Coach Summer Sale: Get Up to 50% Off the Pillow Tabby and Other Celeb-Loved Handbags

By ETonline Staff
Coach Summer Sale
Coach

Coach is marking the beginning of the new season with a major Summer Sale. If you're looking for new summer accessories or can't resist snagging a designer handbag on sale, you can enjoy up to 50% off Coach orders over $250 with the code SUMMER.

Purses, wallets, shoes, stylish jewelry and more — all of it is on sale and available to shop through Coach's biggest deals of the season (yep, even bigger than all of the Memorial Day sale savings).

Shop the Summer Sale

The luxury retailer is a favored brand among fashion gurus and celebrities alike. Coach has a wide selection of trendy shoulder bags like the iconic Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag and energetic fashion pieces — sported by stars like Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, no less. The Summer Sale is full of deals on summer-friendly and celeb-loved styles, such as compact wallets, jewelry pieces, crossbody bags and more.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Coach Summer Sale to get the season started. 

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

The light coral colorway on this Tabby bag makes it the perfect shape for spring and summer. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this shoulder bag.

$495$398
Papaya Hero Crossbody
Hero Crossbody
Coach
Papaya Hero Crossbody

Tap into the palette of the season with this poppy, papaya-colored crossbody from Coach.

$395$237
Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat In Organic Cotton
Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat In Organic Cotton
Coach
Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat In Organic Cotton

Who knew a bucket hat could be so luxurious?

$125$88
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
Coach
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print

This bucket bag is giving some serious flower power vibes.

$395$198
Small Metallic Pink Wristlet
Small Metallic Pink Wristlet
Coach
Small Metallic Pink Wristlet

This dainty wristlet gives new meaning to "pretty in pink."

$95$67
Addison Sandal
Addison Sandal
Coach
Addison Sandal

Step into the summer season in style with these customer-loved sandal — complete with a jacquard footbed.

$185$111
Scarlett Sandal
Scarlett Sandal
Coach
Scarlett Sandal

Take your seasonal shoe stock to new heights with these heeled, jelly sandals — available in fresh, bubblegum pink and aqua colors.

$130$91
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge
Coach
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge

Keep it cute in colorblock.

$550$330
Willow Tote 24
Willow Tote 24
Coach
Willow Tote 24

Everyone deserves to have an icy purple tote in their closet.

$350$210
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock
Coach
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock

The camera bag is the ultimate daytime style to carry all of your daily essentials in a compact and lightweight bag.

$275$165
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock
Coach
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock

Coach's classic, colorblock shoulder bag provides so much style versatility — with a color palette that will carry you through the summer and long into the fall months, too.

$295$148
Slim Billfold Wallet
Slim Billfold Wallet
Coach
Slim Billfold Wallet

Take 30% off this compact and totally cute slimfold wallet in brick red through Coach's Memorial Day Sale.

$150$105
Kira Crossbody With Floral Print
Kira Crossbody With Floral Print
Coach
Kira Crossbody With Floral Print

Florals for the end of spring and the start of summer? Groundbreaking — well, at least they are in this flower-embellished wallet-sized crossbody.

$225$158

