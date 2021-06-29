Shopping

Everything You Need for Grilling Season This Summer

By ETonline Staff
Summer grilling season is in full effect. 

As we start to see friends and family more in-person, this summer is the perfect time to make the most of your outdoor space and cook up a delicious BBQ meal for loved ones. Memorial Day is behind us, but prime grilling holidays like Independence Day and Labor Day are still ahead, which means it's as good a time as any to make sure you have everything you need for grilling up a storm. This of course means a grilling apron, stainless-steel spatula set and a meat thermometer. But don't forget about a cooking glove made for outdoor use, a grill brush and the perfect sauces to take your grilled masterpiece over the edge. Having trouble deciding exactly what to grill? Not to worry: You can sign up for a meat subscription service and taste selections you might not have discovered otherwise. Summer just got a whole lot yummier! 

To help you find all the essentials you need, ET Style gathered a bunch of staples for outdoor grilling like accessories, tools and, of course, grills if you don't already have one.

Shop the best grilling season staples, below. 

Expert Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle
Expert Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle
Save 22% on this 28-inch portable grill. It's perfect for outdoor entertaining, thanks to the large griddle -- it can cook 22 burgers at the same time! 
$192 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $247)
MAYFERTE BBQ Cooking Glove
MAYFERTE BBQ Cooking Glove
This cooking glove set protects the hands from extreme heat up to 932°F. 
$14 AT AMAZON
ApronDaddy Grillfather Apron
ApronDaddy Grillfather Apron
For the father's and men in your life who love to grill, this kitschy "The Grillfather" apron is such a fun gift. 
$24 AT ETSY
ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer
ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer
Never struggle with undercooking or overcooking the meat again with this handy digital meat thermometer. It's waterproof, which makes it easy to clean. 
$30 AT AMAZON
GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper
GRILLART Grill Brush and Scraper
Keep your grill in good condition by regularly cleaning with this grill brush and scraper. The 360-degree bristles cleans hard-to-reach areas. 
$19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Stainless Steel Spatula Set
Stainless Steel Spatula Set
This two-piece spatula set comes with two stainless steel designs with wooden handles. One is perforated. 
$14 AT AMAZON
Amy Non Stick Burger Press
Amy Non Stick Burger Press
This Amy Non Stick Burger Press works well with meat and non-meat burgers. This Burger Press is the best 3-in-1 burger making tool as it helps you create the perfect sized stuffed or regular burgers.
$10 AT AMAZON
16-Inch Stainless Steel Tong
16-Inch Stainless Steel Tong
A stainless steel tong is a grilling essential! This one has a plastic rubber grip handle, grooved thumb rest and locking mechanism for only $8. 
$8 AT AMAZON
Hamilton Beach 25360 Flavor Searing Indoor Grill
Hamilton Beach 25360 Flavor Searing Indoor Grill
If you want a grill that's smaller and electric-powered, get this Hamilton Beach 25360 Flavor Searing Indoor Grill. It has adjustable temperature control, removable non-stick plate and removable hood, plate and drip tray, which are all dishwasher safe. 
$65 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $85)
The Summer Grilling Capsule by Brightland
The Summer Grilling Capsule by Brightland
The experts behind the olive oil gift set favorite have released the perfect grilling companion set that includes Brightland's lemon olive oil with a brushed-gold spout, coarse heirloom sea salt and two cedar planks to give your food that perfect smokey flavor. 
$64 AT BRIGHTLAND
Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety 2-Pack
Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety 2-Pack
It's not a BBQ meal without some sauces. Grab this variety pack, featuring the mild and sweet-hot Capital City Mambo Sauce.
$17 AT AMAZON
Wildwood Grilling Grill Planks Sampler Pack (Set of 5) - 11"
Wildwood Grilling Grill Planks Sampler Pack (Set of 5) - 11"
Whether you like sweet, savory, nutty or smoky, this grill plank sampler set lets you infuse additional flavors and aroma to your meat and veggies. 
$26 AT FOOD52
ThreeTwo1 Color Block Cooking Apron
ThreeTwo1 Color Block Cooking Apron
A chic color-block apron made from durable cotton canvas. It has an adjustable neck strap and multiple pockets. The apron is available in three different color combinations, and you can personalize it! 
$30 AND UP AT ETSY
Butcher Box Meat and Seafood Subscription
Butcher Box Meat and Seafood Subscription
Meat lovers can get grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork and wild-caught seafood straight to their door with Butcher Box. The subscription service offers five different membership options from an all-beef box to a mixed box.
$129 AND UP AT BUTCHER BOX

