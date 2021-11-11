Best Holiday Gifts for Teens, According to TikTok -- Ugg, Crocs, Apple and More
If you have a teenager in your life, you're probably stumped on the perfect gift that's fun. Don't worry -- we have some holiday gift ideas for you.
We know teens are hard to shop for, especially when there are so many holiday deals and steals on the Internet. To help you pick the perfect holiday gift they'll actually like and use, we went directly to the source of where all relevant trends start: TikTok.
In addition to those we-can't-stop-watching dance challenges, we discovered there's also a trend where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #ChristmasList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered cool gift ideas seen on the app.
The most wanted Christmas gifts among teens this year include the Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge, Crocs Unisex Clogs, the versatile Always Pan and so much more.
If you're getting a head start on your holiday shopping, browse through the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok below. With these clues, you'll be a hit with your beloved teen girl or boy this holiday season.
Plus, check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.
Fashion
Beauty
Electronics
Home
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50
Oprah's Favorite Things List Celebrates 25 Years With 110 Gifts
Gifts Under $50 That Will Make Mom and Dad Laugh
The Best Funko Pop! Toys to Give as Gifts for the Holidays
Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge
The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts
The Best Star Wars Gifts for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More