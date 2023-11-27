Angela White -- the model and actress formerly known as Blac Chyna -- is sharing a bit of her joy with her fans. The mom of two took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos of her with her new beau, GRAMMY-winning producer Derrick Milano, with whom she went social media official two months prior.

In a few photos White shared on Saturday, the model and Milano keep close as their arms wrap around each other. White sports her natural hair, cut and styled with finger waves, as she looks away from the camera. Dressed in a white tank and light blue jeans, she beams at someone off-camera as Milano smiles fondly at his ladylove.

In another photo, the couple smiles at the camera as Milano holds White up. The TV personality poses with her arms around the rapper's neck and, in the following picture, looks off-camera again as Milano kisses her cheek.

"I thank God for giving me purpose and direction. ❤️🙏🏽," White captioned the carousel of photos, to which Milano replied in the comments, writing, "I love you ❤️."

Last month, White sat down with ET and opened up about the many new life developments that have been at the center of her focus -- including her burgeoning romance with Milano.

"We've been together actually a little over four months, but we've been knowing each other since 2019," White explained, adding, "I've met his family, he's met my family. I actually just travelled to go see my mom... we went to go visit her, and my mom loves Derrick."

"And my mama don't like nobody so I'm like, 'Thank you!'" White added with a laugh.

White has been previously linked to Rob Kardashian, whom she shares 6-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, and Tyga, who is the father of her 10-year-old son, King Cairo.

When she and Milano went public with their relationship in September, the producer took to his respective Instagram account to share the news with his followers and celebrate their love.

"It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. ♾️🧩 Love you Angela 🤞🏾❤️," Milano wrote. For his post, the rapper shared a picture of the two laughing and showing off their smiles while he lifts Angela in the air.

The news of their relationship came after a year of transformation for White. A week before the news, the reality TV star celebrated one year of sobriety. In addition, White has been open about her healing journey, which includes removing her past cosmetic work and getting closer to her faith.

It's a spot of brightness for White, as she's become embroiled in a custody dispute with Tyga, over custody of their son.

Last month, White asked the court for more visitation and transparency surrounding King, also asking that the court order her ex to cover her legal bills.

The 35-year-old model alleged that she currently only gets 24 hours a week with King, claiming that her ex "refuses to directly communicate with her, share his contact information, or give her an address for where King lives." Additionally, she alleged that Tyga was holding back important information on King’s health, safety and welfare, such as the location of his school and his prescriptions.

In response, Tyga, 34, requested full physical and legal custody of King, and that White be granted "reasonable visitation," on weekends. He is also asking that she provide written permission if wanting to take their son outside of the state, and that they maintain the holiday schedule they've already set in place.

White recently told ET that "the most important thing for me right now is battling my custody case to get my son." She continued, "Once that's out the way, I feel like I can go onto the next thing, but that right now is my main priority. My kids are my main priority... [and] I'm not gonna give up, at all. Moms don't give up on their kids."

According to White, her kids are also the main reason she decided to deactivate her OnlyFans account earlier this year.

"I will never go back on OnlyFans," White said, adding that the money she made doesn't outweigh the negative aspects, in her opinion. "As fast as [the money] comes, as fast it goes. And also, too, it comes with a lot of negativity, you know? My kids are getting older, they see all these things, and I'm just not going out like that."

