for Women
$15 AT AMAZON
READYSALTED Women's Fashion Platform Ankle Biker Booties
READYSALTED Women's Fashion Platform Ankle Biker Booties
Amazon
READYSALTED Women's Fashion Platform Ankle Biker Booties
$44 AT AMAZON
DADAWEN Waterproof Platform Ankle Bootie
DADAWEN Waterproof Platform Ankle Bootie
Amazon
DADAWEN Waterproof Platform Ankle Bootie
$30 AT AMAZON
Soda Pilot Platform Ankle Bootie
Soda Pilot Platform Ankle Bootie
Amazon
Soda Pilot Platform Ankle Bootie
$34 AT AMAZON

