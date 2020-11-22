Best Gifts for Teens, According to TikTok
If you're stumped on the perfect gift that's fun for the choosey teenager in your life, listen up!
We know teens are hard to shop for. And while there are great gift guide lists out there for the best gifts under $50, best gifts under $25, those aren't quite the right spot to find the right gift idea for a teen boy or teenage girl. And no, it's not a gift card. To help you pick the perfect holiday gift they'll actually like and use, we went directly to the source of where teen trends start: TikTok.
In addition to those we-can't-stop-watching dance challenges, we discovered there's a trend going on right now where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #ChristmasList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered cool gift ideas seen on the app.
The most wanted Christmas gifts among teens this year include Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, Lululemon loungewear and activewear, Apple AirPods and Glossier beauty sets.
Get started on this year's holiday shopping by browsing through the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok. With these clues, you'll be a hit with your beloved teen girl or boy this holiday season.
Fashion
Beauty
Home
Electronics
For the Parents
