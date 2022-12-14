Dyson Deals 2022: Save Hundreds on Powerful Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers for Holiday Gifting
Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. The Dyson Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers to clean your home just in time for the holiday season.
Right now, you can save up to $220 on Dyson's must-have cleaning technology. While the coveted Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is not on sale, Dyson is offering steep discounts on innovative, long-lasting products you’ll have and actually use for years to come. Now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with Dyson's exclusive savings during their Holiday sale.
Dyson Vacuum Deals
The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop all the best Holidays deals on Dyson vacuums available now.
Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration.
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $200.
One of Dyson's lightest and smallest vacuum with laser technology which makes cleaning the house a breeze.
Cleaning is no longer a chore with this Dyson Omni-glide™ vacuum. Score $150 off and get a dust-free home all at the same time.
With this vacuum, you'll never miss anything because the laser makes invisible dust visible on hard floors. As you clean in automatic mode, the LCD screen displays scientific proof of a deep clean: It calculates and categorizes picked-up particles.
This advanced cleaner self-adjusts between floor types with powerful suctioning for the ultimate clean. The wand and hose release in one easy smooth action without fuss.
This Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete vacuum cleaner will pick up pet hair like a dream for those with pets that shed lots of hair. Its powerful suction automatically de-tangles hair.
Dyson Air Purifier Deals
One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.
This purifying fan is 20% quieter than the previous model if you're a light sleeper. Additionally, it diverts airflow through the back of the machine to purify without cooling.
A cooling tower fan when you need it, this Dyson purifier fan uses Air Multiplier technology to project a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air.
By diverting air flow through the back of the machine, this purifying fan projects over 77 gallons of air per second without cooling you. You'll also save $190.
