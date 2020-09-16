DSW Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Select Steve Madden and More
The DSW sale has three major deals right now.
Today only, DSW is having a sale on Steve Madden, Clark's and Corso Como. DSW is offering 40% off select Steve Madden shoes and sneakers. Also, DSW is having a sale on Corso Como shoes which are all $24.99. Finally, DSW is offering 40% off on Clark's shoes.
Score DSW deals from brands like Aldo, Anne Klein, Aston Grey, Blake McKay, Bullboxer, Florsheim, Franco Sarto, Lucky Brand, Stuart Weitzman, Skechers, Lucky Brand, Nike, Converse, UGG, Hunter, J.Lo, Blondo, Vans and more. The promotion is open to Women’s, Men’s and Kids’ styles.
Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. Also, 4X Points for all VIP members on sneaker styles with promo code LETSBOUNCE (4X Points = a $5 reward for every $25 spent). If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.
Ahead, shop ET Style's shoe picks from the DSW sale.
This Steve Madden quilted vulcanized slip-on sneaker is perfect with skinny jeans or leggings.
This Steve Madden Waverly Wedge Sneaker is totally on trend and the perfect addition to your Fall shoe wardrobe.
The CC Corso Como Julia Flat comes in a multitude of colors. This shoe has a sophisticated pointy toe with a soft leather interior to keep you comfortable all day.
Clark's Gracelin Lola Ballet Flats will give you weekend or work look a little style. They are also super comfortable.
These Anne Klein Henrie Boots are made with croc print and have a nylon panel in the back so that the boots fit perfectly on your legs.
The Dolce Vita Neo Arrow Sneakers are made in tan woven raffia and leather.
Lucky Brand's Paramo Booties are made with pebbled leather with a v-cut side cut out.
Stay stylish and on trend in these Adidas Women's Advantage Sneakers.
Lucky Brand's Heliara Wedge Sandals have a woven upper and feature an ultra trendy toe loop.
These white studded JLO by Jennifer Lopez Alyona Platform Sneaker are the perfect shoe to spring into fall with...crisp and clean.
The L'Artiste by Spring Step Sooziq Sandals boast a laser cut upper with a scalloped trim and a block heel.
Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun.
The Kensie Mimosa Sandals are super comfy and come in the perfect off white color to end the summer with.
These Kelly and Katie Weslyne Ballet Flats come in four colors: berry, blue, mustard yellow and red. They are a perfect jump off for the fall season.
These Vans Women's Ward Lo Suede Sneakers are a classic style choice in footwear.
This stylish ultra-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture. It comes in three colors: tan cork, coral faux suede and gray snakeskin.
Keep it real in these Puma Women's Roma Amor Platform Sneakers.
These Vince Camuto Gagden Wedge Sandals are tie dyed and perfectly on trend. These sandals also come in light brown, black and beige snake print.
Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast.
These sandals are the perfect heel for fall.
These Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneakers are the perfect addition to your late summer and early fall wardrobe.
The Jessica Simpson Priella Platform Sandals are super comfortable and super chic.
These Vince Camuto Lynona Sandals are made with textural leather with an elevated heel.
This Nike Women's Renew Run Running Shoe is ranked our ET Syle's pick of Best Running Shoes for Women.
A chic look with a touch of shine.
A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.
These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts.
