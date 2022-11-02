In case you haven't noticed, one unexpected style has risen as the "it-shoe" for fall: the Birkenstock Bostons. The clogs are going viral on TikTok and are absolutely everywhere, including on the feet of our favorite celebs. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber to Kristen Stewart, Hilary Duff Ashley Olsen, and even Kanye West have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze, so it's no wonder they're always sold out. If you were hoping to get your hands on a pair before they sell out again, you're in luck—we hunted down where to shop for Birkenstock Bostons that are currently back in stock.

Birkenstocks have humble roots but recently dipped into the high-fashion world in collaborations with brands such as Dior, Manolo Blahnik, Valentino Garavani, and, most recently, Rick Owens. While you might be wondering how these clogs hold up in cold weather, TikTok is styling Birkenstock Bostons with thick socks, wide leg jeans, and completing the look with neutral sweaters and jackets.

For Fall 2022, Birkenstock also released the cold-weather answer to the clog — shearling-lined Birkenstock Bostons. The shearling interior makes these shoes ultra comfortable and moisture-wicking while the study cork footbed and suede sole provide plenty of arch support and molds to your feet over time. Birkenstock's plush update to these classic suede clogs will keep your toes warm throughout the winter.

Whether you're after a classic clog silhouette or want an extra-cozy upgrade, shop more of the best clogs for fall from Birkenstock, Amazon, Nordstrom and more.

Birkenstock Buckley Birkenstock Birkenstock Buckley These clogs feature a cute buckle detail, and come in plenty of colors including this green-grey color that's on sale at Zappos. $150 $105 Buy Now

Naot Clog Nordstrom Naot Clog These clogs from Naot are another great option if you prefer a leather outer over suede. $160 Buy Now

