Best Pajama Sets from Nordstrom, SKIMS, Savage X Fenty and More

By ETonline Staff
Pajamas are one of those pieces that make a great gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list (like candles!). They're practical, comfortable and helps sleeping feel cozier. Plus, they're stylish! 

Upgrade a loved one's sleepwear look by gifting a chic, matching pajama set for the holidays. There are so many fashionable and comfy options out there, and ET Style has narrowed it down to our top picks from brands we love such as Kate Spade, SKIMS, Savage X Fenty, J.Crew and so many more. 

Be sure to check out additional gifting ideas: Amazon buys, beauty deals, gifts under $100 and stocking stuffers

Shop the best pajama sets to give as gifts ahead. 

Nordstrom Moonlight Dream Pajamas
Moonlight Dream Pajamas
The Nordstrom Moonlight Dreams Pajamas are a popular choice thanks to its stretchy, soft fit and stylish menswear-inspired design. 

Savage X Fenty Drawstring Jumpsuit with Keyhole
Drawstring Jumpsuit with Keyhole
Leave it to Rihanna to design a sleepwear piece that's comfortable and sexy. This Savage X Fenty jumpsuit has a front keyhole cut-out, cinched drawstring detail and criss-cross back. 

REGULARLY $69.95

skims logo t-shirt and boxer
Pointelle Logo T-Shirt & Boxer
We love this coordinating set of logo pointelle fitted t-shirt and boxer shorts from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS. 

T-SHIRT
BOXER

Rails Kellen Wave Tie Dye PJ Set
Kellen Wave Tie Dye PJ Set
A lightweight dreamy, cloud-like tie-dye printed PJ set by Rails. 

Kate Spade Kiss Kiss Jogger PJ Set
Kiss Kiss Jogger PJ Set
A long-sleeve crewneck sweatshirt and jogger matching set from Kate Spade, boasting an adorable lip pattern. 

Lulus Sweetest Dreams Silver Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
Sweetest Dreams Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set
We love the romantic look of these slinky satin pajamas from Lulus that come with a cami and matching ruffled shorts. 

Honeydew Intimates All American Pj Set
All American Pj Set
This Honeydew Intimates pajama set of tee and wide-leg pant features a fun leopard print. 

Eberjey Henry Pajama Set
Henry Pajama Set
A sleek pairing of henley shirt and cuffed pant for men by Eberjey. 

J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin
Pajama Set in Cotton Poplin
A classic cotton poplin pajama set that would make a great gift for Dad. Get 40% off with code SALETIME through Oct. 12. 

REGULARLY $79.50

Nasty Gal It Takes Two Baby Fluffy Knit Lounge Set
It Takes Two Baby Fluffy Knit Lounge Set
We're obsessed with this plush, fluffy lounge sweater and pull-on pant. Get an extra 10% off through Oct. 12 with code GET10

REGULARLY $75

