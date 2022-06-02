Coach is marking the beginning of the new season with a major Summer Sale right now. If you are looking for new summer accessories or can't resist snagging a designer handbag on sale, you can enjoy up to 50% off Coach purses, wallets, shoes and stylish jewelry. These deals are even bigger than the Memorial Day sale and are way too good to pass up.

The luxury retailer is a favored brand among fashion gurus and celebrities alike. The brand has a wide selection of trendy shoulder bags like the iconic Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag and energetic fashion pieces — sported by stars like Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, no less. The Summer Sale is full of deals on summer-friendly and celeb-loved styles, such as compact wallets, jewelry pieces, crossbody bags and more.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Coach Summer Sale to get the season started.

Soft Tabby Hobo Coach Soft Tabby Hobo Save 40% on the best-selling Tabby Bag in brick red from Coach — but only for under the end of the day on May 30. $395 $237 Buy Now

Addison Sandal Coach Addison Sandal Step into the summer season in style with these customer-loved sandal — complete with a jacquard footbed. $185 $111 Buy Now

Scarlett Sandal Coach Scarlett Sandal Take your seasonal shoe stock to new heights with these heeled, jelly sandals — available in fresh, bubblegum pink and aqua colors. $130 $91 Buy Now

