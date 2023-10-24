Whether your football fandom runs in the family or you're a brand new Kansas City Chiefs fan — looking at you, Swifties — flexing your own style through your game-day gear is a big deal. Every Sunday (and sometimes Monday and Thursday) is a chance to spice things up with NFL clothing and accessories supporting your favorite team.

If anyone knows how to look good on game day, it's Erin Andrews. The sportscaster gets the deets from the biggest football stars without missing a fashion beat. Now she's sharing some of that style via her new jewelry line, WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar. The NFL-licensed jewelry line represents all 32 NFL teams.

Shop WEAR by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar

Turns out Erin Andrews isn't only a solid matchmaker, she's also a fantastic jewelry designer. Available on NFLshop.com and Fanatics.com, her WEAR pieces range from chunky bracelets featuring team colors to more classic dog tag necklaces akin to what the players might wear. BaubleBar is known for cute jewelry that's affordably priced, so we're jumping at the chance to shop the collection as we enter the thick of the 2023-2024 NFL season.

Below, shop Erin Andrews' NFL jewelry collection with BaubleBar.