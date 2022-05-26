Shopping

Coach's Summer Sale Has Chic Handbags and Shoes on Sale for Up to 40% Off — Shop the Deals

By ETonline Staff
Coach Summer Sale 2022
Coach

Regardless of your plans this Memorial Day, you'll definitely want to set some time aside to get your holiday weekend shopping on — especially at Coach, where the summer savings are already abundant.

Coach is marking the beginning of the new season through a major summer sale — with select handbags, shoes, wallets and stylish jewelry all on sale for up to 40% off through Monday, May 30.

Shop Coach's Summer Sale

The luxury retailer is a favored brand among fashion gurus and celebrities alike. With its wide-selection of trendy shoulder bags (like that iconic Pillow Tabby purse), energetic fashion pieces — sported by stars like Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, no less — compact wallets, jewelry pieces and a number of other summer-friendly styles that are sure to add a bright touch to your seasonal wardrobe, Coach is truly a can't-miss fashion destination.

Now, with Coach's limited-time Summer Sale, shoppers can browse trending (even celeb-loved) styles and score on major savings, too — just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Ahead, shop the best finds from Coach's Memorial Day sale. Plus, browse top deals at Coach Outlet's Summer Kickoff Event, and check out the Jennifer Lopez-approved Coach bag that's perfect for summer.

Field Tote 30 With Coach Badge
Field Tote 30 With Coach Badge
Coach
Field Tote 30 With Coach Badge

Thus bulky tote has enough interior space to carry all of your daily essentials and more — all in style, no less.

$395$277
Small Metallic Pink Wristlet
Small Metallic Pink Wristlet
Coach
Small Metallic Pink Wristlet

This dainty wristlet gives new meaning to "pretty in pink."

$95$67
Soft Tabby Hobo
Soft Tabby Hobo
Coach
Soft Tabby Hobo

Save 40% on the best-selling Tabby Bag from Coach — but only for a limited-time.

$395$237
Addison Sandal
Addison Sandal
Coach
Addison Sandal

Step into the summer season in style with these customer-loved sandal — complete with a jacquard footbed.

$185$111
Papaya Hero Crossbody
Hero Crossbody
Coach
Papaya Hero Crossbody

Tap into the palette of the season with this poppy, papaya-colored crossbody from Coach.

$395$277
Chaise Crossbody
Chaise Crossbody
Coach
Chaise Crossbody

Consider this the perfect travel crossbody for any upcoming summer travel.

$295$207
Scarlett Sandal
Scarlett Sandal
Coach
Scarlett Sandal

Take your seasonal shoe stock to new heights with these heeled, jelly sandals — available in fresh, bubblegum pink and aqua colors.

$130$91
Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat In Organic Cotton
Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat In Organic Cotton
Coach
Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat In Organic Cotton

Who knew a bucket hat could be so luxurious?

$125$88
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge
Coach
Field Tote With Colorblock Quilting And Coach Badge

Keep it cute in colorblock.

$550$330
Willow Tote 24
Willow Tote 24
Coach
Willow Tote 24

Everyone deserves to have an icy purple tote in their closet.

$350$245
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock
Coach
Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock

The camera bag is the ultimate daytime style to carry all of your daily essentials in a compact and lightweight bag.

$275$165
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock
Coach
Tate 18 Crossbody In Colorblock

Coach's classic, colorblock shoulder bag provides so much style versatility — with a color palette that will carry you through the summer and long into the fall months, too.

$295$177
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
Coach
Willow Bucket Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print

This bucket bag is giving some serious flower power vibes.

$395$237
Slim Billfold Wallet
Slim Billfold Wallet
Coach
Slim Billfold Wallet

Take 30% off this compact and totally cute slimfold wallet through Coach's Summer Sale.

$150$105

