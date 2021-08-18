Shopping

Best Face Masks You Can Buy Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
olivia culpo x express face mask 1280
Express

Right now many places are bringing back mask mandates as the number of COVID-19 cases start to rise again. The good news is companies are still making non-medical grade face masks for daily protection from COVID-19.

A lot of us are getting vaccinated to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (if you haven't gotten a vaccination card protector, you might want to get one now), but demand for the best cloth face masks -- especially the best breathable face mask options -- is still strong, in part because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) masks in public settings for unvaccinated people. PPE masks are usually made from breathable fabric like cotton and differ from a surgical mask and N95 respirators that experts say should be reserved for health care workers who are caring for the sick.

In times of crisis, it's heartwarming to see companies we love and support giving back using the tools and skills they know best. While many people use a disposable face mask, others prefer a reusable cloth mask. Nordstrom, the largest employer of tailors in the country, has trained its alterations teams to make face masks to distribute to health care workers, while designer Christian Siriano's small team of couture sewers is making 2,000 cloth face coverings per day. Dior has similarly pivoted to making face masks for those on the front lines in France. Burberry is using its global supply chain network to fast-track the delivery of 100,000 surgical face masks to the U.K. National Health Service's medical staff and Prada began producing face masks and medical overalls at its factory in Italy.

Beyond that, lots of brands are selling directly to consumers -- including some that donate face masks to health care workers and others in need with every purchase -- or offering a free mask with every purchase. Which is especially great now that more people are opting to double-mask for extra protection. FYI: The CDC guidelines recommend washing your reusable face mask regularly (with detergent, in the washing machine); not touching your eyes, nose or mouth when removing them; and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after taking your face mask off. And now that many people are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, a vaccination card holder helps keep that card just as handy as your mask.

Vaccination Card Holder
Vaccination Card Holder
Mljsh
Vaccination Card Holder
Protect your vaccination card with a waterproof resealable plastic zip available at Amazon and Walmart. Vaccination card size varies so be sure to double-check the size of your card and the card holder before purchasing.
2 FOR $5 AT AMAZON
2 FOR $6 AT WALMART

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable cloth face mask and cloth face covering options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

We've rounded up many of the companies that are producing and selling adult-size non-medical face masks to help fight the global pandemic (see face masks made specifically for kids here). Ahead, shop ET Style's picks of the best face masks to buy in 2021.

Etsy Face Mask
Face Mask
Etsy
Etsy Face Mask
After seeing a huge spike in its sellers making and selling non-medical face masks, Etsy has rounded up shops with quality options and fast shipping. This mask is reversible and ships in three days; see others and Etsy's guide to finding the right mask for you here.
$3 AND UP AT ETSY
Traveleisure Reusable Cotton Face Mask
TRAVLEISURE ADJUSTABLE, REUSABLE, WASHABLE FACE MASK - COTTON
Amazon
Traveleisure Reusable Cotton Face Mask
This lightweight face mask is made for travel and leisure and has sold out a few times on Amazon -- for good reason. This cloth face mask has dual layer fabric that provides breathability along with the comfort disposable masks are known for. They also have an adjustable nose wire to ensure a good fit and comfort over long periods. 
$10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $17)
Kenneth Cole Straw-Ready Face Masks for Kids 3-pack
Kenneth Cole STRAW-READY FACE MASK FOR KIDS - 3 PACK
Kenneth Cole
Kenneth Cole Straw-Ready Face Masks for Kids 3-pack
Kenneth Cole's straw-ready mask protects your kids while letting them stay hydrated. The mask itself has multiple layers of super-soft cotton treated for small particle filtration and have an antimicrobial finish to help block respiratory droplets. Bonus: These masks come with a metal straw and straw cleaner.   
$32 AT KENNETH COLE
Uncommon Goods Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings
100% of profits from sales of these kid-designed, reuseable rainbow masks go to NYC Health + Hospitals.
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings
Some pretty inspiring kids designed these adult-size cotton masks, and 100% of the profits go to NYC Health + Hospitals—the largest public healthcare system in the country. See the masks for children here.
$10 FOR 2 AT UNCOMMON GOODS
Christy Dawn The Sustainable Mask
The Sustainable Mask
Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn The Sustainable Mask
Looking for cute ecofriendly masks? Available in packs of three and five, these masks are reusable, made with deadstock fabric and sewn in the sustainable fashion brand's Los Angeles factory. Pictured above is the Sage Florals 3-Pack.
$20 FOR 3 AT CHRISTY DAWN
Madewell Three-Pack Assorted Adjustable Face Masks
madewell Three-Pack Assorted Adjustable Face Masks
Madewell
Madewell Three-Pack Assorted Adjustable Face Masks
Madewell's 3-pack of floral print masks are designed with three layers which includes a filter and it stays secure with and adjustable elastic ear loop on each side. They come in seasonal prints and right now you can get them at a 48% discount. To feel even better about your purchase, Madewell and J.Crew have donated 75,000 face masks to the Montefiore Medical Center in New York.
$15 AT MADEWELL (REGULARLY $24)
H_llo Friend The Ultra Mask 1.0
H_llo Friend The Ultra Mask 1.0
H_llo Friend
H_llo Friend The Ultra Mask 1.0
Stylish and functional, the H_llo Friend Ultra Mask is made from anti-microbial reusable, washable fabric. The mask includes a moldable metal nose bridge and adjustable straps. It also comes with two replaceable FilterTech liners, adhesive foam nose bridge pieces (great for glasses wearers) and three toggles to change strap configuration whether you want the straps over the ears or over the head. Choose from sizes XS to XL and a variety of colors. H_llo Friend partners with CORE Response to donate medical grade respirator masks and the brand's reusable masks for communities in need. 
$18 AT H_LLO FRIEND (REGULARLY $30)
LA Made Tie Dye 5-Pack
Tie Dye 5-Pack
LA Made
LA Made Tie Dye 5-Pack
These reversible two-layer cotton masks come in assorted packs of five -- they're also available in two-packs and combo packs with kids' sizes.
$35 FOR 5 AT LA MADE (REGULARLY $55)
Express Olivia Culpo #ExpressTogether Polka Dot Face Covering
OliviaxExpress More Than a Mask
Express
Express Olivia Culpo #ExpressTogether Polka Dot Face Covering
Olivia Culpo teamed up with Express to design a line of face masks in solid colors and prints like polka dots, tie-dye and marble. 
$20 AT EXPRESS
Kendra Scott Face Mask Set of 2 in Yellow & White
Kendra Scott Face Mask Set of 2 in Yellow & White
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Face Mask Set of 2 in Yellow & White
Kendra Scott, a jewelry and home accessories designer, is now making face masks. For every face mask purchased, the company will donate one to a frontline worker in need.
$22 AT KENDRA SCOTT
Rothy's The Mask 1.0 (Two-Pack)
The Mask 1.0 (Two-Pack)
Rothy's
Rothy's The Mask 1.0 (Two-Pack)
Like Rothy's shoes and handbags, these machine-washable masks are knit from repurposed water bottles. They feature comfortable elastic straps and have microfiber swatches on the inside for added comfort. 
$8 FOR 2 AT ROTHY'S
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask in Purple Red Floral Print
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask, Purple Red Floral Print
Walmart
iMPOWER by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask in Purple Red Floral Print
Each collection in designer Prabal Gurung's new lifestyle brand gives back via a philanthropic component. iMPOWER's first collection includes four face masks, and donations will go to the CDC Foundation. Future collections will raise funds to address global crises, give back to local communities and more.
$6 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $14)
Koral Camo Infinity Face Mask
Koral Camo Mask
Koral
Koral Camo Infinity Face Mask
The luxury activewear brand's masks are made with antimicrobial performance fabrics, which offer fast-drying technology and UV protection with breathability and some stretch.
$10 AT KORAL
Onzie Mindful Masks 2-Pack
Onzie Mindful Masks
Onzie
Onzie Mindful Masks 2-Pack
LA-based yogawear brand Onzie is making cloth masks from upcycled fabrics. Proceeds will be donated to health care workers across America through a donation to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Per Onzie's website, your order will ship within five business days.
$12 FOR 2 AT ONZIE
West Point Home Martex Health Face Mask (10 Pack)
Martex Health Face Mask (10 Pack)
West Point Home
West Point Home Martex Health Face Mask (10 Pack)
Available in packs of 10 and two different sizes, these dual-layer face masks are made with a cotton-polyester blend that is enhanced with silver-infused fibers to inhibit the growth of bacteria. Save 20% on 10-packs with promo code SMILE20.
$11 FOR 10 AT WEST POINT HOME
Reebok Face Cover (3-Pack)
Reebok Face Cover (3-Pack)
Reebok
Reebok Face Cover (3-Pack)
Reebok's two-layer masks are made with soft, breathable fabric, and size large fits most adults.
$20 FOR 3 AT REEBOK
Redbubble Leopard Print Mask
leopard print mask
Redbubble
Redbubble Leopard Print Mask
Redbubble has donated more than 300,000 masks to Heart to Heart International through its one-for-one donation program, plus these masks are designed by independent artists.
$9 AT REDBUBBLE
Betsey Johnson Fashion Face Mask Set
PRINTED FASHION FACE MASK SET BLUE MULTI
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson Fashion Face Mask Set
These Betsey Johnson masks are beautiful, breathable and have soft earloops.
$3 FOR 2 AT BETSEY JOHNSON
Vistaprint Pink Face Mask
Pink Face Mask
Vistaprint
Vistaprint Pink Face Mask
These reusable masks are designed with a replaceable filter system (filters not included with your purchase). Choose from a variety of prints, and check out the kids' sizes, too.
$10 AND UP AT VISTAPRINT
BagDeVie's Daisy Chain Face Mask Holder
Daisy Chain Face Mask Holder
BagDeVie
BagDeVie's Daisy Chain Face Mask Holder
This dainty face mask holder is so cute it'll help you remember to take your face mask wherever you go.
$11 ON ETSY
Casetify Reusable Cloth Mask
Reusable Cloth Mask
Casetify
Casetify Reusable Cloth Mask
For every fabric mask you buy, Casetify donates one to health workers via Direct Relief. (The company also donated 10,000 masks up front.) Each mask comes with two carbon filters, and you can buy 10-packs of replacement filters here.
$15 AT CASETIFY
Draper James Chambray Face Mask
Draper James Face Mask
Draper James
Draper James Chambray Face Mask
This face mask is made from 100% cotton, making it both comfortable and breathable. This mask also has an adjustable nose wire and comes with one removable filter.
$3 AT DRAPER JAMES (REGULARLY $12)
Air Guard Reusable Fitted Fabric Face Mask + Filters
Air Guard Reusable Fitted Fabric Face Mask + Filters
Sonix
Air Guard Reusable Fitted Fabric Face Mask + Filters
Each fitted mask comes with three disposable, replacement mask liners. Sonix is donating a significant portion of these masks and liners to local restaurants and businesses.
$20 AT SONIX
Adult Unisex Full-Coverage Accordion Mask (3-Pack)
Gap Adult Unisex Full-Coverage Accordion Mask
Gap
Adult Unisex Full-Coverage Accordion Mask (3-Pack)
These floral-print masks will be perfect when the weather starts to warm up. 
$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $15)
Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary
Sanctuary 5 Pack Fashion PPE Masks
These unisex masks come in an assortment of stylish prints, including camo and leopard print, as well as kids' sizes. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via their Instagram Live). Per Sanctuary's site, expect up to 14 days for fulfillment and shipping due to high demand.
$28 FOR 5 AT SANCTUARY
Kenny Flowers Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks
Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks (2-Pack)
Kenny Flowers
Kenny Flowers Matching Non-Medical Lifestyle Masks
For every stylish face mask you buy from Kenny Flowers, they’ll donate one to individuals, families and communities in need in Bali -- that's where their factory is located -- and the remaining proceeds will be donated to Direct Relief. Kenny Flowers has already donated over $10,000 and more than 11,000 masks. Order now and they'll ship in two weeks.
$18 FOR 2 AT KENNY FLOWERS
Society6 Blue and Pink Paint Face Mask
Blue and Pink Paint Face Mask
Society6
Society6 Blue and Pink Paint Face Mask
Just like the rest of this online marketplace's offerings, Society6's face masks feature designs from a large community of independent artists. A portion of all face mask proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen to aid in COVID-19 recovery efforts.
$14 AT SOCIETY6 (REGULARLY $17)
Rendall Co. Sentry Face Mask
Ace Face Mask
Rendall Co.
Rendall Co. Sentry Face Mask
Get full coverage with two layers of high-density, 100% woven cotton plus a filter pocket. 
$19 AT RENDALL CO.
Zazzle Pattern Cloth Face Mask
Pattern Cloth Face Mask
Zazzle
Zazzle Pattern Cloth Face Mask
Choose from a range of mask styles at Zazzle. The double layer mask style pictured above allows you to insert a disposable mask inside (sold separately) for extra protection.
$13 AT ZAZZLE
Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy
Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
If you're looking for a cute face covering, Old Navy's washable face masks are made with three layers of 100% cotton poplin and come in a convenient five-pack and a variety of prints. The company is donating 50,000 of them to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
$13 AT OLD NAVY
Michael Stars Gloria Pleated Mask
Gloria Pleated Mask
Michael Stars
Michael Stars Gloria Pleated Mask
In addition to sewing white face masks for healthcare workers and clinics, the LA-based brand is churning out colorful and printed versions for customers -- like this Gloria Steinem style, which supports grassroots organizations to help register voters and get people to the polls. See other Michael Stars face mask options, including men's styles and masks with tie straps, here.
$5 AT MICHAEL STARS
GRISSNY's Colorful Beaded Face Mask Chain
Colorful Beaded Face Mask Chain
GRISSNY
GRISSNY's Colorful Beaded Face Mask Chain
This colorful and classy face mask chain will coordinate well with any face mask or outfit.
$17 ON ETSY
SewCalMasks Face Mask in Off White
SewCalMasks
SewCalMasks
SewCalMasks Face Mask in Off White
These 100% cotton masks manufactured in downtown Los Angeles are available in several colors and styles -- these have a filter pocket, and you can see the full cotton mask collection here and purchase filters here. You can also donate masks to a local business or the University of Arizona; for every mask donated, SewCalMasks will donate one as well.
$6 AT SEWCALMASKS
Radian 3-Layer Washable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex)
3-Layer Washable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex)
Radian
Radian 3-Layer Washable Face Mask (Pack of 5, Unisex)
Denim company Radian has started producing two- and three-layer knit masks from jersey fabric with elastic ear loops.
$16 FOR 5 AT RADIAN (REGULARLY $35)
Custom Ink Basic Cloth Face Mask - Pack of 12
Basic Cloth Face Mask - Group Pack of 12
Custom Ink
Custom Ink Basic Cloth Face Mask - Pack of 12
These one-piece masks are made from a soft, breathable cotton blend, which Custom Ink describes as similar to a stretchy T-shirt. They have a no-sew design, meaning they're produced with minimal human touch and feature ear holes rather than elastic bands or ties. This is not a disposable mask, but it is a limited-use mask.
$8 FOR 12 AT CUSTOM INK
Vida Protective Mask
Protective Mask
Vida
Vida Protective Mask
Available in eight colors and made with two layers of 100% cotton fabric, and adjustable ear loops, these masks have a hidden metal nosepiece to ensure the perfect fit. Plus, each mask comes with a filter.
$10 AT VIDA
Sock Fancy Cloth Face Mask
Sock Fancy
Sock Fancy
Sock Fancy Cloth Face Mask
To show their appreciation, Sock Fancy is donating one mask to frontline medical staff, care providers and patients for every mask purchased. You can also recommend an organization to receive donated masks by submitting a request.
$8 AT SOCK FANCY (REGULARLY $12)
Amazon Reusable Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)
levi's mask
Amazon
Amazon Reusable Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)
Shop several styles of mask three-packs on the Levi's site: tie straps, elastic ear loops, paisley print, solid colors. These masks come in small and large sizes; the large fits most adults best. Levi's is donating $75,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, an international medical humanitarian organization.
$11 FOR 3 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $16)
Brave New Look Iridescent Butterflies Printed Mask
Cloth Face Mask - Iridescent Butterflies Printed Mask
Brave New Look
Brave New Look Iridescent Butterflies Printed Mask
Brave New Looks' printed masks, available in adult and kids' sizes, are made from 100% cotton and have a high-definition sublimation printed design. Filters made from 100% polyester are also available on the site.
$8 AT BRAVE NEW LOOK (REGULARLY $20)
MaskFone
maskfone
MaskFone
MaskFone
With a built-in microphone and lightweight earbuds, you can now take calls and listen to music safely while you're on the go. The innovative MaskFone comes with three PM2.5 filters.
$35 AT MASKFONE (REGULARLY $50)
StringKing Cloth Face Mask
Cloth Face Mask
StringKing
StringKing Cloth Face Mask
StringKing's washable, two-ply face masks are available for individual orders as well as bulk orders of 100, 1,000 and 10,000. 
$7 AT STRINGKING
Black Strap Civil Mask
BlackStrap Civil Mask
Dick's
Black Strap Civil Mask
These moisture-wicking masks have dual layer construction with a tightly woven outer shell and breathable liner.
$16 AT DICK'S
Guess Cotton Face Mask
Guess Cotton Face Mask
Guess
Guess Cotton Face Mask
These masks are made with sturdy cotton jersey and have elastic ear straps. 
$7 AT GUESS
Rafi Nova The Smile Mask: Tie-Behind
The Smile Mask: Tie-Behind
Rafi Nova
Rafi Nova The Smile Mask: Tie-Behind
With a transparent BPA-free plastic panel, these reusable masks were designed with the needs of members of the hard of hearing and deaf community in mind. Flexible adjustable straps accommodate hearing aids or cochlear implants. 
$12 FOR 2 AT RAFI NOVA
IVY PARK Reflective Face Covers 3-Pack
IVY PARK REFLECTIVE FACE COVERS 3-PACK
Adidas
IVY PARK Reflective Face Covers 3-Pack
If you weren't able to get your hands on any IVY Park pieces during the drops, there's still some IVY Park Face Masks available from the ICY Park release. Grab them before they sell out!
$20 FOR 3 AT ADIDAS
Poolside The Mask Basket
The Masks Basket
Poolside
Poolside The Mask Basket
Once you've accumulated a nice little mask collection, be sure to pick up this chic basket to keep them handy right by the door. This Poolside Mask Basket is currently sold out, but keep checking back for when it's in stock.
$55 AT POOLSIDE

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

RELATED CONTENT:

Athleta Face Masks: Shop Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Where to Buy COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holders and Protectors

Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More

Celebrity Face Masks From the 2021 Oscars and Other Major Moments

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are in Stock -- Shop Now!

The Best Face Masks for Kids

The Best Face Masks for Double Masking

Kanye West Wears Face Mask to Balenciaga Show, Sits Near Khloe's Ex