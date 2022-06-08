Coach Summer Sale: Get Up to 50% Off the Pillow Tabby and Other Celeb-Loved Handbags
Coach is marking the beginning of the new season with a major Summer Sale. If you're looking for new summer accessories or can't resist snagging a designer handbag on sale, you can enjoy up to 50% off Coach orders over $250 with the code SUMMER.
Purses, wallets, shoes, stylish jewelry and more — all of it is on sale and available to shop through Coach's biggest deals of the season (yep, even bigger than all of the Memorial Day sale savings).
The luxury retailer is a favored brand among fashion gurus and celebrities alike. Coach has a wide selection of trendy shoulder bags like the iconic Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag and energetic fashion pieces — sported by stars like Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, no less. The Summer Sale is full of deals on summer-friendly and celeb-loved styles, such as compact wallets, jewelry pieces, crossbody bags and more.
Ahead, shop the best deals from the Coach Summer Sale to get the season started.
The light coral colorway on this Tabby bag makes it the perfect shape for spring and summer. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this shoulder bag.
Tap into the palette of the season with this poppy, papaya-colored crossbody from Coach.
Who knew a bucket hat could be so luxurious?
This bucket bag is giving some serious flower power vibes.
This dainty wristlet gives new meaning to "pretty in pink."
Step into the summer season in style with these customer-loved sandal — complete with a jacquard footbed.
Take your seasonal shoe stock to new heights with these heeled, jelly sandals — available in fresh, bubblegum pink and aqua colors.
Keep it cute in colorblock.
Everyone deserves to have an icy purple tote in their closet.
The camera bag is the ultimate daytime style to carry all of your daily essentials in a compact and lightweight bag.
Coach's classic, colorblock shoulder bag provides so much style versatility — with a color palette that will carry you through the summer and long into the fall months, too.
Take 30% off this compact and totally cute slimfold wallet in brick red through Coach's Memorial Day Sale.
Florals for the end of spring and the start of summer? Groundbreaking — well, at least they are in this flower-embellished wallet-sized crossbody.
