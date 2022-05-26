Coach's Summer Sale Has Chic Handbags and Shoes on Sale for Up to 40% Off — Shop the Deals
Regardless of your plans this Memorial Day, you'll definitely want to set some time aside to get your holiday weekend shopping on — especially at Coach, where the summer savings are already abundant.
Coach is marking the beginning of the new season through a major summer sale — with select handbags, shoes, wallets and stylish jewelry all on sale for up to 40% off through Monday, May 30.
The luxury retailer is a favored brand among fashion gurus and celebrities alike. With its wide-selection of trendy shoulder bags (like that iconic Pillow Tabby purse), energetic fashion pieces — sported by stars like Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, no less — compact wallets, jewelry pieces and a number of other summer-friendly styles that are sure to add a bright touch to your seasonal wardrobe, Coach is truly a can't-miss fashion destination.
Now, with Coach's limited-time Summer Sale, shoppers can browse trending (even celeb-loved) styles and score on major savings, too — just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.
Ahead, shop the best finds from Coach's Memorial Day sale. Plus, browse top deals at Coach Outlet's Summer Kickoff Event, and check out the Jennifer Lopez-approved Coach bag that's perfect for summer.
Thus bulky tote has enough interior space to carry all of your daily essentials and more — all in style, no less.
This dainty wristlet gives new meaning to "pretty in pink."
Save 40% on the best-selling Tabby Bag from Coach — but only for a limited-time.
Step into the summer season in style with these customer-loved sandal — complete with a jacquard footbed.
Tap into the palette of the season with this poppy, papaya-colored crossbody from Coach.
Consider this the perfect travel crossbody for any upcoming summer travel.
Take your seasonal shoe stock to new heights with these heeled, jelly sandals — available in fresh, bubblegum pink and aqua colors.
Who knew a bucket hat could be so luxurious?
Keep it cute in colorblock.
Everyone deserves to have an icy purple tote in their closet.
The camera bag is the ultimate daytime style to carry all of your daily essentials in a compact and lightweight bag.
Coach's classic, colorblock shoulder bag provides so much style versatility — with a color palette that will carry you through the summer and long into the fall months, too.
This bucket bag is giving some serious flower power vibes.
Take 30% off this compact and totally cute slimfold wallet through Coach's Summer Sale.
RELATED CONTENT:
Coach Outlet Sale: Save Up to 70% + Take an Extra 15% Off Everything
This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag Is Perfect Summer Purse
The 12 Best Deals from Kate Spade's Summer Sale
The 16 Best Items to Shop From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale 2022
Save Big on Kim Kardashian-Approved Styles at the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale