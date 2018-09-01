Lara Spencer is married!

The 49-year-old Good Morning America co-host and her fiance, tech entrepreneur Rick McVey, tied the knot on Saturday.

Spencer -- who wore a Adam Zohar wedding gown for her special day -- and McVey exchanged vows in Vail, Colorado, surrounded by 135 friends and family, according to People, who was first to report the news.

The couple met two years ago after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date. The MarketAxess CEO proposed to Spencer in January.

Both Spencer and McVey have been married before. The GMA co-host was married to David Haffenreffer from 2000 to 2015. The exes share two children together: daughter Katharine and son Duff. Meanwhile, McVey is also father to three daughters from a previous relationship.

Days before the lovebirds said "I do," Spencer shared a photo of the two of them on a romantic bike ride.

The happy duo join a slew of celeb couples to recently say "I do," including Hilary Swank,The Originals' starClaire Holt, 2 Chainz and David Hasselhoff.

The former Baywatch star married Hayley Roberts in Italy, at the end of July. The pair's nuptials came seven years after they met in 2011. Hasselhoff couldn't help but gush about his upcoming wedding while speaking with ET earlier that month.

"We're gonna get married on the 31st, you know, in Italy," he shared. "My birthday is on Tuesday and then we shoot out to the UK and a few places and then we're gonna get married, but a very small wedding with her family from Wales in Puglia, which is southern Italy."

See more in the video below.

