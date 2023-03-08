Drew Barrymore really does it all, while still being a bubbly and vibrant person we all adore. She's a loving mother, an award-winning actress, a stellar talk show host and a business women with an affordable makeup line FLOWER Beauty, and a stylish and innovative kitchen line sold at Walmart, aptly named Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

Now the multi-hyphenate celeb is adding something new to her plate that's near and dear to her heart. For the past year, Barrymore has been Grove Collective's Global Brand Sustainability Advocate spreading the word about why sustainability is so important for our future. And to celebrate her one year there, Barrymore has released her own collection with them that she designed herself called the Fresh Horizons Collection.

Shop the Fresh Horizons Collection

Her new line at Grove Co. is an 11-piece collection with all the household essentials including candles, cleaners, laundry sheets, soap and more. It's all here just in time for you to start your spring cleaning. Because it was designed by Barrymore, you can expect playful patterns, vivid colors and wonderful fragrances that'll waft through your home.

When you shop Barrymore's collection with Grove Co., you're not just getting beautiful products you'll want to use again and again, you're also helping the environment by shopping a sustainable brand and cutting down on single-use plastics. To help you go clean-green in a way that is totally painless, we've rounded up items from Barrymore's Fresh Horizons Collection at Grove Collaborative below.

Fresh Horizons Swedish Dishcloths Grove Co. Fresh Horizons Swedish Dishcloths These reusable and dishwasher safe dishcloths work like a disposable paper towel. But unlike paper towels, they're tougher and more durable so you can use them again and again. $10 Shop Now

Fresh Horizons Essentials Set Grove Co. Fresh Horizons Essentials Set A hydrating hand soap and a dish soap that can clean over one thousand dishes team up to create The Essentials Set. You can get them in two scents: Island Orchid which has a tropical floral smell and Palm Leaf Mist which smells like refreshing rainfall. $10 Shop Now

Fresh Horizons Sinkside Set Grove Co. Fresh Horizons Sinkside Set Loving all the dispensers for the sink? Get them, plus a sleek storage dish, two sponges and the hand soap and dish soap refills with this Sinkside Set. $52 Shop Now

