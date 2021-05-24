Shopping

Everything You Need for Grilling Season

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
grilling season staples 1280
Amazon, Food52

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, which means summer grilling season is here!

As we start to see friends and family more in-person, this summer is the perfect time to make the most of your outdoor space and cook up a delicious BBQ meal for loved ones. To help you find all the essentials you need, ET Style gathered a bunch of staples for outdoor grilling like accessories, tools and, of course, grills if you don't already have one.

To further prep for summer fun, check out our top picks of swimsuits, patio furniture and camping gear. Plus, shop early Memorial Day sales happening right now.

Shop the best grilling season staples, below. 

MAYFERTE BBQ Cooking Glove
MAYFERTE BBQ Cooking Glove
Amazon
MAYFERTE BBQ Cooking Glove
This cooking glove set protects the hands from extreme heat up to 932°F. 
$14 AT AMAZON
ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer
ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer
Amazon
ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer
Never struggle with undercooking or overcooking the meat again with this handy digital meat thermometer. It's waterproof, which makes it easy to clean. 
$30 AT AMAZON
GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper
GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper
Amazon
GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper
Keep your grill in good condition by regularly cleaning with this grill brush and scraper. The 360-degree bristles cleans hard-to-reach areas. 
$19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Stainless Steel Spatula Set
Stainless Steel Spatula Set
Amazon
Stainless Steel Spatula Set
This two-piece spatula set comes with two stainless steel designs with wooden handles. One is perforated. 
$14 AT AMAZON
16-Inch Stainless Steel Tong
16-Inch Stainless Steel Tong
Amazon
16-Inch Stainless Steel Tong
A stainless steel tong is a grilling essential! This one has a plastic rubber grip handle, grooved thumb rest and locking mechanism for only $8. 
$8 AT AMAZON
Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety 2-Pack
Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety 2-Pack
Amazon
Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety 2-Pack
It's not a BBQ meal without some sauces. Grab this variety pack, featuring the mild and sweet-hot Capital City Mambo Sauce.
$17 AT AMAZON
Wildwood Grilling Grill Planks Sampler Pack (Set of 5) - 11"
Wildwood Grilling Grill Planks Sampler Pack (Set of 5) - 11"
Food52
Wildwood Grilling Grill Planks Sampler Pack (Set of 5) - 11"
Whether you like sweet, savory, nutty or smoky, this grill plank sampler set lets you infuse additional flavors and aroma to your meat and veggies. 
$26 AT FOOD52
ThreeTwo1 Color Block Cooking Apron
ThreeTwo1 Color Block Cooking Apron
Etsy
ThreeTwo1 Color Block Cooking Apron
A chic color-block apron made from durable cotton canvas. It has an adjustable neck strap and multiple pockets. The apron is available in three different color combinations, and you can personalize it! 
$30 AND UP AT ETSY
ApronDaddy Grillfather Apron
ApronDaddy Grillfather Apron
Etsy
ApronDaddy Grillfather Apron
Father's Day is coming up, and this kitschy "The Grillfather" apron is such a fun gift. 
$24 AT ETSY
Expert Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle
Expert Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle
Walmart
Expert Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle
Walmart is already offering Memorial Day deals. Save 22% on this 28-inch portable grill. It's perfect for outdoor entertaining, thanks to the large griddle -- it can cook 22 burgers at the same time! 
$192 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $247)
Hamilton Beach 25360 Flavor Searing Indoor Grill
Hamilton Beach 25360 Flavor Searing Indoor Grill
Walmart
Hamilton Beach 25360 Flavor Searing Indoor Grill
If you want a grill that's smaller and electric-powered, get this Hamilton Beach 25360 Flavor Searing Indoor Grill. It has adjustable temperature control, removable non-stick plate and removable hood, plate and drip tray, which are all dishwasher safe. 
$52 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $85)
Butcher Box Meat and Seafood Subscription
Butcher Box
Butcher Box
Butcher Box Meat and Seafood Subscription
Meat lovers can get grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork and wild-caught seafood straight to their door with Butcher Box. The subscription service offers five different membership options from an all-beef box to a mixed box.
$129 AND UP AT BUTCHER BOX

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

The Best Swimwear for Summer

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

How to Host the Perfect Outdoor Movie Night

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: What to Get Dad This Year