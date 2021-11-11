Shopping

Best Holiday Gifts for Teens, According to TikTok -- Ugg, Crocs, Apple and More

By ETonline Staff
If you have a teenager in your life, you're probably stumped on the perfect gift that's fun. Don't worry -- we have some holiday gift ideas for you. 

We know teens are hard to shop for, especially when there are so many holiday deals and steals on the Internet. To help you pick the perfect holiday gift they'll actually like and use, we went directly to the source of where all relevant trends start: TikTok

In addition to those we-can't-stop-watching dance challenges, we discovered there's also a trend where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #ChristmasList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered cool gift ideas seen on the app.

The most wanted Christmas gifts among teens this year include the Cooluli Skincare Mini FridgeCrocs Unisex Clogs, the versatile Always Pan and so much more.

If you're getting a head start on your holiday shopping, browse through the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok below. With these clues, you'll be a hit with your beloved teen girl or boy this holiday season. 

Plus, check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Fashion 

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clog
Crocs
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clog
Crocs are cool again -- and celebs like Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and even Nick Cannon have all been spotted wearing the shoe as of late. Choose from a range of colors of this iconic slip-on shoe at Amazon.
$30
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide
This Fluff Yeah Slide is a favorite of Lizzo and Hailey Bieber. Not only is the style available at Amazon in a number of colors, it's also TikTok-approved and said to provide so much comfort.
$60
JW PEI Gabbi Bag Chic Pouch Bag
JW PEI Gabbi Bag Chic Pouch Bag
Amazon
JW PEI Gabbi Bag Chic Pouch Bag
Your eyes aren't deceiving you -- you've literally seen this bag everywhere. From fashion-loving teens to celebs like Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox and more, this JW Pei bag is a hot style commodity at the moment -- plus it's all over TikTok and only $80 on Amazon.
$80
Nike Air Force 1 LX 'UV Reactive'
Nike Wmns Air Force 1
Goat
Nike Air Force 1 LX 'UV Reactive'
Step up your shoe game with this color-changing Air Force 1 style from Nike -- a popular and trendy sneaker among teens and Millennials alike. Available at Goat. 
$127
Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace In Gold
The best-selling drusy pendant necklace by Kendra Scott is great for everyday wearing. Choose from 32 colors. 
$50
lululemon Align Pant II 25"
Lululemon Align Pant II 25"
Lululemon
lululemon Align Pant II 25"
Lululemon is one of the most requested clothing brands among teens, specifically their leggings, sweatshirts and tanks.
$98
Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace
Etsy Tiny Gold Name Necklace.jpg
Etsy
Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace
Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options to choose from on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and choice of silver, gold and rose gold. 
$16
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Pandora Clear Three-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver
It's easy to see why Pandora Jewelry rings are on so many wish lists. Whether you're shopping for a new mom, busy mom or you're just looking for a unique gift, this gorgeous three-stone design is great for everyday sparkle. Available at Amazon.
$64
Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Pants
Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Pants
Nordstrom
Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Pants
Loungewear is a must-have category for teens, especially a pair of comfy, oversized fleece sweatpants like this one from Nike. Available at Nordstrom.
$60

Beauty 

Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge
Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge
Amazon
Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge
If you really take your skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges on Amazon -- which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas.
$50
e.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer
e.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer
Amazon
e.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer
For $9 on Amazon, e.l.f.'s viral makeup product will be the perfect stocking stuffer to round out your teen's beauty prep.
$9
Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Spot Treatment
Mighty Patch Original - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Spot Treatment
Amazon
Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Spot Treatment
Any teen looking for a quick skincare fix will love Mighty Patch, the popular zit sticker brand that'll flatten pimples overnight. Available at Amazon.
$13
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools on Amazon. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time. 
$35
Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Nordstrom
Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item from Nordstrom could be a good skincare starter kit for teens!
$39
Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler
Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler
Ulta
Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler
The Tangle Teezer hairbrush is a favorite for detangling without pulling, tugging or snagging. It's great for using on wet hair and you can find it on Ulta.
$14
ROBECURLS The Original Curling Headband
ROBECURLS The Original Curling Headband
Amazon
ROBECURLS The Original Curling Headband
Eliminate the need for heat with these TikTok-loved hair curlers which can seamlessly add volume to the hair -- and overnight, while you're asleep, too. Available on Amazon.
$28
Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer
Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer
TikTok basically loves anything from Rihanna or Fenty Beauty -- though this under-eye concealer has garnered plenty of attention for its long-lasting coverage. Available at Sephora.
$25
KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm
Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm
KVD Beauty
KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm
Minimize the appearance of pores with this TikTok and celeb-approved (hi, Kourtney Kardashian) foundation from KVD Beauty.
$38
Glossier The Dewy Look
glossier dewy look set
Glossier
Glossier The Dewy Look
Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color. 
$50

Electronics 

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Amazon
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Apple AirPods are a no-brainer gift for your kid's wireless audio listening needs. Save 44% on Amazon. 
$120 $89
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Target
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Need some quiet time? These noise-cancelling headphones are a great gift, available at Target. 
$300
Apple Pencil
apple pencil
Amazon
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for the iPad. It allows you to illustrate, write and select directly on the screen. Available at Amazon.
$95

Home 

Leisure Town Fleece Blanket
Leisure Town Fleece Blanket
Amazon
Leisure Town Fleece Blanket
Maybe it's the extra time spent at home during the pandemic or just the cozy winter weather ahead, but TikTok-ers are especially excited about large, heavy duty blankets at the moment -- and this fleece one from Amazon could make the perfect stocking stuffer.
$25$19
Window Privacy Film
Volcanics Window Privacy Film
Amazon
Window Privacy Film
Decorative stained glass-inspired window films are on many wish lists on TikTok. Available at Amazon.
$8
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan
Simplify your holiday shopping with this cult-favorite (and TikTok-loved) Always Pan from Our Place that's a perfect gift for kids and adults alike.
$145
Plasma Electric Arc Candle Lighters
Plasma Electric Arc Candle Lighters
Amazon
Plasma Electric Arc Candle Lighters
Ditch the classic lighter, as teens and TikTok users alike are loving the simple, stylish and environmentally friendly benefits on electric lighters you can find on Amazon.
$10
Kerry Brooks Jewel-Tone Birth Month Dish
Uncommon Goods Jewel-Tone Birth Month Dish
Uncommon Goods
Kerry Brooks Jewel-Tone Birth Month Dish
This handmade jewel-tone birth month jewelry dish available at Uncommon Goods will make a great stocking stuffer. 
$24
Crosley Voyager Turntable
Crosley Voyager Turntable
Target
Crosley Voyager Turntable
This vintage-inspired Crosley turntable available at Target plays three different speeds of records and lets you listen digitally via Bluetooth connectivity. 
$90

