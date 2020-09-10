Shopping

Face Mask Accessories: Chains, Lanyards and Ear Savers

By ETonline Staff
The Sis Kiss/Amazon

Now that a cloth face mask is simply just another piece of every going-out outfit, the stylish set has found a way to make it fashionable: face mask accessories.

Yes, in addition to helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus, your breathable face covering holder is the extremely 2020 way to express your style and allow you to go hands-free when your mask is not in use. Think of each lanyard, chain and other face mask accessory as functional fashion that makes perfect sense in these unprecedented times. (And don't forget that face masks themselves can be a fashion statement -- we see you, J.Lo!)

Just like a chain for your eyeglasses or sunglasses, these simple accessories work by dangling your face mask from your neck so you don't lose it or set it on a dirty surface. In fact, you can repurpose certain glasses chains for your mask, as long as they have clips or hooks at both ends rather than little rubber loops.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adultsface masks for kids, clear face masksface masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi'sJ.CrewAthletaOld NavyThe Honest CompanyForever 21Gap and Kim Kardashian's Skims sell their own lines of masks as well.

Below, the best face mask accessories you can buy online right now for form, style and function.

Face Mask Chain
HappiBox
Face Mask Chain
Amazon
Face Mask Chain
HappiBox

This affordable face mask lanyard is available in a dozen styles and uses lobster claw clasps to attach to each ear loop on your reusable mask of choice.

Custom Sis Kiss Face Mask Holders
The Sis Kiss
Custom Sis Kiss Face Mask Holders
The Sis Kiss
Custom Sis Kiss Face Mask Holders
The Sis Kiss

This mask holder makes a great gift because it's completely customizable. Choose from turquoise, rainbow, gray crystals, faux pearl and black clay disks, then add a nickname or inspiring mantra.

Naya Sunglass Chain
My My My
Naya Sunglass Chain
Revolve
Naya Sunglass Chain
My My My

Another sunglasses chain that you can repurpose -- just clip the lobster clasps to each elastic ear loop and you'll never forget your mask again.

Convertible Pearl Sunglass Chain and Necklace
BaubleBar
Convertible Pearl Sunglass Chain and Necklace
BaubleBar
Convertible Pearl Sunglass Chain and Necklace
BaubleBar

A convertible accessory with a bit of polish. Wear it as a face mask lanyard, a sunglasses chain or a simple necklace.

Fabric Headband with Buttons
Etsy
Fabric Headband, Headband with Buttons
Etsy
Fabric Headband with Buttons
Etsy

Etsy shops have been flexing their creativity when it comes to face masks and face mask accessories. This tie-dye headband has a button perfectly positioned for each elastic ear loop, relieving your ears of tension. Plus, the fabric is soft and stretchy, making for a pleasant mask experience all around.

Face Mask Chain
Etsy
Face Mask Chain
Etsy
Face Mask Chain
Etsy

This gold and silver chain option is another great gift idea -- your recipient will love the product as well as the pretty packaging. Or pair this with your own favorite Etsy jewelry.

REGULARLY $14.99

Long Link Sunglass Chain
Lele Sadoughi
Long Link Sunglass Chain
Shopbop
Long Link Sunglass Chain
Lele Sadoughi

As you're perusing Shopbop for denim and shoes, check out their sunglasses accessories section. This high-shine link chain will work with your cotton face mask thanks to the hooks at the end.

Face Mask Chain Link Lanyard
Etsy
Face Mask Chain Link Lanyard
Etsy
Face Mask Chain Link Lanyard
Etsy

This chain link lanyard has colored ribbon woven through it for a unique way to keep tabs on your face mask. It attaches with two spring clips that have silicone pads at either end.

Silicone Mask Extender Soft Extension Strap
JAWENJOY
JAWENJOY Silicone Mask Extender Soft Extension Strap.jpg
Amazon
Silicone Mask Extender Soft Extension Strap
JAWENJOY

Not a face mask lanyard, not a face mask chain -- but just as handy. This little doohickey is called an ear saver, and it attaches to your mask's ear straps so you can customize the fit to your head. If you find yourself having to wear a mask for long stretches of time, an ear saver will make your experience more comfortable.

REGULARLY $8.99

Colorful Crystal Mask Necklace
SydneSummer
SydneSummer Colorful Crystal Mask Necklace
SydneSummer
Colorful Crystal Mask Necklace
SydneSummer

Add a pop of color with this colorful crystal bead necklace with delicate gold chain from SydneSummer. The brand is donating 10% of net proceeds of masks and mask accessories to Feeding America.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

