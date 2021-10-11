In the last year and a half, couples nearing their nuptials put their plans on pause, but weddings are now sort of starting to get back on the social calendar as many of us ease into returning to "normal" life.

In fact, most recently, Instagram users and fans of the social media star @champagneandchanel -- also known as Emily Herren Travis -- were treated to a glimpse of the influencer's unbelievably glamorous wedding, which featured luxe chandeliers, towering flower arches and even Chik-fil-A (unsurprisingly to those who follow along with updates from the account).

Best of all, the ceremony provided some major bridal fashion inspiration for brides, bridesmaids and yes, even wedding guests -- who inevitably have the trickiest job of having to find a glamorous, yet totally comfortable frock for the whole affair.

With tons of invitations for rescheduled and newly scheduled weddings bound to come through your inbox, it's time to prepare and shop for the perfect wedding guest dress -- especially since according to a study from The Wedding Report, over 2 million weddings are planned for 2022 (the highest number in the U.S. since 1984)! Besides, since we're deep in the season of fall weddings, there's no reason you shouldn't have a dress or two on hand for when you make an appearance to celebrate this exciting milestone with your friends and family.