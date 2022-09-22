Shopping

Birkenstock Boston Clogs Are Fall's Must-Have Shoe: Where to Shop the Trending Style Before They Sell Out

By Lauren Gruber‍
birkenstock clog fall 2022 fashion
Birkenstock

In case you haven't noticed, one unexpected style has risen as the "it-shoe" for fall: the Birkenstock Bostons. The clogs are going viral on TikTok and are absolutely everywhere, including on the feet of our favorite celebs. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber to Kristen StewartHilary Duff Ashley Olsen, and even Kanye West have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze, so it's no wonder they're always sold out. If you were hoping to get your hands on a pair before they sell out again, you're in luck—we hunted down where to shop for Birkenstock Bostons that are currently in stock.

Birkenstock Boston Clog
Birkenstock Boston Clog
Amazon
Birkenstock Boston Clog

The Birkenstock Boston has somehow become the 'it' shoe for fall, and we're totally here for it—the cork footbed is super comfy.

$155$145 AT AMAZON
$155 AT NORDSTROM

Birkenstocks have humble roots but recently dipped into the high-fashion world in collaborations with brands such as DiorManolo BlahnikValentino Garavani, and, most recently, Rick Owens. While you might be wondering how these clogs hold up in cold weather, TikTok is styling Birkenstock Bostons with thick socks, wide leg jeans, and completing the look with neutral sweaters and jackets

For Fall 2022, Birkenstock also released the cold-weather answer to the clog — shearling-lined Birkenstock Bostons. The shearling interior makes these shoes ultra comfortable and moisture-wicking while the study cork footbed and suede sole provide plenty of arch support and molds to your feet over time. Birkenstock's plush update to these classic suede clogs will keep your toes warm throughout the winter. 

Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog

Shearling lining adds an extra boost of coziness.

$170 AT NORDSTROM
$180 AT AMAZON

Whether you're after a classic clog silhouette or want an extra-cozy upgrade, shop more of the best clogs for fall from Birkenstock, Amazon, Nordstrom and more. 

Birkenstock Boston Big Buckle Platform Teddy Clogs
Birkenstock Boston Big Buckle Platform Teddy Clogs
Saks Fifth Avenue
Birkenstock Boston Big Buckle Platform Teddy Clogs

Shearling lining still not fluffy enough for you? Opt for these platform clogs with allover plush shearling. 

$190
Rocket Dog Abel
Rocket Dog Abel
Zappos
Rocket Dog Abel

A more affordable version of the allover shearling Birkenstocks.

$40
Birkenstock Buckley
Birkenstock Buckley
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Buckley

These clogs feature a cute buckle detail, and come in plenty of colors including this green-grey color that's on sale at Zappos.

$150$105
Birkenstock Buckley Shearling
Birkenstock Buckley Shearling
Zappos
Birkenstock Buckley Shearling

The Buckley style is also available with shearling for braving the colder months.

$170
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Amazon
Cushionaire Women's Hana Cork Footbed Clog

Not willing to shell out over $100 for the name brand? Cushionaire's take on the clog offers the same silhouette at a much lower price range.

$40
Naot Clog
Naot Clog
Nordstrom
Naot Clog

These clogs from Naot are another great option if you prefer a leather outer over suede.

$160
Papillio by Birkenstock Fanny Buckle Clog
Papillio by Birkenstock Fanny Buckle Clog
Nordstrom
Papillio by Birkenstock Fanny Buckle Clog

If you're looking for a bit more height, these clogs feature a 2.25-inch wedge heel.

$160
Free People Calabasas Clog
Free People Calabasas Clog
Nordstrom
Free People Calabasas Clog

A more upscale take on the clog, these Free People heels feature a classic wooden heel.

$148$96

