Shopping

Coach's Epic 4th of July Sale Is Taking 50% Off the Pillow Tabby and More Celeb-Loved Handbags

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Coach 4th of July Sale
Coach

Coach is cueing the fireworks with a major sale. If you're looking for new summer accessories or can't resist snagging a designer handbag deal, the Coach Fourth of July Sale is taking 50% off every single sale style, including best-selling bags, shoes, and clothing. No code is needed to unlock these major savings. 

Shop the Coach Sale

This is one of Coach's biggest sales of the year with newly marked-down styles discounted even further, too. With deals better than outlet prices, there are must-have bags under $250. Trendy shoulder bags are on sale, like the iconic Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag worn by Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, so we recommend taking advantage of the 4th of July savings before your favorite items sell out. 

In addition to further reducing the prices of hundreds of items, Coach put internet-loved bags like the Willow Tote 24 and the Alana Tote on sale. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Coach 4th of July Sale to refresh your wardrobe. 

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

The light aqua colorway on this Tabby bag makes it the perfect shade for spring and summer. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with 50% off our favorite Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag. 

$495$248
Papaya Hero Crossbody
Hero Crossbody
Coach
Papaya Hero Crossbody

Tap into the palette of the season with this poppy, papaya-colored crossbody from Coach.

$395$198
Willow Tote 24
Willow Tote 24
Coach
Willow Tote 24

Everyone deserves to have an icy purple tote in their closet.

$350$175
Scarlett Sandal
Scarlett Sandal
Coach
Scarlett Sandal

Take your seasonal shoe stock to new heights with these heeled, jelly sandals — available in fresh, bubblegum pink and aqua colors.

$130$65
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge
Coach
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge

Keep it cute in colorblock.

$550$275
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
Coach
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print

This bucket bag is giving some serious flower power vibes.

$395$198
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock
Coach
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock

The camera bag is the ultimate daytime style to carry all of your daily essentials in a compact and lightweight bag.

$275$138
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock
Coach
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock

Coach's classic, colorblock shoulder bag provides so much style versatility — with a color palette that will carry you through the summer and long into the fall months, too.

$295$148
Slim Billfold Wallet
Slim Billfold Wallet
Coach
Slim Billfold Wallet

Take 30% off this compact and totally cute slimfold wallet in brick red through Coach's Memorial Day Sale.

$150$75

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Best 4th of July Sales: Shop Deals on Tech, Fashion, Beauty & More

10 Stylish 4th of July Swimsuits That Will Arrive Just in Time

10 Celebrity-Approved Swimsuits to Refresh Your Summer Style

Revolve Summer Sale: Get up to 85% off Summer Fashion and Beauty

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Apple Watches

25 Best 4th of July Sales: Shop Deals on Tech, Fashion, Beauty & More