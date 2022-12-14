Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. The Dyson Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers to clean your home just in time for the holiday season.

Shop Dyson Deals

Right now, you can save up to $220 on Dyson's must-have cleaning technology. While the coveted Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is not on sale, Dyson is offering steep discounts on innovative, long-lasting products you’ll have and actually use for years to come. Now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with Dyson's exclusive savings during their Holiday sale.

Dyson Vacuum Deals

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop all the best Holidays deals on Dyson vacuums available now.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Dyson Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $200. $600 $400 Shop Now

Dyson Omni-glide™ Walmart Dyson Omni-glide™ Cleaning is no longer a chore with this Dyson Omni-glide™ vacuum. Score $150 off and get a dust-free home all at the same time. $450 $300 Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra Dyson Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra With this vacuum, you'll never miss anything because the laser makes invisible dust visible on hard floors. As you clean in automatic mode, the LCD screen displays scientific proof of a deep clean: It calculates and categorizes picked-up particles. $650 $500 Shop Now

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Dyson Dyson Ball Animal 2 This advanced cleaner self-adjusts between floor types with powerful suctioning for the ultimate clean. The wand and hose release in one easy smooth action without fuss. $600 $400 Buy Now

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete Dyson Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete This Dyson Ball Animal 3 Complete vacuum cleaner will pick up pet hair like a dream for those with pets that shed lots of hair. Its powerful suction automatically de-tangles hair. $550 $450 Shop Now

Dyson Air Purifier Deals

One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.

For more gift ideas, be sure to check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for the best deals on tech, beauty, fashion, and more.

