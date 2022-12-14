Shopping

Dyson Deals 2022: Save Hundreds on Powerful Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers for Holiday Gifting

By ETonline Staff
Dyson Black Friday Sale
Dyson

Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. The Dyson Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers to clean your home just in time for the holiday season. 

Shop Dyson Deals

Right now, you can save up to $220 on Dyson's must-have cleaning technology. While the coveted Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is not on sale, Dyson is offering steep discounts on innovative, long-lasting products you’ll have and actually use for years to come. Now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with Dyson's exclusive savings during their Holiday sale. 

Dyson Vacuum Deals

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop all the best Holidays deals on Dyson vacuums available now. 

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute
Dyson
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration.

$7590$650
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $200.

$600$400
Dyson V12 Detect Slim
Dyson V12 Cordless Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson V12 Detect Slim

One of Dyson's lightest and smallest vacuum with laser technology which makes cleaning the house a breeze.

$650$500
Dyson Omni-glide™
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Walmart
Dyson Omni-glide™

Cleaning is no longer a chore with this Dyson Omni-glide™ vacuum. Score $150 off and get a dust-free home all at the same time. 

$450$300
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra
Dyson V12 Cordless Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra

With this vacuum, you'll never miss anything because the laser makes invisible dust visible on hard floors. As you clean in automatic mode, the LCD screen displays scientific proof of a deep clean: It calculates and categorizes picked-up particles. 

$650$500
Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson Ball Animal 2

This advanced cleaner self-adjusts between floor types with powerful suctioning for the ultimate clean. The wand and hose release in one easy smooth action without fuss.

$600$400
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete
Dyson
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete

This Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete vacuum cleaner will pick up pet hair like a dream for those with pets that shed lots of hair. Its powerful suction automatically de-tangles hair. 

$550$450

Dyson Air Purifier Deals

One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease. 

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan
Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan
Dyson
Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan

This purifying fan is 20% quieter than the previous model if you're a light sleeper. Additionally, it diverts airflow through the back of the machine to purify without cooling.

$550$350
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan

A cooling tower fan when you need it, this Dyson purifier fan uses Air Multiplier technology to project a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air. 

$500$300
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Purifying Fan
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan
Dyson
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Purifying Fan

By diverting air flow through the back of the machine, this purifying fan projects over 77 gallons of air per second without cooling you. You'll also save $190.

$690$500

For more gift ideas, be sure to check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for the best deals on tech, beauty, fashion, and more.

