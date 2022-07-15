Shopping

Coach's Epic Summer Sale Is Taking 50% Off the Pillow Tabby and More of the Season's Hottest Handbags

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Coach cued the fireworks with a major summer sale earlier this month and now is your last chance to save big on the Coach bags and clothing you'e been eyeing. If you're looking for new summer accessories or can't resist snagging a designer handbag deal, the Coach Summer Sale is taking 50% off every single sale style, including best-selling bags, shoes, and clothing. No code is needed to unlock these major savings, but the sale ends Monday, July 18, so this is the last weekend to score your favorite Coach styles for half price.  

This is one of Coach's biggest sales of the year with newly marked-down styles discounted even further, too. With deals better than outlet prices, there are must-have bags under $250. In addition to further reducing the prices of hundreds of items, Coach put internet-loved bags like the Willow Tote 24 and the Alana Tote on sale. Trendy shoulder bags are on sale, like the iconic Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag worn by Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, so we've rounded up the best summer savings t take advantage of below.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Coach Sale to refresh your wardrobe. 

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

The light aqua colorway on this Tabby bag makes it the perfect shade for spring and summer. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with 50% off our favorite Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag. 

$495$248
Papaya Hero Crossbody
Hero Crossbody
Coach
Papaya Hero Crossbody

Tap into the palette of the season with this poppy, papaya-colored crossbody from Coach.

$395$198
Willow Tote 24
Willow Tote 24
Coach
Willow Tote 24

Everyone deserves to have an icy purple tote in their closet.

$350$175
Scarlett Sandal
Scarlett Sandal
Coach
Scarlett Sandal

Take your seasonal shoe stock to new heights with these heeled, jelly sandals — available in fresh, bubblegum pink and aqua colors.

$130$65
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge
Coach
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge

Keep it cute in colorblock.

$550$275
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
Coach
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print

This bucket bag is giving some serious flower power vibes.

$395$198
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock
Coach
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock

The camera bag is the ultimate daytime style to carry all of your daily essentials in a compact and lightweight bag.

$275$138
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock
Coach
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock

Coach's classic, colorblock shoulder bag provides so much style versatility — with a color palette that will carry you through the summer and long into the fall months, too.

$295$148
Slim Billfold Wallet
Slim Billfold Wallet
Coach
Slim Billfold Wallet

Take 30% off this compact and totally cute slimfold wallet in brick red through Coach's Memorial Day Sale.

$150$75

