As much as we love the cozy vibes and festive parties that come along with fall and winter, there's also a major downside to the most magical time of the year. Aside from the lack of sunlight and cooler temperatures, cold and flu season can put a major damper on your holiday celebrations.

COVID-19, the flu and the common cold all make their rounds this time of year, so it's best to be prepared in case sickness strikes. Aside from considering vaccinations and regular medical check-ups, there are plenty of ways to defend yourself from common illnesses. To help prepare you for cold and flu season, we've put together a survival guide to help you ward off sickness and manage symptoms.

Washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing can prevent the spread of colds, according to the CDC. If, despite your best efforts, you do end up falling ill, we've rounded up even more products to help you manage your symptoms. From humidifiers and Neti-Pots to heated blankets and cozy pajamas, our favorite wellness picks will help give you the tools you need to feel your best.

Below, shop our top Amazon products for staying healthy and comfortable throughout cold and flu season. As always, it never hurts to consult your doctor for medical advice before adding these products to your routine.

GENIANI XL Heating Pad Amazon GENIANI XL Heating Pad This heating pad can help relieve aches and pains as well as provide some comfort during a case of the chills. $30 $19 with coupon Shop Now

Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier Amazon Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier Rather than letting your skin, hair and sinuses dry out this season, this nearly noiseless humidifier can help provide temporary relief for breathing easier and getting more restful sleep. $40 Shop Now

Vicks Vaporub Amazon Vicks Vaporub Made with menthol, camphor and eucalyptus oil, Vick's VapoRub can help relieve congestion, headaches and other cold symptoms. $8 $6 Shop Now

