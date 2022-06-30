Coach is cueing the fireworks with a major sale. If you're looking for new summer accessories or can't resist snagging a designer handbag deal, the Coach Fourth of July Sale is taking 50% off every single sale style, including best-selling bags, shoes, and clothing. No code is needed to unlock these major savings.

Shop the Coach Sale

This is one of Coach's biggest sales of the year with newly marked-down styles discounted even further, too. With deals better than outlet prices, there are must-have bags under $250. Trendy shoulder bags are on sale, like the iconic Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag worn by Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, so we recommend taking advantage of the 4th of July savings before your favorite items sell out.

In addition to further reducing the prices of hundreds of items, Coach put internet-loved bags like the Willow Tote 24 and the Alana Tote on sale. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Coach 4th of July Sale to refresh your wardrobe.

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 The light aqua colorway on this Tabby bag makes it the perfect shade for spring and summer. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with 50% off our favorite Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag. $495 $248 Buy Now

Scarlett Sandal Coach Scarlett Sandal Take your seasonal shoe stock to new heights with these heeled, jelly sandals — available in fresh, bubblegum pink and aqua colors. $130 $65 Buy Now

