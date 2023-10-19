Beauty & Wellness

Cold and Flu Season Is Here: Stock up on These Amazon Products to Help You Get Well and Stay Healthy

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 10:40 AM PDT, October 19, 2023

Feel better with these symptom-relieving products on Amazon.

As much as we love the cozy vibes and festive parties that come along with fall and winter, there's also a major downside to the most magical time of the year. Aside from the lack of sunlight and cooler temperatures, cold and flu season can put a major damper on your holiday celebrations.

COVID-19, the flu and the common cold all make their rounds this time of year, so it's best to be prepared in case sickness strikes. Aside from considering vaccinations and regular medical check-ups, there are plenty of ways to defend yourself from common illnesses. To help prepare you for cold and flu season, we've put together a survival guide to help you ward off sickness and manage symptoms. 

Washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing can prevent the spread of colds, according to the CDC. If, despite your best efforts, you do end up falling ill, we've rounded up even more products to help you manage your symptoms. From humidifiers and Neti-Pots to heated blankets and cozy pajamas, our favorite wellness picks will help give you the tools you need to feel your best.

Below, shop our top Amazon products for staying healthy and comfortable throughout cold and flu season. As always, it never hurts to consult your doctor for medical advice before adding these products to your routine.

Amazon Basic Care Original Hand Sanitizer

Amazon Basic Care Original Hand Sanitizer

This six-pack of hand sanitizers ensures you have an arsenal of germ fighters for every room.

Method Gel Hand Wash, French Lavender (Pack of 3)

Method Gel Hand Wash, French Lavender (Pack of 3)

Hand sanitizer is helpful in a pinch, but washing your hands with soap is the superior method for keeping germs at bay. 

Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask

Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask

Stay comfy while protecting yourself against COVID-19 and other viruses with this pack of KN95 masks.

Emergen-C 1000mg Vitamin C Powder

Emergen-C 1000mg Vitamin C Powder

This 1,000mg vitamin C supplement also contains antioxidants, B vitamins and electrolytes. Be sure to consult your doctor before making any changes to your diet.

Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues, 8 Family Boxes

Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues, 8 Family Boxes

Avoid irritating your nose further with the gold standard of tissues: soft and soothing Puffs Plus Lotion.

GENIANI XL Heating Pad

GENIANI XL Heating Pad

This heating pad can help relieve aches and pains as well as provide some comfort during a case of the chills.

Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier

Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier

Rather than letting your skin, hair and sinuses dry out this season, this nearly noiseless humidifier can help provide temporary relief for breathing easier and getting more restful sleep.

Disney+ / Hulu Streaming Bundle

Disney+ / Hulu Streaming Bundle

Keep your spirits up while you're stuck battling sickness with a Disney+ and Hulu bundle to binge all your favorite comfort movies and shows.

SinuCleanse Soft Tip Neti-Pot Nasal Wash Irrigation System

SinuCleanse Soft Tip Neti-Pot Nasal Wash Irrigation System

Whether you're suffering from seasonal allergies or the common cold, this sinus-clearing device can be helpful for dealing with congestion.

Longhui 100% Organic Cotton Blanket

Longhui 100% Organic Cotton Blanket

Snuggle up in this cozy and stylish throw blanket made of breathable 100% organic cotton.

Vicks Vaporub

Vicks Vaporub

Made with menthol, camphor and eucalyptus oil, Vick's VapoRub can help relieve congestion, headaches and other cold symptoms.

ZIMASILK Adjustable Pure Mulberry Silk 3D Contoured Cup Eye Mask

ZIMASILK Adjustable Pure Mulberry Silk 3D Contoured Cup Eye Mask

Block out the world for a better night's sleep with this 100% mulberry silk eye mask, contoured for maximum comfort.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Staying hydrated is especially important when you're feeling under the weather. The ultra-popular Hydro Flask features insulation technology and a straw lid that might encourage you to drink more water.

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Pajama Set

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Pajama Set

While it's not exactly science, we believe that a cute and comfy pair of pajamas can help you feel so much better when you're under the weather.

