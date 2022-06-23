Shopping

Early Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More for Summer 2022

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade Amazon Sale
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just weeks away. The massive two-day shopping event will be held Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Amazon's biggest sale of the year will feature millions of deals across just about every category from electronics and home to fashion, beauty and furniture — just to name a few. However, you don't have to wait until next month to get an amazing deal, Amazon has launched early sales on your favorite brands.

Shop Early Prime Day Deals

Get deep discounts now on loads of products you can stock up on for warm weather -- including pieces from your favorite designers like Kate Spade. Right now, if you want to elevate your summer accessories, you can find must-buy deals on Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, summer clothes and accessories for your summer wardrobe. Some of the brand's most popular items are 50% off the original price. That includes items like watches, sunglasses and, of course, purses, totes and handbags of all sizes. 

Below, shop ET's best deals available on Kate Spade with early Amazon Prime Day Deals

Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel Purse

As the guardian of your wallet, keys  and essentials, this satchel has a classic feminine silhouette you'll love to carry with you all summer. 

$189$137
Kate Spade Wallet Wristlet
Kate Spade Wallet Wristlet
Amazon
Kate Spade Wallet Wristlet

This pink Kate Spade wallet can fit your phone, 6 credit cards, your ID and more.

$120$97
Kate Spade Marlee Pineapple Tote
Kate Spade Marlee Pineapple Tote
Amazon
Kate Spade Marlee Pineapple Tote

Bring out your tropical side this summer with a Kate Spade pineapple tote.

$173$154
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse

This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse is a hot item. Jump on the deal now before supplies run out. 

$187$162
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag

This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is no ordinary little purse -- it can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag and you can use the chain to make it a handbag. 

$141$128
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag

If you're looking for the right bucket bag silhouette from a luxury brand, your search is over. This shoulder bag from Kate Spade is designed to be both chic and practical with room for all your essentials. 

$125$119
Kate Spade New York Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Kate Spade New York Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch

Get this gorgeous heart-shaped watch for summer. 

$198$130
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel

Elegant and classy, this satchel is a deal. Score this Kate Spade Leila Medium Satchel in select colors, while supplies last.

$215$120
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Bag
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Bag

Looking to swap your old purse for something elegant? This gorgeous bag is a steal for summer. 

$258$152
Kate Spade New York Women's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York Women's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses, Tortoise Gold Frame/Brown Gradient Lens, 54 mm
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses

Summer is here, prep for sunshine with Kate Spade's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses.

$70$61
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag

This summer floral canvas book bag gets rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. The vibrant colors are a nice break from the typical canvas tote. 

$35$27
Kate Spade Meow Cat Daisy Crossbody
Kate Spade Meow Cat Daisy Crossbody
Amazon
Kate Spade Meow Cat Daisy Crossbody

Cat lovers, this Kate Spade crossbody purse is for you.

$248$151
Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag

This adorable Kate Spade New York Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag is perfect for an errand day.

$229$179

 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Best Amazon Deals on Organization and Storage Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals Worth Shopping Now

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Patio and Garden Essentials

Shop the 22 Best Early Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

22 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

The 15 Best Deals from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale