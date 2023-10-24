Style

Erin Andrews Teams Up with BaubleBar for New NFL Jewelry Collection: Shop Styles Featuring All 32 Teams

By Doriean Stevenson
Updated: 5:14 PM PDT, October 24, 2023

WEAR by Erin Andrews and BaubleBar celebrates your favorite football teams with sporty new bracelets, earrings and more.

Whether your football fandom runs in the family or you're a brand new Kansas City Chiefs fan — looking at you, Swifties — flexing your own style through your game-day gear is a big deal. Every Sunday (and sometimes Monday and Thursday) is a chance to spice things up with NFL clothing and accessories supporting your favorite team. 

If anyone knows how to look good on game day, it's Erin Andrews. The sportscaster gets the deets from the biggest football stars without missing a fashion beat. Now she's sharing some of that style via her new jewelry line, WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar. The NFL-licensed jewelry line represents all 32 NFL teams.

Shop WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar

Turns out Erin Andrews isn't only a solid matchmaker, she's also a fantastic jewelry designer. Available on NFLshop.com and Fanatics.com, her WEAR pieces range from chunky bracelets featuring team colors to more classic dog tag necklaces akin to what the players might wear. BaubleBar is known for cute jewelry that's affordably priced, so we're jumping at the chance to shop the collection as we enter the thick of the 2023-2024 NFL season. 

Below, shop Erin Andrews' NFL jewelry collection with BaubleBar. 

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Stack Bracelet

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Stack Bracelet
Fanatics

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Stack Bracelet

Sport your team's colors with an on-trend bracelet stack. 

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Gold Dog Tag Necklace

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Gold Dog Tag Necklace
Fanatics

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Gold Dog Tag Necklace

Rhinestones add pizzazz to this team-touting dog tag necklace.

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Heart Statement Drop Earrings

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Heart Statement Drop Earrings
Fanatics

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Heart Statement Drop Earrings

These earrings are hypoallergenic and hyper-chic. 

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Large Cutout Hoop Earrings

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Large Cutout Hoop Earrings
Fanatics

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Large Cutout Hoop Earrings

These approximately 2-inch diameter hoops feature steel-cutout letters that spell out your favorite team's name.

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Linear Bracelet Set

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Linear Bracelet Set
Fanatics

WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Linear Bracelet Set

Sometimes, an understated nod to your fandom is all it takes. Wear this silver bracelet set any day of the week. 

