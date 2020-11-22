Shopping

Best Gifts for Teens, According to TikTok

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
best gifts for teens
Kseniya Ovchinnikova/Getty Images

If you're stumped on the perfect gift that's fun for the choosey teenager in your life, listen up!

We know teens are hard to shop for. And while there are great gift guide lists out there for the best gifts under $50, best gifts under $25, those aren't quite the right spot to find the right gift idea for a teen boy or teenage girl. And no, it's not a gift card. To help you pick the perfect holiday gift they'll actually like and use, we went directly to the source of where teen trends start: TikTok

In addition to those we-can't-stop-watching dance challenges, we discovered there's a trend going on right now where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #ChristmasList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered cool gift ideas seen on the app.

The most wanted Christmas gifts among teens this year include Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, Lululemon loungewear and activewear, Apple AirPods and Glossier beauty sets

Get started on this year's holiday shopping by browsing through the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok. With these clues, you'll be a hit with your beloved teen girl or boy this holiday season. 

Fashion 

Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Yoga Pants
Old Navy
Old Navy Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Yoga Pants
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Yoga Pants
Old Navy
Gift wide-leg yoga pants, such as this pair from Old Navy, made popular by Gen Z style icon Emma Chamberlain. 
REGULARLY $24.99
Black Faux Leather Blazer
Missguided
Missguided Black Faux leather Blazer
Missguided
Black Faux Leather Blazer
Missguided
A faux leather blazer looks so cool for fall and winter. 
REGULARLY $87
Pleated Mini Skirt in Mono Check
ASOS
ASOS pleated mini skirt
ASOS
Pleated Mini Skirt in Mono Check
ASOS
The '90s-inspired pleated mini skirt is a trendy fashion item right now! 
Sportswear Essential Fleece Pants
Nike
Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Pants
Nordstrom
Sportswear Essential Fleece Pants
Nike
Loungewear is a must-have category for teens, especially a pair of comfy, oversized fleece sweatpants like this one from Nike. 
REGULARLY $60
Unisex-Adult Classic Clog
Crocs
Crocs
Amazon
Unisex-Adult Classic Clog
Crocs
Crocs are cool again. Choose from a range of colors of this iconic slip-on shoe. 
Tiny Gold Name Necklace
Gold Personalized
Etsy Tiny Gold Name Necklace.jpg
Etsy
Tiny Gold Name Necklace
Gold Personalized
Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options to choose from on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and choice of silver, gold and rose gold. 
REGULARLY STARTING $40.90
Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Pandora
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Pandora
Pandora Jewelry rings are popular on many wish lists. This three-stone design is great for everyday sparkle. 
Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker
Nike
Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker
Nordstrom
Air Jordan 1 Low Sneaker
Nike
The iconic Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers are a top wish list item on TikTok. 
Align Pant II 25"
Lululemon
Lululemon Align Pant II 25"
Lululemon
Align Pant II 25"
Lululemon
Lululemon is one of the most requested clothing brands among teens, specifically their leggings, sweatshirts and tanks.
Elisa Pendant Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Elisa Pendant Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott
The best-selling drusy pendant necklace by Kendra Scott is great for everyday wearing. Choose from 32 colors. 
Jadon Boot
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Jadon Boot
Nordstrom
Jadon Boot
Dr. Martens
A pair of bright white Dr. Martens boots is popular for its cool, edgy look. 

Beauty 

The Ultimate Detangler
Tangle Teezer
Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler
Ulta
The Ultimate Detangler
Tangle Teezer
The Tangle Teezer hairbrush is a favorite for detangling without pulling, tugging or snagging. Great for using on wet hair. 
Cloud Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum
Amazon
Cloud Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande
Fragrance is frequently on many Christmas lists. Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a favored choice. The dreamy scent featuring notes of lavender, coconut and cashmere comes in an adorable cloud bottle that'll look so cute on any vanity table. 
REGULARLY $64
The Dewy Look
Glossier
Glossier The Dewy Look
Glossier
The Dewy Look
Glossier
Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color. 
$56 VALUE
One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time. 
REGULARLY $59.99
Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set
Fenty Beauty
Give the gift of Fenty Glow! This limited-edition gift set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty comes with the Diamond Bomb Highlighter, Cheeks Out Cream Blush and the bestselling Gloss Bomb Lipgloss in gorgeous universal rose nude shades. 
4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Kylie Skin
Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Nordstrom
4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Kylie Skin
This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens!
REGULARLY $39
Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Sephora
Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Rare Beauty
Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve).

Home 

Window Privacy Film
Volcanics
Volcanics Window Privacy Film
Amazon
Window Privacy Film
Volcanics
Decorative stained glass-inspired window films are on many wish lists on TikTok. 
Voyager Turntable
Crosley
Crosley Voyager Turntable
Target
Voyager Turntable
Crosley
This vintage-inspired Crosley turntable plays three different speeds of records and lets you listen digitally via Bluetooth connectivity. 
Jewel-Tone Birth Month Dish
Kerry Brooks
Uncommon Goods Jewel-Tone Birth Month Dish
Uncommon Goods
Jewel-Tone Birth Month Dish
Kerry Brooks
This handmade jewel-tone birth month jewelry dish will make a great stocking stuffer.
Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair
OFM
OFM Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair
The Home Depot
Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair
OFM
This comfortable gaming chair with extendable footrest, 160-degree back tilt, adjustable lumbar, headrest support pillows and padded arms is ideal for long screen times -- whether your teen is playing video games or signing on for distance learning. 
Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw
Mistana
Mistana Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw
Wayfair
Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw
Mistana
A plush, super soft throw is the perfect holiday gift. This faux fur design is as stylish as it is cozy. 

Electronics 

iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (2nd Generation)
Apple
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (2nd Generation)
Amazon
iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (2nd Generation)
Apple
Splurge on the newest version of the Apple iPad Pro, featuring an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, pro cameras, four speaker audio and a A12Z Bionic chip that makes it faster than most PCs. It's basically a computer! 
REGULARLY $799
Apple Pencil
Apple
apple pencil
Amazon
Apple Pencil
Apple
The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for the iPad. It allows you to illustrate, write and select directly on the screen. 
Studio Creator Video Maker Kit
Canal Toys
Canal Toys Studio Creator Video Maker Kit
Target
Studio Creator Video Maker Kit
Canal Toys
If your teen can't stop doing TikTok dances, upgrade their setup with this video maker kit that comes with a ring light, tripod, smartphone holder and green screen. 
AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Amazon
AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple
Apple AirPods are a no-brainer gift for your kid's wireless audio listening needs. Save 20% on Amazon. 
REGULARLY $199
Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Beats
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Target
Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Beats
Need some quiet time? Select colors of these noise-cancelling headphones are $100 off at Target. 
REGULARLY $299.99

For the Parents 

Rambler 12 oz. Colster Can Insulator for Standard Size Cans
Yeti
Yeti Rambler 12 oz. Colster Can Insulator for Standard Size Cans
Amazon
Rambler 12 oz. Colster Can Insulator for Standard Size Cans
Yeti
If you're looking for a gift for Mom or Dad, opt for this Yeti koozie that'll keep drinks cool. 
Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case
All-Clad
All-Clad Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set with Case
Amazon
Stainless Steel 4-Piece BBQ Tool Set With Case
All-Clad
Is it a cliché? Maybe. Is barbecue delicious? Definitely. This stainless steel four-piece kit by beloved kitchen tool brand All-Clad is a great gift idea for Dad or Grandpa and exactly what a grill master-in-training needs.
REGULARLY $144
3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer
Farberware
Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer
Walmart
3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer
Farberware
If your parents don't have an air fryer yet, this is the time to scoop up the versatile meal maker. This Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer fries to crisp golden perfection without using an abundance of oil. Plus, it grills, bakes, broils, warms and toasts.
REGULARLY $99

RELATED CONTENT:

Best 231 Christmas Gifts 2020 at Amazon -- Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone

Walmart Black Friday 2020: Shop the 77 Best Sales We've Found

The Best Glossier Beauty Bundles

Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop Oprah's Pick of Fashion Gifts on Amazon

The Best Black Friday Deals and Sales So Far -- Samsung, Home Depot, Walmart and More

The Best Amazon Lululemon Replicas We Found on TikTok

Best Holiday Gifts for Under $100 in 2020

Oprah's Favorite Things Is Here! Shop Oprah's Holiday Picks on Amazon

The Best Gifts From Amazon's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Save 40% on the Viral TikTok Carpool Karaoke Microphone

Coach Sale: Take Over 50% Off + Extra 15% Off Online Exclusives on Select Handbags, Apparel and More

Kate Spade Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Everything (We Mean Everything!)

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for the Holidays

Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain

The Best Holiday Stocking Stuffers for Family

Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon

Trendy Girls Are DIY-ing $10 Walmart Jeans on TikTok

The 53 Best Handbag Deals Available from the Amazon Holiday Dash

Holiday Gifts for Under $50 for Everyone

Awesome Kitchen Gadgets We've Discovered on TikTok

Amazon's Holiday Dash: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is at Sephora!