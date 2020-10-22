Best Holiday Gifts for Babies
If you're looking for a holiday gift to give to a new parent, you know practicality is key. To help you find the perfect baby gift this holiday season, ET Style has gathered gift idea options any new mom or dad will appreciate and actually use.
Our top picks include a range of great gift ideas for little baby including baby gear, toys, mini booties and a thoughtful keepsake library.
Make sure to check out our gift guide on the best Amazon gifts, pajama sets, beauty products and more.
Shop our selection of perfect gift options for little ones.
A snuggly UGG bootie with hook-and-loop closure that's easy to slip on for winter.
A soft, cozy baby blanket made from 100% cotton muslin. Available in blush, gray and indigo trimming, made with 100% linen. Add personalization at checkout.
A musical toy is a fun, no-brainer baby gift. Opt for this adorable avocado toy guitar, which helps develop fine motor skills and engage the baby's senses of sight and hearing.
A stylish, practical diaper bag that comes with the essentials from Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, including all-purpose balm, diaper rash cream, bottom wash, wipes and lotion.
A playmat full of bright colors and cute animals that'll keep baby entertained.
A keepsake library is where parents can store their baby's most memorable objects, photos, documents, artwork and more. All the keepsakes can be stored neatly and safely in mini drawers, vertical files and envelopes.
Winter-themed mittens that'll keep baby's little hands warm.
This isn't an ordinary stuffed animal. This lovable plush toy plays Brahms' Lullaby that'll put the little one to sleep while cuddling the lamb.
This bunny teether ring features silicone that helps massage sore gums, while the durable beech wood relieves pressure.
